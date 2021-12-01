 Skip to content
 
(The Smoking Gun)   Suspect pins blame on "big snake" (but not that one)   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks like he picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


.RIDE THE SNAKE!!!
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does it rattle?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dude doesn't look too cracked out. Perhaps he self medicates just enough to keep his mental illness demons mostly at bay? Or maybe he is just thieving addict looking to dodge serious jail time?
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Here Comes the Snake
Youtube SYOUmh3j-WA
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WGJ: [Fark user image 225x282]
Looks like he picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue.


Also, in his yearbook, he was voted as the "Most Likely To Break Into A House Based On A Conversation With A Snake".
 
bughunter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size

"BIG SNAKE WENT THERE"

/obligatory
//too small to meme
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did the snake also offer him an apple?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The affidavit notes that Terry has a "lengthy" criminal history.

Unpossible
 
Randrew
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's those darned Slytherin kids again!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, some say a big snake is responsible for all of our sins.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Has that excuse ever worked?
 
Hobo as a nerd [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeff5: Has that excuse ever worked?


Yes it has!  It has worked for millennia.  It is, of course, one of my current favorites.
 
