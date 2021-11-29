 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRDO Colorado Springs)   Cue the herp a derp outrage. Subby's local school district is giving vaccinated teachers $1000   (krdo.com) divider line
18
    More: Cool, Vaccine, Immune system, Vaccination, Smallpox, nice gesture, unvaccinated staff, nice day Kitten, Additional information  
•       •       •

199 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2021 at 7:20 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: While many teachers are excited about the incentive, some non-vaccinated teachers told KRDO they don't think it was fair they were left out.
"It was like a slap in the face to me," Janet Hidalgo, who says she is unvaccinated for medical reasons, told KRDO. "It's not easy work in education. We don't get paid enough right now. So to dangle $1,000 over somebody's face saying 'get your vaccine' is bribery to me."

[grupy_cat_good.jpg]

And by Karen's Janet's assessment of the situation, I'm guessing her "medical reasons" for not getting vaccinated are related to chronic stupidity. It's not supposed to be a slap in the face. It's supposed to be a reward for those who did the right thing for the kids and coworkers, as well as an incentive for those who could've, but didn't.

/ the only ones getting left out unintentionally are those who can't get it for actual, verifiable medical reasons
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My district also provided a $1000 stipend for vaccinations. I almost felt guilty getting paid for a sensible thing I had already done.
Almost.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I got vaccinated months ago and all I got was vaccinated.
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Holy fark--that's like a 30% bonus in some districts.

/yeah, sarcasm
//but seriously, teachers need to be paid more
 
dywed88
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I got vaccinated months ago and all I got was vaccinated.


Same, and I was damned glad. Kind of annoyed I have to wait untill next year for the booster.
 
chewd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I got vaccinated months ago and all I got was vaccinated.


IKR... im not magnetic or anything.... what a ripoff!
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The herp and the derp were in full effect in those comments already. Including one guy that actually posted in binary, because... herpaderp, I guess.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"It was like a slap in the face to me," Janet Hidalgo, who says she is unvaccinated for medical reasons, told KRDO. "It's not easy work in education. We don't get paid enough right now. So to dangle $1,000 over somebody's face saying 'get your vaccine' is bribery to me."


No, you dipshiat.  It's a reward for doing the right thing.  For thinking beyond yourself.  Suck up and deal, snowflake.  You couldn't be bothered, so sucks to be you!
 
NeedlesslyCanadian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You know what would make this even more effective? Dock the pay of the plaguerats and divert every penny of that into funding the bonuses for the rational teachers..
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I prefer the "carrot and stick" approach: Reward good behavior via a bonus for getting vaccinated, and punish bad behavior, like unpaid leave for the dummies.

Alternatively, they could use the Malcolm Tucker "carrot and stick" approach, which in this case involves shoving the carrot up the ass of each unvaccinated employee, followed by the stick, followed by an even bigger, rougher, carrot.

Either method, I'm fine.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: You know what would make this even more effective? Dock the pay of the plaguerats and divert every penny of that into funding the bonuses for the rational teachers..


Dock their pay AND put them on leave, or whatever is allowed via their union agreements. If you're not vaccinated, you can't be near my kids, period.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"So to dangle $1,000 over somebody's face saying 'get your vaccine' is bribery to me"

Yup. So what's greater, your commitment to Dr. Facebook or your greed?
 
anfrind
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Antivaxxers are small and weak.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: FTFA: While many teachers are excited about the incentive, some non-vaccinated teachers told KRDO they don't think it was fair they were left out.
"It was like a slap in the face to me," Janet Hidalgo, who says she is unvaccinated for medical reasons, told KRDO. "It's not easy work in education. We don't get paid enough right now. So to dangle $1,000 over somebody's face saying 'get your vaccine' is bribery to me."

[grupy_cat_good.jpg]

And by Karen's Janet's assessment of the situation, I'm guessing her "medical reasons" for not getting vaccinated are related to chronic stupidity. It's not supposed to be a slap in the face. It's supposed to be a reward for those who did the right thing for the kids and coworkers, as well as an incentive for those who could've, but didn't.

/ the only ones getting left out unintentionally are those who can't get it for actual, verifiable medical reasons


Janet's condition is Chronic Head-Up-Ass-itis.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I got the vaccine as soon as I could and all I got was this lousy protection from a deadly and highly contagious virus. :-/
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I know a teacher and I think they didn't get the vaccine judging from their Facebook shares and number of times they've been in Facebook jail in the past year. In their state, teachers were in line after healthcare and senior, but didn't make a status they were vaccinated. Wonder what would happen if their school district offered them a $1,000 bonus. They obviously would take the money to shop at Nordstrom.
 
animal color
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In the truly herpy dederpy states, the teachers who haven't been vaccinated are given a bonus and assigned to teach only anti-CRT classes.
 
KCinPA
‘’ less than a minute ago  

anfrind: Antivaxxers are small and weak.


And sick (or soon to be).
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.