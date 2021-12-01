 Skip to content
 
(Live5 News Charleston)   ProTip: If you are an airport fast-food employee, maybe don't try to carry a stolen gun in your purse going into work   (live5news.com) divider line
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.  Please do.  It helps get people that stupid out of society as quickly as possible.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The customer is always right" is the grit the Karen was built on. Layer by layer.

So yeah, service workers are gonna fight back.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think having a stolen gun really speaks to her staunch advocacy for the 2nd Amendment. Legal gun owners are basically government stooges.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much crap do you have in your purse that you don't notice the added weight of a handgun?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: How much crap do you have in your purse that you don't notice the added weight of a

loaded handgun?

FT
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: C18H27NO3: How much crap do you have in your purse that you don't notice the added weight of a loaded handgun?

FT


She was gonna sell that bad boy to somebody at work.  Shoulda left it in the car (if she has one).
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I think having a stolen gun really speaks to her staunch advocacy for the 2nd Amendment. Legal gun owners are basically government stooges.


I only own ghost guns cause I'm not a sheep!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

noitsnot: kpaxoid: C18H27NO3: How much crap do you have in your purse that you don't notice the added weight of a loaded handgun?

FT

She was gonna sell that bad boy to somebody at work.  Shoulda left it in the car (if she has one).


Hell, I sold my PT92 to somebody at work. Legally, but still.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

noitsnot: kpaxoid: C18H27NO3: How much crap do you have in your purse that you don't notice the added weight of a loaded handgun?

FT

She was gonna sell that bad boy to somebody at work.  Shoulda left it in the car (if she has one).


Yeah but ... was this her first day on the job?  To get to the secure side, everybody and every thing has to be scanned, usually with an x-ray type scanner.  Did she think that the TSA setups even at the employee entrances was actually security theater?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

noitsnot: kpaxoid: C18H27NO3: How much crap do you have in your purse that you don't notice the added weight of a loaded handgun?

FT

She was gonna sell that bad boy to somebody at work.  Shoulda left it in the car (if she has one).


Isn't that what the parking lot of a 7/11 at two AM is for?
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's a BBQ restaurant in the BHM airport and they actually smoke the meat there, or at least last I heard a couple of years ago.  And apparently their butcher knives are chained to the table like a gas station key.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I Can't remember all the times I've found a gun and forgot I was carrying it.
Oh yeah NEVER.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Back to life, back to reality...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
