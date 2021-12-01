 Skip to content
 
(WSOCTV)   South Carolina gun shop placed a replica Glock BB gun among real firearms in the store with the intent of pranking one of his employees. You don't need to be Alec Baldwin to guess what could possibly go wrong   (wsoctv.com) divider line
keiverarrow [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is America, so shortly there will be an entire 'comedy' show on OAN dedicated to "gun pranks"
 
RaptorLC [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

keiverarrow: This is America, so shortly there will be an entire 'comedy' show on OAN dedicated to "gun pranks"


I can't wait for the crossover episode with "Ow, My Balls".
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm calling bullshiat on this. There's no way he wouldn't have noticed the difference in weight between a BB pistol and a real one.  It's far more likely he drew his own Glock to "mess with" his employee and didn't exercise proper trigger discipline.  Which would make him look guilty as hell, rather than stupid as hell.  And he thinks this is going to be a good defense.

Goddamn pigf*ck-ignorant hick.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Buncha wacky veterans getting up to hijinks. Oh you guys.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's people like that who give us responsible fetishists a bad name.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Instead, Whitley mistakenly picked up and fired a real gun at Mrgan"

Why was the real gun loaded?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well the prank defense should work.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wow, that's such a stupid excuse that it might actually work.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sure... it was a prank. Odds of there being a love triangle?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds fishy to me......would those guns weigh the same?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i trust Americans to make the right decision.
Every vote, including those from oleo that think guns are prank toys, needs to be counted and taken into consideration for real, like everyone else.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wow hilarious!!!

-_-
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"You saw all those FFLs associated with dead people?" PRANK TIME!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A South Carolina gun store owner faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after police said he shot one of his employees in the face in an attempted prank.

That sounds like entirely voluntary manslaughter.

It also sounds like the dumbest lie I've heard in a long time. Why would the guns in display be loaded? He wanted this guy dead.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Stefan Mrgan

Wht?
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
former reserve deputy for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office,

Explains a lot.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
More proof that Mrgans lead to more shootings.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So he was going to shoot the other guy in the face with a BB gun instead? Gee, some prank....
 
Jeff5
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In no gun shop in the known universe are firearms on display kept loaded.

He's lying.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jakedata: "Instead, Whitley mistakenly picked up and fired a real gun at Mrgan"

Why was the real gun loaded?


Why would he think it would have been funny to shoot someone in the face with a BB gun
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, I'm calling bullshiat on this. There's no way he wouldn't have noticed the difference in weight between a BB pistol and a real one.  It's far more likely he drew his own Glock to "mess with" his employee and didn't exercise proper trigger discipline.  Which would make him look guilty as hell, rather than stupid as hell.  And he thinks this is going to be a good defense.


Especially two veterans. He either has to admit intent of a crime or admit that he is too stupid to have served in the National Guard. (The "Reserve Deputy" thing doesn't mean much for many places since many towns do it for anyone willing to carry arms and go after real and imaginary baddies.)
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTFA:  Whitley mistakenly picked up and fired a real gun at Mrgan, according to an incident report.
Whitley is a retired major in the South Carolina National Guard and former reserve deputy for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, The Post and Courier reported.

Yeah, this wasn't a "mistake" or "prank gone wrong."  He murdered the other guy (ex Special Forces according to the article!) and is trying to make it look like a accident.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Yeah! You shoulda seen the look.. on his face! Classic!
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, I'm calling bullshiat on this. There's no way he wouldn't have noticed the difference in weight between a BB pistol and a real one.  It's far more likely he drew his own Glock to "mess with" his employee and didn't exercise proper trigger discipline.  Which would make him look guilty as hell, rather than stupid as hell.  And he thinks this is going to be a good defense.

Goddamn pigf*ck-ignorant hick.


It's also against ATF regulations to keep firearms loaded in display cases, so yeah....he's full of shiat.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Responsible gun owner problems.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTA: "A South Carolina gun store owner faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after police said he shot one of his employees in the face in an attempted prank."

"Never point a gun at anything you do not intend to kill"
"Never point a gun at any person you don't want dead"
"The gun is ALWAYS loaded until proven otherwise"

I learned these things before I ever put my hands on a gun. One might think that a GUN STORE OWNER would know these things as well.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
WTF is going on in the shop when a loaded Glock is just laying around? That's insane. They should have their dealer license revoked.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Sure... it was a prank. Odds of there being a love triangle?


Between him, the Glock, and the employee?

Yeah, I could see that.
 
patrick767
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Summarizing the ways this story is suspicious as hell:

Why was the Glock loaded?
A gun store owner picked up a real Glock and couldn't immediately tell it was not a BB gun?
He was planning to shoot the guy in the face with a BB gun as a prank? lol... funny joke.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There is a huge difference is weight and feel of a BB gun and the Glock. The BB gun is not made to withstand the forces a  Glock is made to withstand.
Plus, the BB gun isn't an exact replica of a Glock. Normally they look like a 1911 or something stupid like that. He knew what weapon he was drawing.

I bet it was hilarious though. Great prank. Haha! I shot u ded!
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rewind2846: FTA: "A South Carolina gun store owner faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after police said he shot one of his employees in the face in an attempted prank."

"Never point a gun at anything you do not intend to kill"
"Never point a gun at any person you don't want dead"
"The gun is ALWAYS loaded until proven otherwise"

I learned these things before I ever put my hands on a gun. One might think that a GUN STORE OWNER would know these things as well.


I've never been in a gun store that will even allow a weapon verified to be unloaded to be pointed at anyone.
 
wage0048
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Okay.  Charge the idiot with murder, not manslaughter.  You intentionally picked up a gun, intentionally pointed it at someone, and intentionally pulled the trigger.

