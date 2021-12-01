 Skip to content
 
(Fox2 Detroit)   Oxford High School students escaped out a window when they suspected the shooter was pulling a reverse "How do you do, fellow kids?"   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Sheriff, Oxford High School, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, classroom doors, The Doors, mass shooting, students, shooting suspect  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, these are the survival skills children learn in the 21st Century?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if a shooter jacks the janitor or other school staffer for his keyring at the start of their rampage? In this scenario would those kids have been shot, or are classroom doors equipped with locks that cannot be opened from the outside?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Who's that knocking at the door, who's that knocking at the door, who's that knocking at the door?" Cried the fair young student
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: So, these are the survival skills children learn in the 21st Century?


Lord of the Flies for a new age.  The survival skills were always needed
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe there should be some safety gear for students left locked in the hallways
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno. Cops seem like the kind of people that would say "bro" a lot.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cannot claim to be sorry theres one less "Madisyn" in the world.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: What if a shooter jacks the janitor or other school staffer for his keyring at the start of their rampage? In this scenario would those kids have been shot, or are classroom doors equipped with locks that cannot be opened from the outside?


I think part of most active shooter protocols is to not only lock the door but push as much sh*t from the classroom as you can in front of it...desks, tables, anything you can get your hands on.  Pile it all up to slow down someone coming in.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: are classroom doors equipped with locks that cannot be opened from the outside?


That would be kinda dumb.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I cannot claim to be sorry theres one less "Madisyn" in the world.


Not her fault that her parents decided to spell her name stupidly. But you keep judging there, Judgy McDongalor.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I cannot claim to be sorry theres one less "Madisyn" in the world.


JFC.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a video on Reddit of a barricaded class refusing to open its door when a cop in the hall said "bro".

Pretty astute.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's pretty obvious it was the shooter; if it was a real police officer they would have shot through the door for not complying with a lawful order and shot all the minority kids inside just to be safe.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: "Who's that knocking at the door, who's that knocking at the door, who's that knocking at the door?" Cried the fair young student


It's Barnacle Bill the Sailor.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like he would have had a helluva future on Fark.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok. So the shooter went into the school and started killing people. But who is to say it wasn't in self defense? Maybe some of those students were looters.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
headline says the shooter

Article says it was a sheriff in plain clothes trying to relate to the kids
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: What if a shooter jacks the janitor or other school staffer for his keyring at the start of their rampage? In this scenario would those kids have been shot, or are classroom doors equipped with locks that cannot be opened from the outside?


i imagine it depends on the school. In ours, yes, the teacher can secure the door from the inside, and unless the janitor has his entire tool chest with him, or the one "true" master which is in a safe in the office that door isn't opening if the lock is in "lockdown" mode. The only way to put it in that mode and leave the room without is to literally jump out the window.

Staff and first responders have code phrases and warning phrases that they use to indicate its safe, or "I am compromised\want it to look like i'm telling you its safe, but it isn't".
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: dothemath: I cannot claim to be sorry theres one less "Madisyn" in the world.

Not her fault that her parents decided to spell her name stupidly. But you keep judging there, Judgy McDongalor.


Dont hate me for being honest.

She probably would have grown up to marry a boat salesman.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: I dunno. Cops seem like the kind of people that would say "bro" a lot.


It, in fact, was a cop (not the shooter) who said "bro".  But the students thought it was the shooter and wouldn't let him in.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: dothemath: I cannot claim to be sorry theres one less "Madisyn" in the world.

Not her fault that her parents decided to spell her name stupidly. But you keep judging there, Judgy McDongalor.

Dont hate me for being honest.

She probably would have grown up to marry a boat salesman.


I don't hate you for being honest. I strongly dislike you for your general attitude on this matter, and your idiotic assumptions which are based on nothing. Sit down.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: fragMasterFlash: What if a shooter jacks the janitor or other school staffer for his keyring at the start of their rampage? In this scenario would those kids have been shot, or are classroom doors equipped with locks that cannot be opened from the outside?

I think part of most active shooter protocols is to not only lock the door but push as much sh*t from the classroom as you can in front of it...desks, tables, anything you can get your hands on.  Pile it all up to slow down someone coming in.


When warnings and threats are made, school administrators make it better by downplaying everything.  That always works, as seen here.

/who the hell made the call to minimize and ignore?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: dothemath: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: dothemath: I cannot claim to be sorry theres one less "Madisyn" in the world.

Not her fault that her parents decided to spell her name stupidly. But you keep judging there, Judgy McDongalor.

Dont hate me for being honest.

She probably would have grown up to marry a boat salesman.

I don't hate you for being honest. I strongly dislike you for your general attitude on this matter, and your idiotic assumptions which are based on nothing. Sit down.


