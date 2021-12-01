 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Mom accidentally puts her baby up for sale on Facebook instead of her old sofa. No word if she filled his jammies with loose change first   (the-sun.com) divider line
patrick767
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Idiot! Everyone knows you go to Craigslist to sell babies!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

patrick767: Idiot! Everyone knows you go to Craigslist to sell babies!


Always thought that more of a Freecycle thing.  Y'know, you do it not for the money but just to help keep it out of a landfill.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would have believed it if she had said, "I made a post and Facebook decided it was a for sale post and didn't tell me".

shiat has happened like six times for me, and I'll find I've got random posts listed for sale.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nothing like an unknown head-stain on the back of a chair to make me want to buy it!
 
guestguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dyhchong: I would have believed it if she had said, "I made a post and Facebook decided it was a for sale post and didn't tell me".

shiat has happened like six times for me, and I'll find I've got random posts listed for sale.


Just say you're selling the post as an NFT...you know, bullshiat.
 
