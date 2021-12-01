 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Woman, four and a half months pregnant, rushes up to house, bangs on front door, awakens man inside, yelling: A) "You said you were sterile;" B) "Jesus is the Daddy;" or C) "Your house is on fire?". Sadly it's C but would have loved for it to be A or B   (ksl.com) divider line
    More: Sappy, Pregnancy, Sarah Maughan, Utah, West Jordan neighborhood, Prenatal development, Childbirth, fire Friday night, Implantation  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Utah doesn't require smoke detectors in homes? Bold no government stance
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Utah doesn't require smoke detectors in homes? Bold no government stance


Does any place really require smoke detectors in privately owned homes? Do they inspect them to make sure they're up to code?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bootleg: eurotrader: Utah doesn't require smoke detectors in homes? Bold no government stance

Does any place really require smoke detectors in privately owned homes? Do they inspect them to make sure they're up to code?


In Colorado smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors must be present and functional prior to any home sale. Smoke detectors have become ubiquitous is all good and decent places to live a few decades ago.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"A pregnant woman risked her life and the life of her unborn child to save another after a house went up in flames"

Good lord, she banged on the door not channel her inner Pee-Wee Herman and rush into the flames.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I cant eat cheese!"
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My brother once ran up to a house and pounded on the door to warn the occupants that their hedge was on fire.

It was April 1 and they wouldn't believe him.

Their hedge burned.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pregnant women in USA usually are not scares of little smoke
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


None of them are pregnant.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Agreed, it would have made for a much more interesting story and thread.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Surprised he didn't fear for his safety and shoot her.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Utah doesn't require smoke detectors in homes? Bold no government stance


If you're a Mormon, you're not supposed to use tobacco.  Study it out.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why is it even mentioned that she's pregnant? Four and a half months is when you're starting to show, not when you're about to explode.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I were a woman I'd be awfully tempted to do A) to a number of strangers.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Bootleg: eurotrader: Utah doesn't require smoke detectors in homes? Bold no government stance

Does any place really require smoke detectors in privately owned homes? Do they inspect them to make sure they're up to code?

In Colorado smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors must be present and functional prior to any home sale. Smoke detectors have become ubiquitous is all good and decent places to live a few decades ago.


That doesn't mean they remain functional, that's up to the home owner. So no, there is no real requirement anywhere in the US that private homes have smoke detectors.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Four and a half months pregnant?

So... slightly encumbered with a bit of a bump, but not much else. Not sure that quite adds to the story really, although the act itself was heroic.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bootleg: eurotrader: Utah doesn't require smoke detectors in homes? Bold no government stance

Does any place really require smoke detectors in privately owned homes? Do they inspect them to make sure they're up to code?



VA requires AC, battery backup, interconnect.

Now, what an individual does after the final inspection...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 675x675]

None of them are pregnant.


They just have a way of just sort of shutting everything down?

Gentlemen, please cover your  smoke detector before you spray-paint, otherwise you might find yourself having to pay for a kidde.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dear Penthouse Letters...
 
T Baggins
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "A pregnant woman risked her life and the life of her unborn child to save another after a house went up in flames"

Good lord, she banged on the door not channel her inner Pee-Wee Herman and rush into the flames.


It wasn't much, but his neighbors were just standing on their porches waiting to see if he'd die. The threshold for heroism is getting lower.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
To the Farkers out there that think otherwise: She risked her life and the life of her unborn child. I think it's perfectly acceptable that they mentioned she was 4 1/2 months pregnant in the article.

/I wonder what smoke inhalation would do to a growing human in someone's belly 🧐
 