Whatevs.
Im officially not caring about these shootings anymore.
Not unless the guy does something interesting like use the dead kids to make a penis or something.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: fragMasterFlash: What if a shooter jacks the janitor or other school staffer for his keyring at the start of their rampage? In this scenario would those kids have been shot, or are classroom doors equipped with locks that cannot be opened from the outside?

I think part of most active shooter protocols is to not only lock the door but push as much sh*t from the classroom as you can in front of it...desks, tables, anything you can get your hands on.  Pile it all up to slow down someone coming in.


But if the door opens into the hallway instead of the classroom per fire codes that pile had better be taller than the shooter and heavier than anything they can push.

dothemath: fragMasterFlash: are classroom doors equipped with locks that cannot be opened from the outside?

That would be kinda dumb.


That design definitely has its drawbacks and would need to be key actuated to prevent rambunctious kids from locking the staff out, but a deadbolt lock with a keyway only inside the classroom would provide safety from all but the most determined attackers.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Parents shared the video on TikTok'

Fake! Parents don't know how to make TikTok work.

It was posted before the kid who shared it had even checked in with his parents.  It was only when the news stations wanted to use the footage, and a minor can't give permission, the parents knew about the video.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idea that a group of high school kids would need to have been taught the skills to navigate this kind of situation is absolutely gut-wrenching.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dothemath: fragMasterFlash: are classroom doors equipped with locks that cannot be opened from the outside?

That would be kinda dumb.

That design definitely has its drawbacks and would need to be key actuated to prevent rambunctious kids from locking the staff out, but a deadbolt lock with a keyway only inside the classroom would provide safety from all but the most determined attackers.

Wrong again, hippie.
Every kid in that school should be carrying a loaded 12 ga shotgun 24/7.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: fragMasterFlash: are classroom doors equipped with locks that cannot be opened from the outside?

That would be kinda dumb.


i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
margarito bandito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: What if a shooter jacks the janitor or other school staffer for his keyring at the start of their rampage? In this scenario would those kids have been shot, or are classroom doors equipped with locks that cannot be opened from the outside?


You think there has been investment in public education infrastructure ever? My mother and I went to the same high school 30 years apart, they painted the lockers half way through my attendance but nothing else was done.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: dothemath: fragMasterFlash: are classroom doors equipped with locks that cannot be opened from the outside?

That would be kinda dumb.

That design definitely has its drawbacks and would need to be key actuated to prevent rambunctious kids from locking the staff out, but a deadbolt lock with a keyway only inside the classroom would provide safety from all but the most determined attackers.

Wrong again, hippie.
Every kid in that school should be carrying a loaded 12 ga shotgun 24/7.


Are you trying to win the most punchable asshole in the thread award? You have been here long enough to know you need to try harder than that.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: That design definitely has its drawbacks and would need to be key actuated to prevent rambunctious kids from locking the staff out, but a deadbolt lock with a keyway only inside the classroom would provide safety from all but the most determined attackers.


i can only speak for our school district, but there is a simple deadbolt on every door, which has a key that the "master" key doesn't work on. There is another "key" for it that is secured in case someone does get silly with the lock. The deadbolt can only be set from the inside.

The obvious concern is limiting access for the fire department or first responders, but a door isn't going to mean much to them if they don't have the key, and, well, they have the key.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: What if a shooter jacks the janitor or other school staffer for his keyring at the start of their rampage? In this scenario would those kids have been shot, or are classroom doors equipped with locks that cannot be opened from the outside?


These days we tell kids to barricade the door. Sad but true.
 
chawco
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Geotpf: abhorrent1: I dunno. Cops seem like the kind of people that would say "bro" a lot.

It, in fact, was a cop (not the shooter) who said "bro".  But the students thought it was the shooter and wouldn't let him in.


Who can blame them?

Professionalism, what is it, bro?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image image 192x263]

Looks like he would have had a helluva future on Fark.


Make your list of trolls you haven't seen since Tuesday and rule them out when the reappear.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kindms: headline says the shooter

Article says it was a sheriff in plain clothes trying to relate to the kids


A "parent" called into fox news with the tik tok video and lied about it being the shooter.

Fox being fox didn't check it and thus we have this stupid headline.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bandito King: These days we tell kids to barricade the door. Sad but true.


that isn't normal protocol for a normal lockdown, and if it is in your district, well, get a better district.

We had a scare about 2 weeks ago where some busy body called the cops on a guy with a gun near the school. He was a dude going out for the day on the first day of hunting season, carrying a correctly stored gun to his car. In his driveway.

My kids school is nearby, and they went into lockdown because gertrude called 911.

