One Florida Man's yearslong quest to stop a really annoying bell from ringing near his condo
    Florida, Noise pollution  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A decent hammer is about $15.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they do the endlessly barking dogs next?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
that's a nice 1700 word article on a pedestrian safety alarm annoying a single millionaire in adjacent building
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"See?" Sherman asked. The Volvo pulled out, and the bell rang again. "Two times! And this goes on all day and night. It sounds like the inmates are escaping."

Maybe they are.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just call Senior Ding-Dong.

Private_Citizen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Summary of TFA:
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Talk about a first-world problem, dude.
 
zez
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I live about a block away from a 200 year old church that rings actual bells every 15 minutes and counts the hour, 24 hours a day. If you don't think about it you'll miss most of the ringing. Of course someone buys a house close to the church and tries to stop them from ringing the bells. They didn't win.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Almost any annoying light or noise source can be fixed with a .22 short or a pellet gun.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Time to install more of them.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He clearly has issues with the classics
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It would be a shame if someone climbed up on a ladder in the middle of the night and filled the inside of the bell with expanding foam insulation from an aerosol can.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Shiat, you beat me to it.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The wife and I once rented a nice apartment near a park only to realize that it was also close to a center for the blind. The crosswalks all had crossing bells that would go of even if no one was standing there. That bell would ring every 3(?) minutes or so. It was fine at first but soon became literal torture. I could watch a TV show or read a book without that bell interrupting me.

We had a one year lease and left after 6 months. What an awful experience.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
See, this right here is how I know Western civilization is collapsing. Guy starts complaining about a thing. Owner of the thing avoids discussing said thing with him, and instead doubles down by taking measures to protect the thing. Depending on your worldview, "owning the libs" or "the cruelty is the point". But not trying to find an amicable compromise solution, because that would be the adult thing to do, and nobody wants to do that anymore.

We're doomed.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Such systems are not a requirement, but they can protect against lawsuits.

What the building owner is doing is admitting that they know it's a safety hazard. They've opened the proverbial can of worms.
 
