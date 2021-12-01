 Skip to content
(CNN)   Do you use Old Spice or Secret body sprays or deodorants? Enjoy the cancer   (cnn.com) divider line
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, according to TFA, it's not just Old Spice and Secret deodorants, etc., that may have unacceptable levels of motherlovin' benzenein them -- they're just the two that have been recalled so far.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should see how much benzene they put into gasoline.  It's shocking.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You should see how much benzene they put into gasoline.  It's shocking.


That's what gives it flavor.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fanfarkintastic.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I only used Drakkar Noir whose only side effect was to make my penis grow to an almost unmanageable length .

(And girth)
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rammstein - Benzin (Official Video)
Youtube z0wK6s-6cbo
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I stopped using deodorant in my late 20s.  At first it was just an accident and then after nothing in my life changed, I just quit.  Just wash them every day with soap and you're good to go.
 
geggy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If your grandfather hadn't worn it, he would still exist.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Looks like it's just the spray on deodorants.  I haven't used spray on deodorant since middle school.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Benzene is my go to chemical when it comes to arguing with coal rollers and "delete" bros about their actions and how they affect others. When they say they "aint hurtin nobody" and "diesel smoke is harmless" I ask them if I can come over to their house and spray benzene in their farking kids faces, since carcinogens are no big deal and shiate....
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Marcus Aurelius: You should see how much benzene they put into gasoline.  It's shocking.

That's what gives it flavor.


It's an aromatic hydrocarbon, so you know it smells nice. It's right in the name!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Benzene is one thing I did not suspect. I was going with aluminium zirconium tetrachlorohydrex gly
It's why I stick with partially hydrogenated squirrel blubber mixed with the oil of oleander
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
LOL!... yeah, of course... Farkers put on "deodorant" right after they "shower".
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Benzene is my go to chemical when it comes to arguing with coal rollers and "delete" bros about their actions and how they affect others. When they say they "aint hurtin nobody" and "diesel smoke is harmless" I ask them if I can come over to their house and spray benzene in their farking kids faces, since carcinogens are no big deal and shiate....


Let me get this straight, you are using chemical science to argue with a guy who wears shirts with collars but no sleeves and probably has a Captain Morgan tattoo...?

The move here is to wait for them to go into Liquor Depot or Lobotomy Pro Shop or whatever and then squirt brake fluid all over their dumb ass truck. You can get it for two dollars at any auto place and it melts paint down to the metal on contact.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Marcus Aurelius: You should see how much benzene they put into gasoline.  It's shocking.

That's what gives it flavor.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You should see how much benzene they put into gasoline.  It's shocking.


Fresh out of an OSHA/HAZMAT class at IBM, I saw the huge parking lot in a whole new light.  None of the cars sported signage showing how frickin' dangerous substances were on board.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hobnail: EnzoTheCoder: Marcus Aurelius: You should see how much benzene they put into gasoline.  It's shocking.

That's what gives it flavor.

It's an aromatic hydrocarbon, so you know it smells nice. It's right in the name!


Aromatic don't all smell, and many of them don't smell nice. They did get the name because of number of things that are easily detected by smell have a benzene ring in them.

\ Toss a little selenium in there and it's likely to be vile.
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Farce-Side: Looks like it's just the spray on deodorants.  I haven't used spray on deodorant since middle school.


The article states that they found benzene in other deodorants (like sticks) but not in as high enough doses.
 
zez
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
RIP Ben Zene

i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good thing I only use Axe and Sex Panther. You should see the line of ladies at the bar for me.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Woohoo! I use Right Guard!

Oh wait....
A number of other brands have not yet been recalled, including batches of Tag, Sure, Equate, Suave, Right Guard and Brut that had levels of benzene at or above 2 parts per million

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Xanadone: Uh, according to TFA, it's not just Old Spice and Secret deodorants, etc., that may have unacceptable levels of motherlovin' benzenein them -- they're just the two that have been recalled so far.


yeah.  stop using all body lotions, sunscreens, deodorant, etc that use a propellant - it's never just compressed air.

a bit of coconut oil mixed with enough baking soda to form a paste works well as a deodorant.  also pretty cheap to make.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can we get a recall on Axe body sprays? No real reason, just on principal.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I stopped using deodorant in my late 20s.  At first it was just an accident and then after nothing in my life changed, I just quit.  Just wash them every day with soap and you're good to go.


It really really depends on the person. Most of a person's body odor isn't the smell of sweat, it's the smell of the waste products of the bacteria that eat what is in their sweat. Every person has a different bacterial ecosystem, so what works for you isn't going to work for everyone. It's even possible you could change your diet for long enough or go on some super antibiotics that change your bacterial load enough to make it so you're a stinky guy by the time lunch rolls around.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So...

Benzene is temporarily OK at 2ppm for something put on your skin, but 5ppb (1/400th) acceptable in drinking water... understandable.

It was "detected" in the deodorants... at what level?  I'd like to calibrate my outrage but without some sort of number I'm having a hard time working myself up into a lather.  It could have been detected at 1 ppb, which would mean it would be acceptable as drinking water.... or it could have been detected at 500 ppm which makes it a cancer stick....
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Shostie: [YouTube video: Rammstein - Benzin (Official Video)]


Clicked for Rammstein, *high five*
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: hobnail: EnzoTheCoder: Marcus Aurelius: You should see how much benzene they put into gasoline.  It's shocking.

That's what gives it flavor.

It's an aromatic hydrocarbon, so you know it smells nice. It's right in the name!

Aromatic don't all smell, and many of them don't smell nice. They did get the name because of number of things that are easily detected by smell have a benzene ring in them.

