(NBC News)   WWII not quite over in Germany as a 550 pound bomb explodes in Munich   (nbcnews.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Was it over when the RAF bombed Pearl Harbor? Hell no!"
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gopher321: "Was it over when the RAF bombed Pearl Harbor? Hell no!"


The RAF?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Considering how much the allies dropped, is it any surprise they keep finding bombs?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: gopher321: "Was it over when the RAF bombed Pearl Harbor? Hell no!"

The RAF?


Forget it Jake, it's Chinatown
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They started it.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meat0918: iron de havilland: gopher321: "Was it over when the RAF bombed Pearl Harbor? Hell no!"

The RAF?

Forget it Jake, it's Chinatown


It's a hundred and six miles to Chicago, we've got a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes, it's dark, and we're wearing sunglasses.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'Officials estimate that 15 percent of the bombs failed to explode, some of which were buried 20 feet deep in the ground.'

So this will never end.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: 'Officials estimate that 15 percent of the bombs failed to explode, some of which were buried 20 feet deep in the ground.'

So this will never end.


War. War never changes.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
4 people injured, but the important thing is, the railroad tracks weren't damaged.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Considering how much the allies dropped, is it any surprise they keep finding bombs?


I'd say the surprise is that this doesn't happen more often.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are we not sure it wasn't a bad case of too much beer mit currywurst?
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Are we not sure it wasn't a bad case of too much beer mit currywurst?


There is no such thing as too muchbeer and currywurst
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gopher321: "Was it over when the RAF bombed Pearl Harbor? Hell no!"


img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Considering how much the allies dropped, is it any surprise they keep finding bombs?


The front lines for WW1 are still giving up tons of munitions every year.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Bootleg: Considering how much the allies dropped, is it any surprise they keep finding bombs?

I'd say the surprise is that this doesn't happen more often.


They find them occasionally, but they don't always cause problems. Any excavation project in Germany is required to have an ordnance expert on site.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: meat0918: iron de havilland: gopher321: "Was it over when the RAF bombed Pearl Harbor? Hell no!"

The RAF?

Forget it Jake, it's Chinatown

It's a hundred and six miles to Chicago, we've got a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes, it's dark, and we're wearing sunglasses.


engage.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: SirEattonHogg: Are we not sure it wasn't a bad case of too much beer mit currywurst?

There is no such thing as too muchbeer and currywurst


My arteries say no, but my mouth says yes, yes!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Construction crews succeed in making hole in ground.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The5thElement: 4 people injured, but the important thing is, the railroad tracks weren't damaged.


Well, the Germans do like the trains to run on time....

Unexploded ordnance CSB: back in the early 00s I was stationed in Charleston SC, there was a big hubbub once when a church was being renovated and they found a live Civil War shell embedded in the wall. They brought in EOD from the Air Force base to remove it and do a controlled detonation.
 
Fissile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Subby, WWI is still not over in France.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iron_ha​r​vest
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fissile: Subby, WWI is still not over in France.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iron_har​vest


also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zone_Ro​u​ge
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I used to live in Hamburg, and areas being closed off due to unexploded bombs found at a construction site was completely routine. Mostly considered a nuisance due to traffic redirection and delays. (Germans really do not like being late.)
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fissile: Subby, WWI is still not over in France.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iron_har​vest


Iron Harvest sounds like a good name for a Country & Western/ Industrial EDM fusion band.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Given their history it may not be a terrible idea for them to remain accustomed to the sounds of bombs exploding.
 
