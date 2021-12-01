 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   If you've only got one horsepower, stay in the right lane like this guy did
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some commuters would love to have this much speed on their commute.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a Drum Horse
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't a single horse have something like 16 horsepower?  Horsepower isn't 1 horse = 1 power.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Introducing, the new Ford Mustang!
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical masshole not using turn signals
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Don't a single horse have something like 16 horsepower?  Horsepower isn't 1 horse = 1 power.


Well, now, since the late-model mustang came out.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
Horsey took a dump and then a victory lap
 
Psylence
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Don't a single horse have something like 16 horsepower?  Horsepower isn't 1 horse = 1 power.


It's 14.7 or something like that.

Why have we been lied to all this time??
 
12349876
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Psylence: New Rising Sun: Don't a single horse have something like 16 horsepower?  Horsepower isn't 1 horse = 1 power.

It's 14.7 or something like that.

Why have we been lied to all this time??


I think it's supposed to be one horse trotting and pulling a carriage.  The form of transportation early cars were competing.  Take away the weight and they can trot faster and let them gallop they can go much faster though not for the many hours in a row they can trot.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I am not your galloping hooves
I am the highway
I am not your horseback ride
I am the sky
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Psylence: New Rising Sun: Don't a single horse have something like 16 horsepower?  Horsepower isn't 1 horse = 1 power.

It's 14.7 or something like that.

Why have we been lied to all this time??


I was this many years old when I learned this.

/In my defense, literature major undergrad.
 
McFarkus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Don't a single horse have something like 16 horsepower?  Horsepower isn't 1 horse = 1 power.



16 Horsepower - Black Soul Choir - YouTube
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA: "NewsCenter 5 is using the video of the horse with the permission of the video's owner, who asked not to be identified."

They couldn't get the horse to sign a release form?
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Don't a single horse have something like 16 horsepower?  Horsepower isn't 1 horse = 1 power.


Yeah but that's for a metric horse.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raygundan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Don't a single horse have something like 16 horsepower?  Horsepower isn't 1 horse = 1 power.


Sorta- a horse can make many times one horsepower briefly, but the original estimate was for an effort sustainable for hours.

Similarly, humans can produce more than one horsepower very briefly, but can only sustain a fraction of a horsepower if they have to keep going for hours.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: New Rising Sun: Don't a single horse have something like 16 horsepower?  Horsepower isn't 1 horse = 1 power.

Yeah but that's for a metric horse.


It's why we measure weight in furlongs per hogshead.
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GopherGuts: FTA: "NewsCenter 5 is using the video of the horse with the permission of the video's owner, who asked not to be identified."

They couldn't get the horse to sign a release form?


Neigh
 
2KanZam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Don't a single horse have something like 16 horsepower?  Horsepower isn't 1 horse = 1 power.


IIRC, 1 horsepower is the ability to move 550lbs, one foot in one second
 
blasterz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Don't a single horse have something like 16 horsepower?  Horsepower isn't 1 horse = 1 power.


Just found this out yesterday. Pleased that absolutely nothing gets by the Fark community's ability to over analyze anything. There's a reason I feel at home here.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Don't a single horse have something like 16 horsepower?  Horsepower isn't 1 horse = 1 power.


CSB: In 9th grade, all the science classes went out to a fairly steep hill behind the school.  They timed us running up the hill and we calculated how much horsepower we generated.  Only two students generated more than one horsepower, me (1.05 hp) and the star of the cross country team (1.10 hp). He was lighter and very fast.  I was 40 lbs heavier but strong and pretty fast too.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was once on a train into Manhattan that was going very slowly. I went to the front car to see what the matter was, and there was a horse galloping in front of the train. The horse couldn't leave because of the high banks and the train couldn't run over the horse. I mean, it could, but it didn't. It was a nice leisurely ride.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is it Super Bowl time already? The Budweiser marketing really needs some fresh blood. It's like the same thing every year.
 
aremmes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's only if you're driving when unloaded. When you're carrying a load, it's better to ride on the shoulder.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aremmes: That's only if you're driving when unloaded. When you're carrying a load, it's better to ride on the shoulder.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


There's a rather funny video I can't find atm where a guy drives up alongside a (Amish/Mennonite/etc, not sure which) dude on his cart being pulled by a cart. Driver slows down, rolls down the window and calls out "Man, that's a sweet ride. How much horsepower does it have?"

Dude looks at his horse, has a big sh*t eating grin, and calls out"One, I think!" Laughter was behad by all.
 
Max Wedge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Taunton? Did he freeze before he reached the first marker?
 
aremmes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: aremmes: That's only if you're driving when unloaded. When you're carrying a load, it's better to ride on the shoulder.

[Fark user image image 850x637]

There's a rather funny video I can't find atm where a guy drives up alongside a (Amish/Mennonite/etc, not sure which) dude on his cart being pulled by a cart. Driver slows down, rolls down the window and calls out "Man, that's a sweet ride. How much horsepower does it have?"

Dude looks at his horse, has a big sh*t eating grin, and calls out"One, I think!" Laughter was behad by all.


I was driving around Lancaster Co, PA one day with the family and some friends and came upon a buggy similar to the one in the photo I posted, but drawn by two horses. One of the friends commented "They've got two horses, they must be loaded*," to which I replied "Yeah, that's the high-performance sports model." A laughter ensued.

/ * they're always loaded
 
