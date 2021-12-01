 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Creepy cult down in Dallas getting increasingly desperate as JFK Jr. predictions come and go   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who has the Flavor Aid? C'mon, somebody has to have it!
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Weren't the Kennedys pretty famously Democrats? I can't figure how that plays into the Q believer's delusion.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Weren't the Kennedys pretty famously Democrats? I can't figure how that plays into the Q believer's delusion.


Don't look for too much explanation of why QAnon nuts believe what they do.  Why does that homeless dude who accosted you at the bus stop believe the CIA has implanted a chip in his brain?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you telling me Keith Richards isn't JFK? What the hell.

Comet Leonard is supposed to be making its closest approach to Earth this month. Those Qnuts ought to hitch a ride*


*It has a hyperbolic trajectory....in other words...it ain't coming around again. Let some other solar system deal with them in 300,000 years or so.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Weren't the Kennedys pretty famously Democrats? I can't figure how that plays into the Q believer's delusion.


Well they were really against Nazis
dead kennedys - nazi punks fuck off (live)
Youtube vKnEELxcLbM
so so not work safe
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake_lex: JessieL: Weren't the Kennedys pretty famously Democrats? I can't figure how that plays into the Q believer's delusion.

Don't look for too much explanation of why QAnon nuts believe what they do.  Why does that homeless dude who accosted you at the bus stop believe the CIA has implanted a chip in his brain?


I think it's actually pretty simple
JFK was killed and the response to the Warren commission kicked started the American conspiracy community so he has become a Messiah to them
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Today...I have urrrr....returned to re-establish America!! Starting with instituting mandatory service in the Peace Corps!!!"
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Comet Leonard is supposed to be making its closest approach to Earth this month. Those Qnuts ought to hitch a ride*


I swear to god I read that as Leonard Cohen, and it sort of made sense. I desperately need to spend less time at work and more sleeping.
 
Minus1Kelvin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why no impersonators have trolled them viciously by now is beyond me...

/maybe dangerous?
 
GooberK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Powder. Keg.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the pictures I've seen, they are becoming a danger to drivers on the road by standing right along the roadway. Visibility, coming around the curve, is obscured by that mass of people, so you can't really see if traffic is stopped ahead at the repository intersection. The Qultists need to take a big step back and to the left.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid is as stupid does.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "There is no more room in the plan for arrogance and self impotence," reads a recent post. "Prepare for the next phase. Prepare each other."

Always prepare for self-impotence.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they still there?  How can they afford fo just loiter all day
 
Minus1Kelvin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Are they still there?  How can they afford fo just loiter all day


Mom's social security check?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Weren't the Kennedys pretty famously Democrats? I can't figure how that plays into the Q believer's delusion.


The best thing about dead people is that they can't sit back up and tell them they're crazy.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Qanon is a brand
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Are they still there?  How can they afford fo just loiter all day


They're being backed by dark money
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We choose to do things not because it is easy, but because we are morons.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If these weirdos were Black the Dallas cops would have already beaten their skulls flatter than a pancake.

I was just there last weekend because my GF had never seen the plaza and they are, 100%, koo-koo bananas.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Southern Baptists?
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Record their identities.

Don't let them go home quietly - they should be pressed on this every day until they publicly admit they were duped. Let them realize there are public consequences for being a stupid dipshiat following a stupid cult because they're still angry over a Black man being elected president.
 
RaptorLC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terrible news FTFA: What's more, Protzman has said that several in the group in Dallas who appear to be living communally have reported coming down with symptoms that are consistent with Covid-19. One can only wonder how long this will last.

Not sure if "terrible" was the right word to use there.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in the pre WWII days odd patrons gathered to discuss ever odder conspiracies in German beer halls.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's left of them are still gonna be there in 50 years, aren't they?
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeeezusss Farking Kriest ...
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere in the old cd-roms around here is a pic of me standing on the x on Elm St. where the fatal head shot happened and a pic of me standing behind the fence on the grassy knoll.

I was once a JFK assassination buff.  Obsessive.

My wife becomes concerned these days if I start to talk about it and asks me a series of questions about my medications, but honestly I'm on psychatric meds and even I know these people are farked up.

/I have documentation saying I'm sane enough to be out in public
//do you?
///hella fun on road trips when my bipolar is on an upward swing.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear, I just want someone to show up there in a zombie JFKJr costume and say, "Hey guys, sorry I'm late, but traffic along the river Styx is a nightmare these days.  Anyone got any brains to eat?  I mean, not you guys obviously..."
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Minus1Kelvin: Why no impersonators have trolled them viciously by now is beyond me...

