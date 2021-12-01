 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Elizabeth Holmes: My BF abused me and was always running me down, and that's why I commit all those crimes out of low self esteem. Prosecutors you mean like in this text where he said: ""U r god's tigress and warrior. You are extraordinary."?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
19
    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes  
19 Comments
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Her lawyers were begging her not to testify so that she wouldn't open herself up to cross-examination.  But she still thinks she can bullshiat her way out of anything.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One fawning text doesn't prove her wrong about the alleged abuse.

But, neither does the alleged abuse act as a mitigating circumstance for the bullshiat she was pulling.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This white lady is going to walk so hard.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did her plan to get knocked up to generate sympathy with the jury ever come to fruition?
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: This white lady is going to walk so hard.


Not so sure. She stole from the rich. Takes some privilege to get away with that.
 
covfefe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Free Britney!
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: This white lady is going to walk so hard.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

farkyorefeelings: dothemath: This white lady is going to walk so hard.

[Fark user image 425x239]


You dont want no part of this.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: This white lady is going to walk so hard.


I read this to the tune of "Goodbye Horses"
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, abusive people being effusive with praise is pretty textbook, but on the bright side having those text messages made public might make the thought of hiding in a cell and never coming out seem more appealing.
 
realmolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Erik_Emune: dothemath: This white lady is going to walk so hard.

Not so sure. She stole from the rich. Takes some privilege to get away with that.


Exactly.

If she had committed fraud and *made a lot of money for a bunch of rich people*, she wouldn't have even been *charged*.

But she screwed a bunch of rich people out of a lot of money. And, she's a woman. She's gonna do some time.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But, man, those crazy eyes never get old.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Without rtfa, the victimized are certainly among those who post about how proud and strong they are. More likely, less likely, I have no idea.

I know a rape victim who thinks bullying trans people is appropriate, because he got stronger when he got bullied, and that's why he is such a success.

He is an unemployed drunk who self medicates with booze and drugs, and by any objective measure has completely failed at life.

But he'll look you in the eye and tell you how strong, tough, smart, intelligent, and successful he is. Broken people do weird stuff. Doing weird stuff isn't evidence they aren't broken.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Defense team: Quick get the black turtle neck so she can regain some superficial Jobbsian legitimacy!
 
davynelson
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
when your defence has absolutely nothing to do with your crime, just cut a plea deal
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Years ago my best friend wouldn't stop fawning over her new firefighter boyfriend, greatest guy every, he is so sweet, he is so awesome in bed etc. When around him she would not stop complementing him in subtle and very public ways. Always dropping little quips about him not having to worry about the size of his manhood, how strong he was, how brave, he saved farking kittens in trees, lots of PDA...the kind of shiat that would make you want to puke. It went on like this for a few months until he pushed her in the face so hard that she passed out and had a very impressive black eye.

Turns out he was actually an emotional and physically abusive scumbag and she was being gaslit, slapped around and conned into believing he was a dick because of some kind of failing on her part, so in her mind, the more she kissed his ass the better the relationship would be and he would happy with her etc. Thankfully it was enough of a wake up call to get her to walk away from him.

He didn't want to let her walk away.

/I made sure he left her alone
//Gave him a nice matching shiner to go with hers.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She began the scam before he showed up.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

davynelson: when your defence has absolutely nothing to do with your crime, just cut a plea deal



She is a total sociopath...If she can get away with lying to someone, even the most trivial thing,
she does it.Getting away with lies and deceit is her fetish, that is her food..There is NO way any jury is going to believe a word she says.. Everything she ever reported about her business was a damn lie.She lied to investors, she lied to friends, she lied to everyone she every spoke too..She manipulated everything
involved to backup those lies..Every report, "breakthrough", everything was exaggerated or lie of omission
to push her fraud..It was done with malice, it was done with intent and forethought..She kept it up for years.

Trying to play the "Oh poor me, I'm just a pretty blonde girl that got abused" is just farking insulting..
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If this bullshiat defense works, Jodi Arias needs to appeal, ASAP.
 
