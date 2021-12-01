 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Sometimes life seems like a movie, but that doesn't mean you should accept money that says 'motion picture use' on it   (msn.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This comes up a lot. How much of this stuff is out there?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bucksport police are investigating the fake money and as of Tuesday night it was not clear where the money was coming from.

A movie?

Have any movies been filmed in Maine lately?
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So you can use it to go to the movies...?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's a death penalty offense in Minnesota.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who checks a One?
 
Greystoke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Buy crypto currency with it.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Unless you're in a motion picture

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RightWingWacko
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: This comes up a lot. How much of this stuff is out there?

Think of how many movies you see people use money in. Then add in the movies where they have huge piles of it. I'm betting there are millions of dollars in stuff that has been misplaced, stolen, or kept as souvenirs.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's been done before. They even made a movie about the guy.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mister_​8​80
 
