 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Man wraps his pickup truck around light pole on Corkscrew Road   (nbc-2.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, English-language films, Truck, American films, Estero man, Pickup truck, Corkscrew Road, Northbound lanes of US, The Incident  
•       •       •

326 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2021 at 6:50 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"You'd better keep away from Corkscrew Road".
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nailed it!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Some people are in a hurry to get to their own funeral.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've flown over the entirety of Floriduh, north to south, and vice-versa, many times. It is literally flat as a pool table that got trapped under a pavement roller. How is it that they need a road that corkscrews?

/ Oh, Floriduh
 
aperson
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTA:"the 46-year-old lost control of the pickup truck he was driving when he ran off the road"

I'm no expert, but I'm guessing he lost control before he went off the road.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

aperson: FTA:"the 46-year-old lost control of the pickup truck he was driving when he ran off the road"

I'm no expert, but I'm guessing he lost control before he went off the road.


Or fell asleep or had a stroke or ...
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I feel like the headlines kind of undersell what happened here.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I've flown over the entirety of Floriduh, north to south, and vice-versa, many times. It is literally flat as a pool table that got trapped under a pavement roller. How is it that they need a road that corkscrews?

/ Oh, Floriduh


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Clutch2013: [Fark user image image 850x478]

I feel like the headlines kind of undersell what happened here.


He turned himself and his car into a tree ornament.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jesus Tiger Woods take the wheel!
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Primus - Jerry Was A Race Car Driver
Youtube LBQ2305fLeA


Jerry was a race car driver
Twenty-two years old
One too many cold beers one night
Wrapped himself around a telephone pole
 
chewd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/LBQ2305f​LeA]

Jerry was a race car driver
Twenty-two years old
One too many cold beers one night
Wrapped himself around a telephone pole


He sold enough crystal meth to buy a step-side truck.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How fast was that dude going to fold a pickup like that?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.