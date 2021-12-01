 Skip to content
(WIBX 950 Utica)   Guy struts on front lawn in birthday suit. Nope, it wasn't his birthday. Gross   (wibx950.com) divider line
9
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought we had a Buffalo Bill (Jame Gumb) situation.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
F*cking HOAs, man.  You can't do anything in your front yard anymore.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size

Those were some lucky kids, hoo-wee.
Talkin' about some sweet sweet candy up under that trench coat. And that underbite, Yowza.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A Vienna man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself

Just trying to unload some Vienna sausage.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I saw a dude that looked like this and he WASN'T exposing himself, I'd call the cops for fear of a mental health breakdown
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A Vienna man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself not just to the elements but to his neighbors as well, wearing just a jacket over his birthday suit.

I thought Europeans weren't uptight about that kind of stuff but I guess another myth busted.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: A Vienna man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself

Just trying to unload some Vienna sausage.


I see I'm two minutes too late.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I like how they also pin the school location for extra pearl-clutchy goodness. It's like a farking mile away.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I like how they also pin the school location for extra pearl-clutchy goodness. It's like a farking mile away.


Plus dead dog was not involved
 
