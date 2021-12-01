 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   When is a bad review good for a movie? When it contains the line, "This is like Showgirls in a convent"   (apnews.com) divider line
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like a modern Ken Russell film. Sign me up!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm a big fan of the shower scene in ST and Showgirls. Paul Verhoeven, shut up and take my money.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
OMG. Laughing so hard. Y=Thanks for sharing, Subby.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
go on
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
*click*
Oh yeah....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait... someone actually laid out money to make that? LOL

I must see it!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This may or may not be a bookmark
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So....

Watch it on mute?
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Paging Rifftrax...
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA:  a Virgin Mary wooden figurine repurposed into a sex toy

I wonder where they got that idea from.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
*adds movie to Amazon wishlist*
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So it's what I watch on cable at 2am when I'm sleeping on the couch at my parents' house and there's no porn?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Full frontal nude lesbian nuns?

I'm in.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA:  a Virgin Mary wooden figurine repurposed into a sex toy

I wonder where they got that idea from.

[Fark user image image 466x314]


Is that a modified wooden toilet paper holder?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds gay.
 
skyotter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds like The Little Hours (2017).
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Kate Micucci, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza
//oh my
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I liked this movie better when I saw it the first time

indiewire.comView Full Size
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, that's a keeper.

Paul V. should stick with reviewing G rated movies and leave reviews of adult films to people who can appreciate such artistic work ;-)
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Problem with the review, is you have no idea if it is really a bad movie, or if the reviewer is a devout Catholic, who is so pissed off that the movie exists, that he wouldn't ever find anything nice to say about it, even if it is the best written movie since Citizen Cain.

Monty Python's LIfe of Brian got ripped apart by critics, who were offended by its message, and it's one of the funniest comedies ever made.  Certainly of its era.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Imagine if this movie was made about any other religion.
 
