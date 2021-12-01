 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   "Obviously it's about men's health issues like testicular cancer. I thought it was an interesting and eye-catching way to raise awareness for something quite serious"   (ladbible.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Welwyn Garden City, Cancer, Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Metastasis, Moustache, Shane Moore, Testicular cancer, Andrology  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all fun and games until a slatted chair comes into play.
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh a fancy lad, eh?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He just draws dicks, okay?!
 
JRoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Heh, heh, he said "raise".
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: It's all fun and games until a slatted chair comes into play.


Unless there is something I'm missing about the story, I've never bought that as true in the slightest. Physically, it makes no sense.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Deadpool - Gentlemen, Touch Yourself Tonight | 2016
Youtube KsdD1MJXOpk
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I should add that I've seen the supposed chair when the fellow was flipping it off after extricating himself from this horrible situation that he just had to post about as it was happening. I haven't seen the fellow's balls but balls don't go through those slats.
 
Lillya
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Needs a pair of roundabouts
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: I should add that I've seen the supposed chair when the fellow was flipping it off after extricating himself from this horrible situation that he just had to post about as it was happening. I haven't seen the fellow's balls but balls don't go through those slats.


You have thought a lot about that guys balls...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Zardoz disapproves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
if it is shaped like that i think there might be another problem...
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: I should add that I've seen the supposed chair when the fellow was flipping it off after extricating himself from this horrible situation that he just had to post about as it was happening. I haven't seen the fellow's balls but balls don't go through those slats.


So help me god if you ruin lipstick cat next...
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some people just see penises everywhere.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

8 inches: Some people just see penises everywhere.


Username checks out
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I met a guy who had made a "dirt racing track" of a trucker mud-flap woman. (It was not quite the right shape)

Weirdo was trying to talk me into a date and thought it was an impressive talking point...AFTER telling me about his 3 divorces and his upcoming 4th with a pregnant woman more than half his age.

I kinda figure this guy just wanted a seemingly noble reason for his dick-shaped running trail that was done for the lulz.
 
