(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Wild Swans, The Railway Children, Kaja, and The Replacements. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #284. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

looks like a replay of one of my jazz shows is the pregame today. for those of you into that sort of thing.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everyone.
All set for armageddon....again?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

looks like a replay of one of my jazz shows is the pregame today. for those of you into that sort of thing.


I have 5800+ songs in my local playlist, with 120K more in the big box, and all of YouTube. I'll listen to almost anything. Jazz is certainly acceptable.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jasonvatch:. I'll listen to almost anything. Jazz is certainly acceptable.

not everyone in the thread feels that way though. didn't want to trigger anyone.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch:. I'll listen to almost anything. Jazz is certainly acceptable.

not everyone in the thread feels that way though. didn't want to trigger anyone.


Sure. Not everyone like Punk Hawaiian Bluegrass.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: Present.


awwwwww, how'd you know 'twas my birthday?

/it's not my birthday
//but am a whore for presents
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Apple Cake is a lie but not really.  But that's also a lie.
//Apple
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image image 400x396]

/Apple Cake is a lie but not really.  But that's also a lie.
//Apple


Is the apple in the box a Red Delicious? Talk about a cruel joke.
 
sharbear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screaming options you say?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x409]


Aww you rotten sod


lol
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x409]


I'm a Ho-Meow-Ner!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: Present.

awwwwww, how'd you know 'twas my birthday?

/it's not my birthday
//but am a whore for presents


I shall gift you w/ my presence
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: socalnewwaver: jasonvatch:. I'll listen to almost anything. Jazz is certainly acceptable.

not everyone in the thread feels that way though. didn't want to trigger anyone.

Sure. Not everyone like Punk Hawaiian Bluegrass.


people are weird, yo 🤷🏼
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
damn this is a great groove. good choice, me
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x409]

I'm a Ho-Meow-Ner!


I see that you found me on twitch :p
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: Present.

awwwwww, how'd you know 'twas my birthday?

/it's not my birthday
//but am a whore for presents

I shall gift you w/ my presence


does that come with an exchange receipt? asking for a friend.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x409]

I'm a Ho-Meow-Ner!

I see that you found me on twitch :p


I saw you on twitch as well while trying to figure out whether I was gonna get set up there. stuff happens to quick on twitch for me.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x409]

I'm a Ho-Meow-Ner!

I see that you found me on twitch :p


I did! So love thursday nite w djmeltinggirl and Beep!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: Present.

awwwwww, how'd you know 'twas my birthday?

/it's not my birthday
//but am a whore for presents

I shall gift you w/ my presence

does that come with an exchange receipt? asking for a friend.


You can return me for 1 Siouxsie album or used t-shirt.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This DJ on the pregame show is pretty smooth
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x409]

I'm a Ho-Meow-Ner!

I see that you found me on twitch :p

I saw you on twitch as well while trying to figure out whether I was gonna get set up there. stuff happens to quick on twitch for me.


It really depends which stream you're on.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: Present.

awwwwww, how'd you know 'twas my birthday?

/it's not my birthday
//but am a whore for presents

I shall gift you w/ my presence

does that come with an exchange receipt? asking for a friend.

You can return me for 1 Siouxsie album or used t-shirt.


Hmmmm. I have all the Siouxsie albums. So that leaves me with a tough choice.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x409]

I'm a Ho-Meow-Ner!

I see that you found me on twitch :p

I did! So love thursday nite w djmeltinggirl and Beep!


MeltlingGirl and Beep are awesome. Do you ever check out Death Guild on Mondays? (It's not on twitch, it's on the DNA lounge website streaming)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: This DJ on the pregame show is pretty smooth


waaaaay better than the italo disco dj, that's for sure
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I just come here to get my daily dance on.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: Present.

awwwwww, how'd you know 'twas my birthday?

/it's not my birthday
//but am a whore for presents

I shall gift you w/ my presence

does that come with an exchange receipt? asking for a friend.

You can return me for 1 Siouxsie album or used t-shirt.

Hmmmm. I have all the Siouxsie albums. So that leaves me with a tough choice.


I guess you're stuck w/ me.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: This DJ on the pregame show is pretty smooth

waaaaay better than the italo disco dj, that's for sure


Yeah, that dj is the worst
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: Present.

awwwwww, how'd you know 'twas my birthday?

/it's not my birthday
//but am a whore for presents

I shall gift you w/ my presence

does that come with an exchange receipt? asking for a friend.

You can return me for 1 Siouxsie album or used t-shirt.

Hmmmm. I have all the Siouxsie albums. So that leaves me with a tough choice.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 425x409]

I'm a Ho-Meow-Ner!

I see that you found me on twitch :p

I did! So love thursday nite w djmeltinggirl and Beep!

MeltlingGirl and Beep are awesome. Do you ever check out Death Guild on Mondays? (It's not on twitch, it's on the DNA lounge website streaming)


I have not! Will have to check it out - my Mondays nites are wide open... thanks for the recco, djslowdive!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: Present.

awwwwww, how'd you know 'twas my birthday?

/it's not my birthday
//but am a whore for presents

I shall gift you w/ my presence

does that come with an exchange receipt? asking for a friend.

You can return me for 1 Siouxsie album or used t-shirt.

Hmmmm. I have all the Siouxsie albums. So that leaves me with a tough choice.

I guess you're stuck w/ me.


no no no, i may be in the market for used tshirts. for kitteh hairball cleanup duty. can never have enough ya know. can i phone a friend?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: This DJ on the pregame show is pretty smooth

waaaaay better than the italo disco dj, that's for sure

Yeah, that dj is the worst


and he's got a bad attitude to boot
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sharbear: Screaming options you say?


Screaming is always an option.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Never not weird to hear that PSA
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Do you still have them on 8track sized carts?  Or is it all push a computer button, play an MP3 or something?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: Present.

awwwwww, how'd you know 'twas my birthday?

/it's not my birthday
//but am a whore for presents

I shall gift you w/ my presence

does that come with an exchange receipt? asking for a friend.

You can return me for 1 Siouxsie album or used t-shirt.

Hmmmm. I have all the Siouxsie albums. So that leaves me with a tough choice.

[Fark user image 225x225]


Wait until 2 weeks from now. My boss even made stickers for our anniversary beer which is called "Eric Hates This IPA"
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*Yawn* madainn mhath y'all.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: Present.

awwwwww, how'd you know 'twas my birthday?

/it's not my birthday
//but am a whore for presents

I shall gift you w/ my presence

does that come with an exchange receipt? asking for a friend.

You can return me for 1 Siouxsie album or used t-shirt.

Hmmmm. I have all the Siouxsie albums. So that leaves me with a tough choice.

I guess you're stuck w/ me.

no no no, i may be in the market for used tshirts. for kitteh hairball cleanup duty. can never have enough ya know. can i phone a friend?


Be careful what you wish for ;)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hi everybody!
Present, not prepared to die.

Jazz show was really good and very relaxing tonight. I almost forgot about PastForward and Fark.
Just kidding.
Partly.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hi everybody!
Present, not prepared to die.

Jazz show was really good and very relaxing tonight. I almost forgot about PastForward and Fark.
Just kidding.
Partly.


It was a relaxing way for me to wake up and start the day.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
a damn fine struttin' song...
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch:. I'll listen to almost anything. Jazz is certainly acceptable.

not everyone in the thread feels that way though. didn't want to trigger anyone.


Now I wish I had come here first. I only now managed to uncurl from a fetal ball. I hope nothing else alarming happens in today's show.
 
