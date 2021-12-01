 Skip to content
(MSN)   DMs and friend requests from debt collectors became legal yesterday. Delete your social media accounts to be safe   (msn.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What social media accounts?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  It's not bad enough I get bogus debt collection calls as it is.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entire country is turning into one giant scam.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh no I'll have to ignore something else
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: What social media accounts?


He says, on a social forum.
 
manunkind
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The entire country is turning into one giant scam.


Turning? Oh honey...
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At the very least, you can block people on social media easier than getting rid of robocalls on your cell phone.  But it's still a game of whack-a-mole.
 
Headso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does facebook want real and fake debt collectors harassing their client base who they need interaction from? I'm surprised a law like this was even passed without some serious pushback from the big tech side.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I like the old ways, when  you would just send someone around to break their legs.  I miss the personal touch.
 
skyotter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pay your Dungeon Masters what you owe them, cheapskates.
 
Karne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Or maybe just consider just paying your debts?
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Headso: Does facebook want real and fake debt collectors harassing their client base who they need interaction from? I'm surprised a law like this was even passed without some serious pushback from the big tech side.


I think you underestimate how much money was paid to Facebook (not to mention Congress) in order for them to not oppose this
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Blocked and reported for harassment.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Are people really in the habit of accepting friend requests and DMs from random strangers? Is this really an issue for folks?
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Algebrat: jasonvatch: What social media accounts?

He says, on a social forum.


This isn't social media.  This is antisocial media.

No one's name is bound to their account unless they choose to do that.

This site is basically a grafitti wall writ-large.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The entire country is turning into one giant scam.


Hey I am just responding to inquire about that $75 disconnect fee you never paid when you switched cell phone providers four years ago.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Debt collectors are just doing their job.

But that doesn't mean we the people should give them tools to make their job easier.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA: "The changes to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), which is intended to eliminate abusive debt collection practices, were introduced during the Trump administration when the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) became friendlier to the business community. "

Dolt45 is the awful gift that keeps on giving.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

151: Oh no I'll have to ignore something else


Exactly... I don't think this is a big deal.

In reality, the collectors have only stumbled on new ways to be frustrated by their targets when they ignore/block/report, etc...
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What percentage of the collection amounts does Facebook get?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Debt collectors are just doing their job.

But that doesn't mean we the people should give them tools to make their job easier.


I really don't think this one is going to make it 'easier'.

It's pretty darn easy to block/ignore/report abuse on most social media sites.
 
rfenster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
khabar.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TWX: This site is basically a grafitti wall writ-large.


I like to think of it as the restroom stall of the internet.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Karne: Or maybe just consider just paying your debts?


Maybe.

I got a call from a "debt collector" about a credit card debt that fell off the collections statute of limitations five years ago. Now, I'll freely admit I didn't pay that one (there's reasons we won't get into), but it is ALSO true that they have four years to file the suit, get the judgment, and go after your ass. If they don't, then no pass go, no collect money.

This just opens the door wide to all those bottom-scraping "debt collectors" going after people less legally savvy than myself who will get a DM about a ten-year old account and panic thinking they're toast. You do NOT have to pay credit card debts after the statute has run if there was never a judgment, and they DO have to provide you with proof of service at some point; and this is just a slimy way for people even lower than lawyers to go after your money.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hoblit: 151: Oh no I'll have to ignore something else

Exactly... I don't think this is a big deal.

In reality, the collectors have only stumbled on new ways to be frustrated by their targets when they ignore/block/report, etc...


If they get a text with the word "yes" in it they can easily create a "trail" that say you've agreed the debt is valid and BAM the 7 year counter resets.

Which is EXACTLY why they want to do this.

And seriously, folks, for farks sake NEVER accept a request from someone you don't know, never answer a phone call from a number you don't know. If they can't leave a message, they're trying to harm you in some way.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You mean I didn't go to high school with Yuhomi Munney III?

Go Tigers Class of '86!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh no. People provided their real names, pictures and personal info on social media sites.

Anyway.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"jUSt PaY yOuR dEbT"

No.

fark the idiot companies who were stupid enough to give out money in the first place.
Debt collectors are human scum and should be treated as we treat anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers - like they're too dumb for anything else.

If you're a debt collector, do us all a favour and quit.


Oh, and I don't have any debts, if you were wondering.
 
rfenster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: TWX: This site is basically a grafitti wall writ-large.

I like to think of it as the restroom stall of the internet.


<Taps foot>
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good luck finding ol' Mortimer fudd.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh, good! Another way to tell them:

"You are hereby ordered to cease and desist all collection actions immediately."

It'll be in writing, and delivered instantly, so they cannot deny ever receiving it.

You should still follow up with a certified letter, with a return receipt, just to CYA.

/just more collection agency harassment now
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: TWX: This site is basically a grafitti wall writ-large.

I like to think of it as the restroom stall of the internet.


"Grafitti Wall" was a program that ran on computer bulletin board systems that was basically a place to post short messages that anyone set up to view would see.  It was pretty similar to the idea of writing on the stall with a marker.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Karne: Or maybe just consider just paying your debts?

Maybe.

I got a call from a "debt collector" about a credit card debt that fell off the collections statute of limitations five years ago. Now, I'll freely admit I didn't pay that one (there's reasons we won't get into), but it is ALSO true that they have four years to file the suit, get the judgment, and go after your ass. If they don't, then no pass go, no collect money.

This just opens the door wide to all those bottom-scraping "debt collectors" going after people less legally savvy than myself who will get a DM about a ten-year old account and panic thinking they're toast. You do NOT have to pay credit card debts after the statute has run if there was never a judgment, and they DO have to provide you with proof of service at some point; and this is just a slimy way for people even lower than lawyers to go after your money.


