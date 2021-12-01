 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   If you've been a little disappointed at Covd's apparent lack of effort vis-à-vis some of the higher profile anti-vaxxers and generally unpleasant people that have caught it; you should know the game's not over yet even for the "recovered"   (theguardian.com) divider line
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pro tip: all those "high profile" anti-vaxxers are all vaccinated. They are just anti-vaxxing for the grift.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to mention many of the loudest antivaxxers are themselves vaxxed.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, a lot of people leading the anti-vaxx movement in the media are themselves vaxxed.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot take: Many of the more popular anti-vaxxers within the movement are actually vaccinated
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, a lot of the most prominent anti-vaccine voices are themselves vaccinated, and are merely capitalizing on the movement for personal gain.  Most people don't know this, but now they do, for I have told them.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumbar Puncture: Hot take: Many of the more popular anti-vaxxers within the movement are actually vaccinated


Amateur Move: dying for your beliefs
Pro Move: getting other people to die for your beliefs
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone here mentioned that the most prominent anti-vaxxers are in fact vaccinated?

/Just want to make sure folks know that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.dailykos.comView Full Size
 
thaduke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work in the anti-vaccine movement. So I am really getting a kick out of most of these replies. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about. But trust me.... You don't. I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you dont know what you are talking about. This is how bad info gets passed around. If you dont know about the topic....Dont make yourself sound like you do. Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it has a 97% to 99% survival rate, so - on - average 97 to 99 of the antivax idiots will survive?

https://ourworldindata.org/mortality-​r​isk-covid

/note the spike at the beginning when testing was limited to the very ill that normalized to 1 to 3%
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [images.dailykos.com image 850x566]


Yep, him and a few others that had it last year better keep checking their vitals.  Wasn't Rand Paul sick last year?  Or was it Moscow Mitch?
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the difference between Labron James and Aaron Rodgers?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One friend just reached his one year anniversary with longCOVID symptoms.

Another still can't taste things since March.
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does one "work" in the anti-vaccine movement? Russians send you a check? Trumps promises to pay you later? Do you fill out a w-2 or whatever it is?
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zik-Zak: Also, a lot of people leading the anti-vaxx movement in the media are themselves vaxxed.


https://www.newsweek.com/fox-news-req​u​iring-strict-covid-rules-patriot-award​s-despite-stances-its-personalities-16​47738
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rancher: How does one "work" in the anti-vaccine movement? Russians send you a check? Trumps promises to pay you later? Do you fill out a w-2 or whatever it is?


I'm down with it.  I'm vaxxed and willing to sell all of you out for some cash.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: pro tip: all those "high profile" anti-vaxxers are all vaccinated. They are just anti-vaxxing for the grift.


Not always.
A vengeful God bagged a big one yesterday with Marcus Lamb, evangelist and CEO of the billion-dollar Daystar Network.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thaduke: I work in the anti-vaccine movement. So I am really getting a kick out of most of these replies. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about. But trust me.... You don't. I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you dont know what you are talking about. This is how bad info gets passed around. If you dont know about the topic....Dont make yourself sound like you do. Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear.


One of my "friends" on Facebook knows for a fact that the covid vaccines are not "real vaccines".  The anti-vaccine moment is going to shock the scientific world with this news.  You heard it here first.

/actually, you've heard it on Facebook first...more times than you want to.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: One friend just reached his one year anniversary with longCOVID symptoms.

Another still can't taste things since March.


Such data. Much science. Very long.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Puddle That Formed Under Dying Stalin finds your lack of believe in derp disturbing
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: What's the difference between Labron James and Aaron Rodgers?


You can spell Aaron, but not LeBron?
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thaduke: I work in the anti-vaccine movement. So I am really getting a kick out of most of these replies. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about. But trust me.... You don't. I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you dont know what you are talking about. This is how bad info gets passed around. If you dont know about the topic....Dont make yourself sound like you do. Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear.


I love the classics.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: [images.dailykos.com image 850x566]


It's probably still fighting with the syphilis inhabiting Fat Nixon's dome.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: BobCumbers: What's the difference between Labron James and Aaron Rodgers?

You can spell Aaron, but not LeBron?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was fully vaccinated in May, got a mild breakthrough case in early November, got boosted late November.

I've gained the powers of Magneto, plus I'm now a sentient 5g hotspot.

/ 5 out of 5, would recommend
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: What's the difference between Labron James and Aaron Rodgers?


One has skill. One can't even take someone touching him or hurting his fee fees.

Both are assholes, for different reasons.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

farker99: Has anyone here mentioned that the most prominent anti-vaxxers are in fact vaccinated?

/Just want to make sure folks know that.


Many of the more popular anti-vaxxers within the movement are actually vaccinated
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

akya: I was fully vaccinated in May, got a mild breakthrough case in early November, got boosted late November.

I've gained the powers of Magneto, plus I'm now a sentient 5g hotspot.

/ 5 out of 5, would recommend


Fark user imageView Full Size


I got Tinnitus.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As long as they die off before voting for fascists in the midterm elections...
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

skyotter: One friend just reached his one year anniversary with longCOVID symptoms.

Another still can't taste things since March.


Totes anecdotal, but:

- My (obviously unvaccinated) sister got COVID in December 2020. Brought her low for 2-3 weeks. Still doesn't have her sense of smell back nearly a year later

- I (Pfizer vaxxed and boosted) tested positive for COVID last Wednesday. Lost sense of smell completely on Friday. Got it back completely on Monday. Only thing I'm dealing with now is going stir-crazy due to the 10-day quarantine.
 
alizeran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thaduke: I work in the anti-vaccine movement. So I am really getting a kick out of most of these replies. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about. But trust me.... You don't. I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you dont know what you are talking about. This is how bad info gets passed around. If you dont know about the topic....Dont make yourself sound like you do. Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear.


+1, Old skool!
 
T Baggins
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The most disappointing recent development for anti-anti-vaxxers is Merck's Covid treatment pill, molnupiravir, just recommended for approval by an FDA panel, which could cut Covid deaths by 30%. The silver lining, for those wishing for ill fortune, is that it can also cause cancerous tumors and birth defects. But combined with monoclonal antibodies, steroids, anti-clotting drugs, and other treatment options, the outlook is sadly looking better and better for anti-vaxxers.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark In The Duck
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh, they're gettin' it alright!  Check out:

https://www.sorryantivaxxer.com/

If you haven't perused this site, grab a coffee or beer and say "goodbye" to your afternoon.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JAYoung: khitsicker: pro tip: all those "high profile" anti-vaxxers are all vaccinated. They are just anti-vaxxing for the grift.

Not always.
A vengeful God bagged a big one yesterday with Marcus Lamb, evangelist and CEO of the billion-dollar Daystar Network.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JAYoung: khitsicker: pro tip: all those "high profile" anti-vaxxers are all vaccinated. They are just anti-vaxxing for the grift.

Not always.
A vengeful God bagged a big one yesterday with Marcus Lamb, evangelist and CEO of the billion-dollar Daystar Network.


Also, isn't "daystar" another name for Lucifer?! And people gave these clowns money?????

Fark, I need to get in on the grifting business.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean ... would I like for COVID to kill more of them? Yes, I absolutely would.

But we've still got Christmas and New Year's coming up, so COVID will have plenty of opportunity in the next month to infect and kill more idiots.

I believe in you, COVID.
 