Do you honestly expect the jury to believe your bullshiat story that you thought it wasn't a real gun?
 
wingnut396
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pranks with Guns!  Must be a new part of the NRA's responsible gun owner's training.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Involuntary Manslaughter? Did he or did he not purposefully point a gun at someone's face and pull the trigger?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Buncha wacky veterans getting up to hijinks. Oh you guys.


Thank you for your service to our entertainment!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why did it take a month to arrest him? They sometime immediately arrest kids who accidentally shoot someone else with guns their parents left lying around.

FTA: "former reserve deputy for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office"

Oh, that's why.
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Sure... it was a prank. Odds of there being a love triangle?


With the third party being a gun?  The odds are good.

/and the goods...
 
nelson1352
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why did it take a month to arrest this dope?  Sheriff's fishing buddy?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, I'm calling bullshiat on this. There's no way he wouldn't have noticed the difference in weight between a BB pistol and a real one.  It's far more likely he drew his own Glock to "mess with" his employee and didn't exercise proper trigger discipline.  Which would make him look guilty as hell, rather than stupid as hell.  And he thinks this is going to be a good defense.

Goddamn pigf*ck-ignorant hick.


I don't know about that I checked out an airsoft Walther PPQ at a surplus shop I own a real one in 9mm and it was damn near identical.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, I'm calling bullshiat on this. There's no way he wouldn't have noticed the difference in weight between a BB pistol and a real one.  It's far more likely he drew his own Glock to "mess with" his employee and didn't exercise proper trigger discipline.  Which would make him look guilty as hell, rather than stupid as hell.  And he thinks this is going to be a good defense.

Goddamn pigf*ck-ignorant hick.


Calling bullshiat too.

This was either a deliberate murder or the guy pulled something like what you describe.

No way on earth this dude who handles guns all day every day couldn't recognize by sight or touch a toy version of one of the most common guns on the market, that he supposedly planted himself.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: A South Carolina gun store owner faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after police said he shot one of his employees in the face in an attempted prank.

That sounds like entirely voluntary manslaughter.

It also sounds like the dumbest lie I've heard in a long time. Why would the guns in display be loaded? He wanted this guy dead.


Mrgan was his manager and had a lot of firearms experience. This looks fishy as hell.
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rewind2846: FTA: "A South Carolina gun store owner faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after police said he shot one of his employees in the face in an attempted prank."

"Never point a gun at anything you do not intend to kill"
"Never point a gun at any person you don't want dead"
"The gun is ALWAYS loaded until proven otherwise"

I learned these things before I ever put my hands on a gun. One might think that a GUN STORE OWNER would know these things as well.


The bar for "well-regulated" is set rather low in MAGAland.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
1) Terrible prank, you shouldn't even aim a BB gun at someone.
2) It's nice to know they had a loaded and chambered glock just laying around, remember gun safety.

3) Glocks don't weigh a lot, so a BB gun could easily weigh close to or match a glock.  I had a pellet gun that looked just like a 1911, completely made of metal, twas heavy, and the early 1980's.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Prank gone wrong," my ass. Understand that, had this "prank" gone as planned, Whitley would have picked up a BB gun and fired it at the face of Mrgan, an employee.

That's not a prank. That's a manufactured story. The guy was arrested nearly a month after he shot an employee in the farking face, and the best that they can do is "whoopsie, it was a prank, sorry - we'll go with an involuntary manslaughter charge, 'cuz it was clearly an accident, see?" From another article:

A witness told Deputies he saw the two men having a normal conversation, then he heard a firearm discharged. He said he saw Mrgan fall to the ground, bleeding.

As an aside, Stefan Mrgan's obituary makes for bizarre reading - he "arrived in Valhalla on November 2, 2021."
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: inglixthemad: Sure... it was a prank. Odds of there being a love triangle?

Between him, the Glock, and the employee?

Yeah, I could see that.


Ok, I had to funny.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rewind2846: FTA: "A South Carolina gun store owner faces an involuntary manslaughter charge after police said he shot one of his employees in the face in an attempted prank."

"Never point a gun at anything you do not intend to kill"
"Never point a gun at any person you don't want dead"
"The gun is ALWAYS loaded until proven otherwise"

I learned these things before I ever put my hands on a gun. One might think that a GUN STORE OWNER would know these things as well.


When, oh when, will these sternly worded rules start preventing gun violence? It's got to be any day now. I sure can't see how anyone could fail to follow a good set of rules.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
you are not even supposed to point bb guns in people's faces

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Jacob Singer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't most gun stores have surveillance cameras all over?
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, I'm calling bullshiat on this. There's no way he wouldn't have noticed the difference in weight between a BB pistol and a real one.  It's far more likely he drew his own Glock to "mess with" his employee and didn't exercise proper trigger discipline.  Which would make him look guilty as hell, rather than stupid as hell.  And he thinks this is going to be a good defense.

Goddamn pigf*ck-ignorant hick.


I'm usually one to give the benefit of the doubt, but i think it's very much this for one good reason: Even if he did purchase a replica Glock BB gun to use in a prank, why the fark would you shoot someone in the face with it?! That can still puncture skin and put an eye clean out worse than Ralphie's parents could ever have worried about.
 
raygundan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: There is a huge difference is weight and feel of a BB gun and the Glock.


You would expect that, and I'm sure it's true in some cases-- but literally the first google result I found for a replica Glock BB gun lists "realistic weight" as a bullet point, and the weight they give is definitely in the right ballpark, heavier than an unloaded actual Glock 19 but a bit less than a fully loaded one.
 