If I'm not mistaken, this gives them a plausible "in" to have established contact and reset the statute of limitations - if you talk to them, it re-sets the clock AFAIK (which is second-hand from a friend who successfully beat the clock).
 
sniderman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
DM requests? Great, I've been looking for a local group to join.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I honestly don't even get how debut collection is legal. Hiring someone to harass you into paying the debt, sure, but to just buy and sell debt... I agreed to pay company x, not some dick-bag collections corp. And I sure as fark didn't agree to pay interest on the debt to anyone, so how the fark does that work?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Hoblit: 151: Oh no I'll have to ignore something else

Exactly... I don't think this is a big deal.

In reality, the collectors have only stumbled on new ways to be frustrated by their targets when they ignore/block/report, etc...

If they get a text with the word "yes" in it they can easily create a "trail" that say you've agreed the debt is valid and BAM the 7 year counter resets.

Which is EXACTLY why they want to do this.

And seriously, folks, for farks sake NEVER accept a request from someone you don't know, never answer a phone call from a number you don't know. If they can't leave a message, they're trying to harm you in some way.


This makes no difference in the 7 year counter. They can just sell it to somebody else, counter resets. I have a car loan from farking 2002 that is still on my credit report, and will likely never disappear. Texting them "suck my dick" vs "yes" isn't gonna change that.
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rfenster: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: TWX: This site is basically a grafitti wall writ-large.

I like to think of it as the restroom stall of the internet.

<Taps foot>


Senator, don't you remember what happened last time you did that?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Karne: Or maybe just consider just paying your debts?


I had a debt collector for a doctor's office go after me hard for a bill that I had in fact paid seven years prior (I'm a total packrat when it comes to receipts).

I kept that as an ace in case we went to court. Turns out it wasn't necessary - they backed off after I nailed them for harassment.

Accidents happen (all the time!) and if I fell for their ploy I would've been on the hook for something I didn't rightly owe.
 
TWX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TWX: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: TWX: This site is basically a grafitti wall writ-large.

I like to think of it as the restroom stall of the internet.

"Grafitti Wall" was a program that ran on computer bulletin board systems that was basically a place to post short messages that anyone set up to view would see.  It was pretty similar to the idea of writing on the stall with a marker.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 588x364]


Oh, and despite how it looks, this was not simply me copying your average TFD thread and pasting it into a 40-column screen emulator.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What was that? Create a bunch of social media accounts in my name with bogus location and other details?
 
zjoik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
On second thought, this may get people to stop using facebook.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Karne: Or maybe just consider just paying your debts?

I had a debt collector for a doctor's office go after me hard for a bill that I had in fact paid seven years prior (I'm a total packrat when it comes to receipts).

I kept that as an ace in case we went to court. Turns out it wasn't necessary - they backed off after I nailed them for harassment.

Accidents happen (all the time!) and if I fell for their ploy I would've been on the hook for something I didn't rightly owe.


I've been contacted three times by someone who claims I owe money out west. It doesn't show up on my credit report and I just think it's a case of mistaken identity.

But that didn't stop them from harassing me to the point where I have all three of those numbers they used, blocked.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

likwidflame: "jUSt PaY yOuR dEbT"

No.

fark the idiot companies who were stupid enough to give out money in the first place.
Debt collectors are human scum and should be treated as we treat anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers - like they're too dumb for anything else.

If you're a debt collector, do us all a favour and quit.


Oh, and I don't have any debts, if you were wondering.


More specifically, fark medical insurance companies for almost putting us in the poor house with their "coverage". All of my debt stems from there.

Left FB years ago, still not regretting it.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

151: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Hoblit: 151: Oh no I'll have to ignore something else

Exactly... I don't think this is a big deal.

In reality, the collectors have only stumbled on new ways to be frustrated by their targets when they ignore/block/report, etc...

If they get a text with the word "yes" in it they can easily create a "trail" that say you've agreed the debt is valid and BAM the 7 year counter resets.

Which is EXACTLY why they want to do this.

And seriously, folks, for farks sake NEVER accept a request from someone you don't know, never answer a phone call from a number you don't know. If they can't leave a message, they're trying to harm you in some way.

This makes no difference in the 7 year counter. They can just sell it to somebody else, counter resets. I have a car loan from farking 2002 that is still on my credit report, and will likely never disappear. Texting them "suck my dick" vs "yes" isn't gonna change that.


It is easy to have stuff removed from your credit report. Also, nothing stays on a credit report for 19 years.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The entire country is turning into one giant scam.


Always was.jpg
 
TWX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: TWX: This site is basically a grafitti wall writ-large.

I like to think of it as the restroom stall of the internet.


As far as restroom stalls go, they can be convenient.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_​o​f_Robert_McCartney#Forensic_cover-up_a​nd_investigation

Relevant paragraph: When the police launched the murder investigation they were met with a "wall of silence"; none of the estimated seventy or so witnesses to the altercation came forward with information. In conversations with family members, seventy-one potential witnesses claimed to have been in the pub's toilets at the time of the attacks. As the toilet measures just four feet by three feet, this led to the toilets being dubbed the TARDIS, after the time machine in the television series Doctor Who, which is much bigger on the inside than on the outside.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cool.... I think I'll go borrow some money.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cocozilla
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Great.  It's not bad enough I get bogus debt collection calls as it is.


and I keep calling about your car insurance extended warranty and can never get thru!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Headso: Does facebook want real and fake debt collectors harassing their client base who they need interaction from? I'm surprised a law like this was even passed without some serious pushback from the big tech side.


It's just updating Skip Tracing techniques legally into the modern age.

I ignore DM's from people I'm not familiar with as a rule.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
not a big SM user.  don't the apps have block features?
 
