(Bleeping Computer)   Are you getting hit with an Emotet malware outbreak right now? Turns out you're not. News tag so you don't pull the plug on your datacenter
    Microsoft Windows, Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Update, Microsoft Defender, Spyware, definition update, Type I and type II errors  
posted to Main » and STEM » on 01 Dec 2021 at 11:05 PM



GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Management:

Me:

markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just not that complicated to stay ahead of malware.  Keep your endpoint protection up to date, and deny access to corporate networks if devices fail compliance tests.

That, and teaching your employees and co-workers to NOT click on shiat they get in email, Also, your company should have an email scanning/sandboxing/antivirus solution in place because that's how 99% of this shiat spreads.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll certainly feign concern about Emotnets from now on.
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late, I just put my computer thru the shredder.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just what they want you to think.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A news flash on day old news?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

That sounds good, but I'm working on something urgent and can't be bothered to restart right now and the C-Suite really wants to know the secret management techniques that'll boost income 500% and are getting pissy that you're blocking the site that has them.

/InfoSec would be easy
//If not for those bloody users
///Also, devs are the worst.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now you just get in line there and pay your respects to big data, who provided all of this for you.  What's even funnier is that you just keep paying for it and waiting for it to solve all your problems.
Either the computers are the problem, or you are.  Pick a side.
And we all know that you'll pick the side that is most convenient.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh good.  I live in Ashburn, Virginia, data center capital of the world.  It was going to take me quite a while to unplug all those darn things.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh, it's another Windows thing. No wonder I didn't see it.

/ We Linux users seem to miss out on all of the fun.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The funny thing is that most workplaces send their employees "important" emails with links to click.

/Mine sent out a vaccination attestation email, then wondered why they were bombarded with calls about a scam, prompting them to send another email saying that the first email was legit.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

We get tested regularly. IT sends out fake phishing emails. Some of them are REALLY good. It definitely helps teach employees not to click random shiat.

Now if we could get them to stop clicking shiat from their phones...
 
BraFish
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's just the kind of headline the malware would write!
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

No, I'm sure your parties with Vegans and Cross Fitters are a hoot!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Well, now you have to 'shop him with an emo haircut
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
RIP
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Uup. Never mind.

Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

A virus with just that picture taking up your screen would be awesome!
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Perfect
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am not a fan of the heuristics used by Windows Defender. Try installing a GNU development environment like MinGW and building some open source project like FFmpeg and it will fire off a ton of false positive threat responses based on the fact that some shiatty malware over the years also used some of the same core libraries. This wouldn't be so bad if excluding build directories from Windows Defender scans was a simple matter, so basically it has to be disabled entirely every time you kick off a build, which is a PITA and could cause real pain if you forget to re-enable it when you are done.
 
eagles95
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

My last job did the fake phishing emails. People didn't care and still clicked it. Then we would try to make them watch a 4 minute video on how to not fall for that crap. didn't matter. Their boss said it was IT's job to stop everything and their team couldn't be bothered if something got through. I'm not there anymore since getting whammied. with shiat on a monthly basis for 3 years was too much IT bs to deal with

New place is WAY better
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Yup, what keeps me up at night is the thought of a user opening some weird PDF attachment, not some agent "hacking" into our firewall / VPN.
 
