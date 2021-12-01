 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJLA Washington DC)   Virginia DOT considering changes because too many trucks are crashing into a railroad bridge. So, webcam?   (wjla.com) divider line
36
    More: Misc, Stafford Co. bridge, 2000s music groups, Officials, changes, trucks  
•       •       •

635 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2021 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We need a 9 foot 2 Webcam.  11'8+8 has gotten boring
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we get to vote?
 
lion1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is digging the road down deeper too complicated?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when I was learning to drive, I knew that bridge well. But I wasn't driving a big truck, so I didn't know it  that well.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw 'em. Fine them the amount covered by insurance + $2000.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bridge must be fed
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lion1969: Is digging the road down deeper too complicated?


Often this is actually the case. Lots of utilities lay underneath the road. Plus bridge supports.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The bridge's height limit is nine feet, two inches."

Is the domain name already taken?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Screw 'em. Fine them the amount covered by insurance + $2000.


This. Make the penalty extremely painful, and watch the crash rate plummet.

The overpass is extremely clearly marked. Figure your sh*t out, drivers.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: We need a 9 foot 2 Webcam.  11'8+8 has gotten boring


https://www.youtube.com/c/MilwaukeeRo​u​ndabout/videos
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lion1969: Is digging the road down deeper too complicated?


It's 9'2", so they'd have to dig probably several feet to really address the problem.

But the location, https://goo.gl/maps/zQreXHRQutBZGpxW9​ , shows that this is a railroad bridge that crosses the road as the road crosses a small creek/culvert at the same location. So digging down basically at all would put the road in the creek, which at the very least would make the location much more prone to flooding.
 
donh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lion1969: Is digging the road down deeper too complicated?


My first thought, too.

But look at the pics.  It is not only a RR bridge, but there are tracks in the underbridge road surface.  ooops.

So:  yes, too complicated.   block off either all access or truck access.  bad planning, huh?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Since it's often rental trucks maybe we need to add some sort of geofencing to their navigation systems and make it so you can't turn them off if they are near those areas.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe reading should be a bigger part of a drivers' test?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheReject: The bridge must be fed


My little town just has a sign, no fancy tech.

malcontentment.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be cheaper to set up a sniper to take out anyone stupid enough to drive a tall vehicle under it, ie. before they do? Then you just need to replace a windshield, and maybe some Lysol wipes for the mess. Gotta be plenty of Trump types out there that would be up for that job. Maybe that kid from Wisconsin.

/ yes, in a surly mood tonight... why ask?
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How farking high do you have to be to not notice THAT bridge coming at you.
 
wxboy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jtown: How farking high do you have to be to not notice THAT bridge coming at you.


At least 9'3".
 
kb7rky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Hannon says VDOT is starting a process that could end in all through-trucks - no matter their height - being banned from that section of Harrell Road. She says VDOT is also looking at making some of the numerous signs already up more bold and dramatic, 'just to strongly warn drivers to really pay attention to the height of your vehicle if you're choosing to go down this road.'"

As if adding more signage, or changing the fonts, is going to make a farking bit of difference. Bet you even money every one of those idiot truck drivers were "following the GPS". It'll keep happening, despite all the warnings, bells, and whistles they'll put in place.
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wxboy: jtown: How farking high do you have to be to not notice THAT bridge coming at you.

At least 9'3".


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kb7rky: As if adding more signage, or changing the fonts, is going to make a farking bit of difference.


Make them Comic Sans. People will be so outraged they'll take out the signs instead.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

austerity101: WastrelWay: Screw 'em. Fine them the amount covered by insurance + $2000.

This. Make the penalty extremely painful, and watch the crash rate plummet.

The overpass is extremely clearly marked. Figure your sh*t out, drivers.


Make the penalty more painful than getting the top of your truck ripped off?

You might not be the brightest spoon in the toolshed.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's a low bridge in my parts,
sign says 3.7 meters, (12 foot 1ish) and there's literally 10 signs indicating that it is LOW.  It gets hit once or twice a year.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kb7rky: FTFA: "Hannon says VDOT is starting a process that could end in all through-trucks - no matter their height - being banned from that section of Harrell Road. She says VDOT is also looking at making some of the numerous signs already up more bold and dramatic, 'just to strongly warn drivers to really pay attention to the height of your vehicle if you're choosing to go down this road.'"

As if adding more signage, or changing the fonts, is going to make a farking bit of difference. Bet you even money every one of those idiot truck drivers were "following the GPS". It'll keep happening, despite all the warnings, bells, and whistles they'll put in place.


