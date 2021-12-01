 Skip to content
(The Newspaper)   HOA speed cameras. The Fark version of crossing the streams   (thenewspaper.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Traffic enforcement camera, Safety Camera Partnership, Speed cameras, homeowners association, speed camera, upscale Crystal Falls HOA sell, Illinois Supreme Court, issue tickets  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alabama already allows churches to form their own police forces with full police powers so Texas can't be out derped by AL. Surprised Texas doesn't have HOA Police forces already
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad folks in Texas aren't real big on second amendment solutions. Oh wait...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do dead kids hurt property values? Asking for a friend who is a kid-killing robot.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrparks: Do dead kids hurt property values? Asking for a friend who is a kid-killing robot.


Yes, but probably not as much as HOA-powered speed cameras.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Violently attacking the speed cameras with bricks and bats on a regular basis would be the appropriate response to this bs.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
if you belong to a HOA, you deserve everything you get.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Organized vigilantism for profit.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Violently attacking the speed cameras with bricks and bats on a regular basis would be the appropriate response to this bs.


Do it the UK way and throw a truck tire around the base of the pole, fill it with gasoline, and light it on fire.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Violently attacking the speed cameras with bricks and bats on a regular basis would be the appropriate response to this bs.


The HOA fees will increase until morale improves.
 
Klivian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
An HOA sends me a speed camera ticket they're getting a "thank you for the free toilet paper" letter with a picture of it in use
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What happens if they ticket a cyclist?
 
wage0048
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: [Fark user image 300x169]


That's what we do in my neighborhood.

I've been trying to convince the board to shell out for reactive speed bumps, but they are kind of expensive and need to be removed before it starts snowing each winter.

The faster you hit the bump, the more violently the car gets jarred.  Roll over nice and slow and the fluid in the speed bump has time to move out of the way.  Hit it quickly and, well, you get a big jolt.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: [Fark user image 300x169]


That simple solution does not generate revenue.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Violently attacking the speed cameras with bricks and bats on a regular basis would be the appropriate response to this bs.


I would prefer just to not live in a shiatty HOA-controlled development. If FedEx and UPS and all your friends decide they aren't coming around anymore, well... whose fault is that?
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrparks: Do dead kids hurt property values? Asking for a friend who is a kid-killing robot.


I don't know about property values but I imagine it's just not done in their neighborhood.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Next step: the HOA 'annexes' a part of the nearby interstate.

Fairmont City Illinois did this and had a full time radar trap.  Then, the feds or the state decided they had to share the revenue and they stopped.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's a neighborhood locally that has over 20 speed humps. Only SUVs can clear them without scraping. Apparently they're so bad that the pizza cos will only deliver to the entrance.
/think of the children
//my parents taught me to look out for traffic and stay out of the road
///I've never seen a child near a road in the last 10 years
 
wildlifer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Violently attacking the speed cameras with bricks and bats on a regular basis would be the appropriate response to this bs.


Brake cleaner on the polycarbonate lens..
Or Vaseline if you are less destructive.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We are a nation of Karens.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wildlifer: OgreMagi: Violently attacking the speed cameras with bricks and bats on a regular basis would be the appropriate response to this bs.

Brake cleaner on the polycarbonate lens..
Or Vaseline if you are less destructive.


Paintballs.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gee I wonder where Linda Harper-Brown get most of her "campaign contributions".
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: if you belong to a HOA, you deserve everything you get.


You sound like you were last homebuying a very different market than the current one.

/We're so farking lucky to not had to pick a place with an HOA.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I will tell you, the most dangerous drivers in my neighborhood are not the teenagers with fresh licenses.  It's parents, usually mom, running behind schedule for something.

Took a peak at the map for the area in question in the article.  It does appear they have some long and straight enough roads where you can get some speed.  As has been pointed out, speed bumps would be a decent solution at traffic calming but not a revenue generator.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: We are a nation of Karens.


Maybe you're a Karen, but I'm not.

/you've been reported
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tough shiat. If whiny bastards obeyed the traffic laws, they'd have no worries. Those cameras only record when the radar says a car is speeding, so the only privacy concerns are those of lawbreakers. fark 'em.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Violently attacking the speed cameras with bricks and bats on a regular basis would be the appropriate response to this bs.


You don't need to get that close.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They can't issue tickets to non-residents, eh?  I guess local Texans will know where to go to test top speeds on their vehicles, now.  You can frame the notice the HOA sends you.
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: cowsaregoodeating: We are a nation of Karens.

Maybe you're a Karen, but I'm not.

/you've been reported


I need to speak to your manager.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Violently attacking the speed cameras with bricks and bats on a regular basis would be the appropriate response to this bs.


Paintball gun is better. Splatoon the entire front glass cover to block the lens of the camera. It requires them to send someone out in a bucket truck to clean it off, but you haven't actually broken anything so it's not really vandalism. Lather, rinse, repeat.
 
suid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lovely.  FTA:

In 2005, the Texas legislature declined to pass a bill by then-state Representative Linda Harper-Brown that would have given explicit authority to HOAs to issue speeding citations. Harper-Brown was responsible for the legislation that allowed red light cameras to operate in the state for more than a decade -- until lawmakers in 2019 overturned that law and banned all new photo enforcement installations.

This is the fine lady^h^h^h^hlackey in question:  https://lrl.texas.gov/lege​leaders/memb​ers/memberdisplay.cfm?memberID=5568

Wonder how much she collected in "contributions" from these scumbags..
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wage0048: the fluid in the speed bump


It's a fluid? So you're telling me it's a speed bump in a flexible container that someone could puncture with a knife and the fluid would just squirt out and deflate the speed bump?

My high school installed one speed bump in a specific spot that happened to be right in front of the district office at the front of the bus garage. I guess the secretary and/or superintendent could look out the front window and get upset about high schoolers speeding past faster than they thought it should happen. Anyways, the first speed bump was made of asphalt. Statute of limitations is long past on this, so I'll admit it was me: *SOMEONE* got a couple gallons of Diesel fuel and poured it all over the speed bump in the middle of the night. The next day the speed bump disintegrated from people driving over it. It pulverized it to gravel. A new speed bump was installed, made of hard rubber. The speed bump was installed but right adjacent to it was some gravel parking that was never used because it was way out beyond what the lot would ever fill up with cars. So students would still speed past but they'd just veer to the side of the bump and SLIP/SLIDE/SWOOSH through some gravel, throwing it everywhere as they whipped around that speed bump. After weeks of this they installed a couple of wood 4x4s and a wood lattice to block passage around the speed bump. *SOMEONE* came in the middle of the night with a couple gallons of gasoline and burned the wood lattice and 4x4s to the ground...
 