I asked my kid about it, and she had no idea it even happened, because it was managed right. Yes, there are varying levels of what lockdown means, but in this case it was the teacher locking the door, adjusting the shades, and switching to a seemingly random activity to get the kids in a certain part of the room.

We are very cautious with how we do stuff like that, because the last thing you want is something like a medical emergency or fire, and kids hiding or taking to the barricades because they assume everything is a shooting.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: So, these are the survival skills children learn in the 21st Century?


Bear and wolf attacks have been down for quite a while. New skills are needed.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Optimal_Illusion: TommyDeuce: So, these are the survival skills children learn in the 21st Century?

Bear and wolf attacks have been down for quite a while. New skills are needed.


Do you want more bear and wolf attacks? Because this is how you get more bear and wolf attacks.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thiefofdreams: kindms: headline says the shooter

Article says it was a sheriff in plain clothes trying to relate to the kids

A "parent" called into fox news with the tik tok video and lied about it being the shooter.

Fox being fox didn't check it and thus we have this stupid headline.


"Lied" is stretching things.  They didn't open the door so they didn't know for sure who it was.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Optimal_Illusion: TommyDeuce: So, these are the survival skills children learn in the 21st Century?

Bear and wolf attacks have been down for quite a while. New skills are needed.

Do you want more bear and wolf attacks? Because this is how you get more bear and wolf attacks.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: dothemath: dothemath: fragMasterFlash: are classroom doors equipped with locks that cannot be opened from the outside?

That would be kinda dumb.

That design definitely has its drawbacks and would need to be key actuated to prevent rambunctious kids from locking the staff out, but a deadbolt lock with a keyway only inside the classroom would provide safety from all but the most determined attackers.

Wrong again, hippie.
Every kid in that school should be carrying a loaded 12 ga shotgun 24/7.

Are you trying to win the most punchable asshole in the thread award? You have been here long enough to know you need to try harder than that.


Lets leave the anal fisting talk to a dedicated thread about your mom.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: What if a shooter jacks the janitor or other school staffer for his keyring at the start of their rampage? In this scenario would those kids have been shot, or are classroom doors equipped with locks that cannot be opened from the outside?


The video is on the web. They had already barricaded the door, as is protocol in these situations.

In my day, we had tornado drills. These days kids have to learn how to ward off an active shooter.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LineNoise: that isn't normal protocol for a normal lockdown, and if it is in your district, well, get a better district.


I used to work at a university and that absolutely is protocol for an active shooter. We had to take like four hours of training from the police department. Of course, we had different types of lockdowns. Active shooter was only one of them.

Best option: run. Can't run? Hide. The hiding part is where the barricade comes in. Can't hide and are about to interact with the shooter? Fight. Grab the heaviest things you can find and start throwing them or using them as clubs.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Geotpf: abhorrent1: I dunno. Cops seem like the kind of people that would say "bro" a lot.

It, in fact, was a cop (not the shooter) who said "bro".  But the students thought it was the shooter and wouldn't let him in.


Or maybe they wouldn't let him in because he was an adult calling people "bro."

Good call, either way.
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: dothemath: I cannot claim to be sorry theres one less "Madisyn" in the world.

Not her fault that her parents decided to spell her name stupidly. But you keep judging there, Judgy McDongalor.

Dont hate me for being honest.

She probably would have grown up to marry a boat salesman.


"Mr. dothemath, what you have just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul."
 
X-Geek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 192x263]

Looks like he would have had a helluva future on Fark.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Christ - poor kid looks like the love child of Martin Prince and Ralph Wiggum. High school can be a cruel place for people like that.

Meanwhile, Mom is thanking Trump for protecting guns, and complaining about illegal immigrant kids getting all the breaks, how she can't help her son with 4th grade math, and how hard it is to live on $40,000 after the dad had a stroke and broke his back. (but apparently they could still afford more guns). It's on him now, but a lot of things could have been done differently by other people that would have prevented it.

Like maybe more parents like this: https://vimeo.com/652086517
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: I cannot claim to be sorry theres one less "Madisyn" in the world.


Tell us what you think about Sandy hook next!
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thiefofdreams: kindms: headline says the shooter
Article says it was a sheriff in plain clothes trying to relate to the kids
A "parent" called into fox news with the tik tok video and lied about it being the shooter.
Fox being fox didn't check it and thus we have this stupid headline.


Per other comments in the thread, the Mumbai Terrorists pulled it off posing as police, even used a hijacked cop car, New Orleans sniper used set of house
Masterkeys from a maid to surprise HoJo victims in bed. And lastly, school massacres have been #PureMichigan since the Coolidge Administration, 93 year old record.https://www.fox47news.com/nei​ghborhood​s/dewitt-st-johns/oldest-woman-in-mich​igan-113-survivor-of-1927-bath-school-​bombing-recalls-school-massacre
 