One of those hanging bar things might help. I would expect that the think of hittig it would be somewhat harder to ignore than just a sign. Is there are reason they don't use them?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

manitobamadman: There's a low bridge in my parts,
sign says 3.7 meters, (12 foot 1ish) and there's literally 10 signs indicating that it is LOW.  It gets hit once or twice a year.[Fark user image 425x425]


Also known as "Never underestimate the power of human stupidity".
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dywed88: kb7rky: FTFA: "Hannon says VDOT is starting a process that could end in all through-trucks - no matter their height - being banned from that section of Harrell Road. She says VDOT is also looking at making some of the numerous signs already up more bold and dramatic, 'just to strongly warn drivers to really pay attention to the height of your vehicle if you're choosing to go down this road.'"

As if adding more signage, or changing the fonts, is going to make a farking bit of difference. Bet you even money every one of those idiot truck drivers were "following the GPS". It'll keep happening, despite all the warnings, bells, and whistles they'll put in place.

One of those hanging bar things might help. I would expect that the think of hittig it would be somewhat harder to ignore than just a sign. Is there are reason they don't use them?


They have chains hanging at the same height as the bridge that make a noise if you hit them... and people *still* hit this damn bridge. As my post above states, "Never underestimate the power of human stupidity".
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: austerity101: WastrelWay: Screw 'em. Fine them the amount covered by insurance + $2000.

This. Make the penalty extremely painful, and watch the crash rate plummet.

The overpass is extremely clearly marked. Figure your sh*t out, drivers.

Make the penalty more painful than getting the top of your truck ripped off?

You might not be the brightest spoon in the toolshed.


I could say the same for you, if you're keeping spoons in your toolshed. Now piss off.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

manitobamadman: There's a low bridge in my parts,
sign says 3.7 meters, (12 foot 1ish) and there's literally 10 signs indicating that it is LOW.  It gets hit once or twice a year.[Fark user image image 425x425]


Easy fix. Just hire someone to stand there and tell trucks to

Fark user imageView Full Size


turn around.
 
dywed88
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: dywed88: kb7rky: FTFA: "Hannon says VDOT is starting a process that could end in all through-trucks - no matter their height - being banned from that section of Harrell Road. She says VDOT is also looking at making some of the numerous signs already up more bold and dramatic, 'just to strongly warn drivers to really pay attention to the height of your vehicle if you're choosing to go down this road.'"

As if adding more signage, or changing the fonts, is going to make a farking bit of difference. Bet you even money every one of those idiot truck drivers were "following the GPS". It'll keep happening, despite all the warnings, bells, and whistles they'll put in place.

One of those hanging bar things might help. I would expect that the think of hittig it would be somewhat harder to ignore than just a sign. Is there are reason they don't use them?

They have chains hanging at the same height as the bridge that make a noise if you hit them... and people *still* hit this damn bridge. As my post above states, "Never underestimate the power of human stupidity".


Ok, I have seen these places before that didn't have hanging objects.

And I know dumbasses will be dumbasses, but I am all for any simple method that reduces dumbasses ringing everyone else's day.
 
soldier_of_orange
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I grew up and still live within a stone's throw of this spot. Not only do trucks hit the railroad overpass, but it constantly floods with very little rainfall.

Harrell Rd finally made the Fark limelight!
 
RadicalMiddle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I know that bridge!
I've driven under it scores of times. It also gets about 3 feet of water under in every rainstorm. I also stopped and helped when a guy on a Harley bounces a bit, lost control and went over that little embankment into the woods.

All in all, it is an absolutely terrible little road.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Two weeks ago I took my van into a parking garage that had a beam at the entrance declaring  Clearance 9' 6".

My van is 8' 2" and I will have to get the top repainted.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dywed88: kb7rky: FTFA: "Hannon says VDOT is starting a process that could end in all through-trucks - no matter their height - being banned from that section of Harrell Road. She says VDOT is also looking at making some of the numerous signs already up more bold and dramatic, 'just to strongly warn drivers to really pay attention to the height of your vehicle if you're choosing to go down this road.'"

As if adding more signage, or changing the fonts, is going to make a farking bit of difference. Bet you even money every one of those idiot truck drivers were "following the GPS". It'll keep happening, despite all the warnings, bells, and whistles they'll put in place.

One of those hanging bar things might help. I would expect that the think of hittig it would be somewhat harder to ignore than just a sign. Is there are reason they don't use them?


Have that Bar Attached to a spike strip so the trucks have to stop.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

natazha: Two weeks ago I took my van into a parking garage that had a beam at the entrance declaring  Clearance 9' 6".

My van is 8' 2" and I will have to get the top repainted.


Sounds like you have a lawsuit on your hands.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

austerity101: manitobamadman: There's a low bridge in my parts,
sign says 3.7 meters, (12 foot 1ish) and there's literally 10 signs indicating that it is LOW.  It gets hit once or twice a year.[Fark user image image 425x425]

Easy fix. Just hire someone to stand there and tell trucks to

[Fark user image image 425x425]

turn around.


If a Truck is oversized there is flashing lights that are triggered.
(the picture doesn't show the overhead signs that the warnings are flashing on.)
Maybe Bonnie Tyler would work !
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.