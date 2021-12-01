 Skip to content
(National Today)   It's National Package Protection Day, urging you to be more mindful about your package. With more awareness raised, more packages prevented from being stolen, mis-delivered, or lost in transit. Financial loss due to package mishap can be shrunk   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the people who want to lose their packages?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ZAZ: What about the people who want to lose their packages?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What package protection may look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When is UFIA Awareness day?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Stop thinking about my package.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: When is UFIA Awareness day?


you'll know it when it gets here.
 
Klivian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You want to have the most efficient change to package handling quality in one go?

FedEx closes their doors forever, garbage delivery company
 
JAGUART
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let's hear it for PO Boxes.  Some businesses still won't ship to PO boxes (the bastards), but others will use UPS Surepost to deliver to PO boxes.
 
bthom37
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: When is UFIA Awareness day?


It's a surprise.
 
