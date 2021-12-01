 Skip to content
 
Man caught fooling around with dingy in public
22
    Florida, Florida Keys, Monroe County, Florida, Key Largo, Sheriff, 22-year-old man, surveillance video of a man, outboard boat engines, Dillan Jordan Fernandez-Paz  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size


I nominate him for the Mugshot Hall of Fame.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are those tear tattoos or something random?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bertie Higgins - "Key Largo" (Official Music Video)
Youtube Ru2tsT32pHA
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Are those tear tattoos or something random?


One looks like a backwards Florida
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He further stated that if he was able to steal the engines he would have sold them at a Mexican flea market," Linhardt said.

I don't know what all makes a Mexican flea market different from your typical flea market, but I really want to go to one now.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: "He further stated that if he was able to steal the engines he would have sold them at a Mexican flea market," Linhardt said.

I don't know what all makes a Mexican flea market different from your typical flea market, but I really want to go to one now.


Donkeys.

Donkeys make the difference.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he swimming across turtle creek?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
res.cloudinary.com

/how YOU doin'
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dinghy
 
Bullitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Quit playin' with your dinghy!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dinghy
 
wedelw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dinghy took my baby ?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mere words cannot express my relief that there was at least one boat involved...
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Chuck Berry - My Ding-A-Ling (1972)
Youtube UaEC-lWSlmI
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I showed up one friday to get my tin boat for a long camping weekend. My 30 horse evinrude wasnt on the transom where i left it locked up 3 weeks before. What a
hateful thing to do. Personally id back over him with the prop like i do a dead fish, ultimately makes the area smell better...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheReject: [YouTube video: Chuck Berry - My Ding-A-Ling (1972)]


Günther - Ding Dong Song (2004) (Music Video)
Youtube uUYpIyWPKGk
 
Jeff5
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: I showed up one friday to get my tin boat for a long camping weekend. My 30 horse evinrude wasnt on the transom where i left it locked up 3 weeks before. What a
hateful thing to do. Personally id back over him with the prop like i do a dead fish, ultimately makes the area smell better...


And you know the miscreant dumped it for $100 to buy shiatty drugs...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeff5: skiinstructor: I showed up one friday to get my tin boat for a long camping weekend. My 30 horse evinrude wasnt on the transom where i left it locked up 3 weeks before. What a
hateful thing to do. Personally id back over him with the prop like i do a dead fish, ultimately makes the area smell better...

And you know the miscreant dumped it for $100 to buy shiatty drugs...


You could have just gone to the Mexican flea market and repurchases it for $150

/I keed
//sorry for the situation
///I would be pissed as hell too
 
