 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Omicron has reached America, surprisingly not in Florida. That we know of, yet   (yahoo.com) divider line
92
    More: News  
•       •       •

1208 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2021 at 2:23 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



92 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
COVID19
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh, I'm in Florida
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They never should've cancelled Single Female Lawyer...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lrrr will be pleased.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They're it's HEEEEE-EEErrrrrre

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Its probably in Florida already just like it was probably already in the US before yesterday.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

COVID19: Oh, I'm in Florida


see. Content like this is why I love Fark.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If that's the case then it's going to be about two weeks before it's in every state.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
California. I honestly have thought that since a lot of people live there.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

COVID19: Oh, I'm in Florida


ohyou.png
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Death Sentence won't care, and if you're a Doctor who finds it in Florida, don't share that news or he'll have you arrested.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
sO wHeN tHeY sAiD oMnIcRoN wAsNt In AmErIcA yEsTeRdAy, ThEy WeRe LIEING!!!
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Isn't it generally understood that by the time we even know there's a new variant, it's usually already all over the world?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's been here for weeks.  Get vaxxed. Get your boosters.  Wash your hands.  Mask up. Avoid indoor gatherings with strangers.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: If that's the case then it's going to be about two weeks before it's in every state.


It'll be two weeks before it's detected in every state. It's already in every state.
 
RaptorLC [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, there goes the toilet paper supply.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who cares?  I'm vaxxed, boosted, and going about my life very much the same way before Covid now.
If it kills a lot of anti-vaxxers who won't take basic precautions I''m not going to cry about it.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
More info about the first Omicron case in the US.

https://mobile.twitter.com/sailorroos​c​out/status/1466121394710880266
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: COVID19: Oh, I'm in Florida

ohyou.png


Do you come with the car? The Simpsons
Youtube bqsTmF2Oicc
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Its probably in Florida already just like it was probably already in the US before yesterday.


Hell, it's probably been in Florida since spring break 2020. Thanks, DeathSantis.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
2 weeks for hospitalizations. 4 weeks for deaths. 

Just in time for XMas/NYE
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow. That's a shocker.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Who cares?  I'm vaxxed, boosted, and going about my life very much the same way before Covid now.
If it kills a lot of anti-vaxxers who won't take basic precautions I''m not going to cry about it.


I still wear the mask. Mainly because it keeps my face warm when it's cold out.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wasn't worried about Delta and I'm not worried about Omicron. My family is vaxxed as much as allowed right now. I am worried about the antiva... bwahahahahahahahaha!!!!

Sorry I couldn't keep a straight face. Good luck fools!
 
thehobbes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Who cares?  I'm vaxxed, boosted, and going about my life very much the same way before Covid now.
If it kills a lot of anti-vaxxers who won't take basic precautions I''m not going to cry about it.


We don't know enough about the virus to ignore it yet.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Got my booster today.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Who cares?  I'm vaxxed, boosted, and going about my life very much the same way before Covid now.
If it kills a lot of anti-vaxxers who won't take basic precautions I''m not going to cry about it.


I am too, but I just got some 3M N95s in case I have to shop indoors. I don't even want a mild case of this nonsense.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: sO wHeN tHeY sAiD oMnIcRoN wAsNt In AmErIcA yEsTeRdAy, ThEy WeRe LIEING!!!


Hurr? DURR!!!
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thehobbes: 2 weeks for hospitalizations. 4 weeks for deaths.


Much like Delta then, in that regard.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: If that's the case then it's going to be about two weeks before it's in every state.


up to two weeks before it's detected in every state.

COVID is here forever, accept it, get vaccinated and stop worrying.
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
F*cking Giants fans amiright?
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I just got a note this morning saying my stupidly expensive, HEPA-filtered space-helmet mask shipped, so that makes me feel a little better about this at least...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [Fark user image 600x494]


And you won't have to worry about the bodies if you just move the headstones.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: More info about the first Omicron case in the US.

https://mobile.twitter.com/sailorroosc​out/status/1466121394710880266


And they were proactive.  So in states encouraging "natural immunity" like Texas or Florida it's already in the general population by now.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Omicron is an anagram for moronic
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ryebread: I just got a note this morning saying my stupidly expensive, HEPA-filtered space-helmet mask shipped, so that makes me feel a little better about this at least...

[Fark user image 750x393]


Just get a Vader mask and mod it so it's got a HEPA/C95-compatible filter and/or a real respirator.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: They never should've cancelled Single Female Lawyer...


Sidney Powell?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I for one believe Governor DeSantis when he said he glowered real hard at Omicron and it stayed out of Florida
 
hammettman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: It's been here for weeks.  Get vaxxed. Get your boosters.  Wash your hands.  Mask up. Avoid indoor gatherings with strangers.


LOL - excuse me, I thought this was America...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ryebread: I just got a note this morning saying my stupidly expensive, HEPA-filtered space-helmet mask shipped, so that makes me feel a little better about this at least...

[Fark user image 750x393]


I don't see what your sexual proclivities have to do with the new covid variant
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fishmongers' Daughters: Isn't it generally understood that by the time we even know there's a new variant, it's usually already all over the world?


by the time you get a good stock market tip, it isn't.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Tad_Waxpole: Who cares?  I'm vaxxed, boosted, and going about my life very much the same way before Covid now.
If it kills a lot of anti-vaxxers who won't take basic precautions I''m not going to cry about it.

I still wear the mask. Mainly because it keeps my face warm when it's cold out.


My gf, also a Farker(RiP) joked she loved wearing the mask with a hoodie because she looked like a ninja.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
cnet.comView Full Size



Ohhhh yeeaaaaaaah!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is it time to panic without knowing the extent of the danger? Of course it is! Let's shut down schools and cancel everything.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

COVID19: Oh, I'm in Florida


No you're not. They say you're not.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When it strikes Florida, things would hit the fan. They have a low number of Delta cases.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Coincidentally, just got in a shipment of N95 masks today.

Y'all will be lining up to blow me in about a month for one*

*Offer available only for cute chicks.
 
bughunter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ryebread: I just got a note this morning saying my stupidly expensive, HEPA-filtered space-helmet mask shipped, so that makes me feel a little better about this at least...

[Fark user image 750x393]


I would so wear that.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/until I had to scratch my nose
 
Displayed 50 of 92 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.