/maybe dangerous?


I think that Protzman guy has them so wrapped around his finger that if a JFK impersonator did show up, the first thing they'd do is look at him for confirmation that it's the right guy. And of course, Protzman would say it isn't. Besides, they're waiting for the 2nd Coming version of JFK, descending in a beam of heavenly light on a divine Huey Cobra with his legions of Navy SEAL patriot commandos to rally the faithful in a Holy War, not some random guy walking around with a blue blazer and dead Massachusetts accent. That kind of production is a bit beyond the capacity of the average political prankster to set up.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Circusdog320: Comet Leonard is supposed to be making its closest approach to Earth this month. Those Qnuts ought to hitch a ride*

I swear to god I read that as Leonard Cohen, and it sort of made sense. I desperately need to spend less time at work and more sleeping.


And I read yours as Lauren Cohen
d.newsweek.comView Full Size

Any excuse to post pics of Maggie
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a sane world, these people would be locked up for their own safety.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe that second Texas winter freeze will be a good thing. Since climate change is "just a hoax," we can catch those idiots out in the open and they can freeze to death.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RFK Jr to QAnobs
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat they are still there? Is it like a homeless camp at this point?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just hope they take this Protzmann bastard alive after he tells the cult to kill themselves.

He deserves to spend the rest of his life in an asylum for the clinically insane, doped up and straitjacketed in a padded room.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: What's left of them are still gonna be there in 50 years, aren't they?


In 2,000 years you won't be able to hold public office without a firmly held belief that the ancient Democrats of the American Republic (now the American Empire) were pedophile vampires. Of course, any public office would be ceremonial only, as all the real power will be held by Emperor JFK Jr. XIV.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: Qanon is a brand


... Preferably, one applied to these idiots' bare flesh with a white-hot iron.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm betting that COVID-19 is going to kill more of them than anything else...

"There is no more room in the plan for arrogance and self impotence," reads a recent post. "Prepare for the next phase. Prepare each other."

...holy crap, I could be wrong. The last time I heard anything that sounded like that, it was the Next Level rhetoric spewed by Heaven's Gate before they convinced 39 people to kill themselves as their "Away Team."

I really, really hope someone's paying attention to that group and can intercede should this asshole decide to secure his place in history by convincing a bunch of morons to kill themselves...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

etoof: In a sane world, these people would be locked up for their own safety.


Thanks, Reagan.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Circusdog320: Comet Leonard is supposed to be making its closest approach to Earth this month. Those Qnuts ought to hitch a ride*

I swear to god I read that as Leonard Cohen, and it sort of made sense. I desperately need to spend less time at work and more sleeping.

Gimme qwarks and anal sex
Take the only Hubble left
Stuff it up the hole in your culture!
Doo doot dooooo!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: Somewhere in the old cd-roms around here is a pic of me standing on the x on Elm St. where the fatal head shot happened and a pic of me standing behind the fence on the grassy knoll.

I was once a JFK assassination buff.  Obsessive.

My wife becomes concerned these days if I start to talk about it and asks me a series of questions about my medications, but honestly I'm on psychatric meds and even I know these people are farked up.

/I have documentation saying I'm sane enough to be out in public
//do you?
///hella fun on road trips when my bipolar is on an upward swing.


You're not that bipolar then.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Who has the Flavor Aid? C'mon, somebody has to have it!


Can we just make it Kool-Aid this time, so we can end the weird pedantry surrounding references to cults?
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: etoof: In a sane world, these people would be locked up for their own safety.

Thanks, Reagan.


But it's Democrats fault for allowing to happen right?
 
JerkStore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ these people are idiots. How can you even get a job that pays enough to feed yourself, let alone give you the free time to travel to these kinds of stupid-palooza events?

And more importantly, what am I doing wrong that I don't have that kind of disposable income and time?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long have they been there?

How long did it take for the cops to bust up the Occupy Wall Street people?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the real JFK was the friends we made along the way.
 
Nexzus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Bubba Ho Tep is considered a documentary to these clowns.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus: UltimaCS: etoof: In a sane world, these people would be locked up for their own safety.

Thanks, Reagan.

But it's Democrats fault for allowing to happen right?


Clinton is gonna do something about it and get rid of trickle-down economics! Just you wait!
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's more insufferable.  QAnon followers, or those obsessed with QAnon followers.

Hard to tell
 