\ Toss a little selenium in there and it's likely to be vile.


No kidding?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Rapmaster2000: I stopped using deodorant in my late 20s.  At first it was just an accident and then after nothing in my life changed, I just quit.  Just wash them every day with soap and you're good to go.

It really really depends on the person. Most of a person's body odor isn't the smell of sweat, it's the smell of the waste products of the bacteria that eat what is in their sweat. Every person has a different bacterial ecosystem, so what works for you isn't going to work for everyone. It's even possible you could change your diet for long enough or go on some super antibiotics that change your bacterial load enough to make it so you're a stinky guy by the time lunch rolls around.


It takes me maybe 2 days of not showering before I notice anything.  I was so busy on Thanksgiving that I didn't shower between Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning.  No stink, but I also mostly smelled like smoked meat.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Somehow, somewhere, someone thinks this illustrates how vaccine bad
 
Creoena
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I stopped using deodorant in my late 20s.  At first it was just an accident and then after nothing in my life changed, I just quit.  Just wash them every day with soap and you're good to go.


My social life sucks as it is - doing this would kill it entirely.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Guntram Shatterhand: Farce-Side: Looks like it's just the spray on deodorants.  I haven't used spray on deodorant since middle school.

The article states that they found benzene in other deodorants (like sticks) but not in as high enough doses.


Ah, missed that part on first glance, but you are correct.  FTA:

Is avoiding the propellants in spray products the answer to reducing risk? Possibly, experts say. However, Valisure also found higher levels of benzene in non-aerosol body odor products, including powders and sticks, Light said.
"I think there's good evidence that propellants are a significant source of this contamination but there's a variety of potential sources in the raw materials used to create the products as well," Light said.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So quit using spray on whore bath and sink washing your junk. Got it.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I use Old Spice deodorant, wear a pea coat, and whistle sea shanties.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Do you have a problem with that?
 
Chagrin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fizpez: So...

Benzene is temporarily OK at 2ppm for something put on your skin, but 5ppb (1/400th) acceptable in drinking water... understandable.

It was "detected" in the deodorants... at what level?  I'd like to calibrate my outrage but without some sort of number I'm having a hard time working myself up into a lather.  It could have been detected at 1 ppb, which would mean it would be acceptable as drinking water.... or it could have been detected at 500 ppm which makes it a cancer stick....


The worst (Old Spice Pure Sport of a particular lot) was 17.7 ppm.

Full report
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For years now I have been operating on the assumption that everything will give you cancer.  EVERYTHING.

Haven't been proven wrong yet.
 
kindms
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i only use toms of maine. i switched a long time ago when regular deodorants caused a kind of irritation / pain in the pits. pretty sure it was the aluminum whatever they put in all of them. i got toms because it didnt contain the ingredient and problem solved
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I mean... they told us right up front that it had a secret in it.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Tabletop: Rapmaster2000: I stopped using deodorant in my late 20s.  At first it was just an accident and then after nothing in my life changed, I just quit.  Just wash them every day with soap and you're good to go.

It really really depends on the person. Most of a person's body odor isn't the smell of sweat, it's the smell of the waste products of the bacteria that eat what is in their sweat. Every person has a different bacterial ecosystem, so what works for you isn't going to work for everyone. It's even possible you could change your diet for long enough or go on some super antibiotics that change your bacterial load enough to make it so you're a stinky guy by the time lunch rolls around.

It takes me maybe 2 days of not showering before I notice anything.  I was so busy on Thanksgiving that I didn't shower between Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning.  No stink, but I also mostly smelled like smoked meat.


In that case
Everybody else has been smelling you for a day

Grandmaism
If you can smell yourself, everybody else been smelling you for 3 days
 
Oneiros
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Tabletop: Rapmaster2000: I stopped using deodorant in my late 20s.  At first it was just an accident and then after nothing in my life changed, I just quit.  Just wash them every day with soap and you're good to go.

It really really depends on the person. Most of a person's body odor isn't the smell of sweat, it's the smell of the waste products of the bacteria that eat what is in their sweat. Every person has a different bacterial ecosystem, so what works for you isn't going to work for everyone. It's even possible you could change your diet for long enough or go on some super antibiotics that change your bacterial load enough to make it so you're a stinky guy by the time lunch rolls around.

It takes me maybe 2 days of not showering before I notice anything.  I was so busy on Thanksgiving that I didn't shower between Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning.  No stink, but I also mostly smelled like smoked meat.


Many types of smoke will kill bacteria, so you won't produce the same levels of body odor.  (Les Stroud mentioned one of the woods that worked on an episode of Survivorman, where he basically smoked himself over the fire).

I suspect that most of the woods that are have been used for centuries for smoking meat would be in that category, as smoking was a preservation technique, so you'd want smoke that helped to sanitize the surface of the meat.

This may be how our ancestors were able to go weeks without washing and not ending up with ringworm, as it would've been impossible to avoid smoke centuries ago.  And why bars smelled so bad after the smoking bans took effect.

/hated coming home from bars and had my hair smelling like cigarette smoke
//it always seemed worse after getting home
 
pehvbot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

berylman: Benzene is one thing I did not suspect. I was going with aluminium zirconium tetrachlorohydrex gly
It's why I stick with partially hydrogenated squirrel blubber mixed with the oil of oleander


Free range squirrels I hope. Have you seen what they feed farmed squirrels?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Unwashed humans are Very funky monkeys.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Once old spice switched to a beefy dude on a horse I received a letter in the mail that I was no longer manly enough to use their products.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I only use original old spice.
 
