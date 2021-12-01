 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Advent of Code var y=2021   (adventofcode.com) divider line
13
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I feel like I just transported back to 1980.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the stroke of midnight your Lexus is going to turn in to a pile of rats fighting over a human finger.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU ARE STANDING AT THE END OF A ROAD BEFORE A SMALL BRICK BUILDING. AROUND YOU IS A FOREST. A SMALL STREAM FLOWS OUT OF THE BUILDING AND DOWN A GULLY.
 
xalres
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I write code for a living. I'm not going to start doing it for fun. Go away.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That looks like a problem given in a coding contest.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
fire up Zork...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
To play, please identify yourself via one of these services:

No.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rfenster: YOU ARE STANDING AT THE END OF A ROAD BEFORE A SMALL BRICK BUILDING. AROUND YOU IS A FOREST. A SMALL STREAM FLOWS OUT OF THE BUILDING AND DOWN A GULLY.


XYZZY!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That looks fun.

Login? fark off.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JakeStone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

xalres: I write code for a living. I'm not going to start doing it for fun. Go away.


Ah.  I just found one of my coworkers, as I tired to stir up interest this year at my newish job.

Last place I worked, we actually had a lot of fun competing against each other, and showing off our answers in Slack and learning from each other.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What the fark am I looking at?
 
monkeypapa
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A much better advent contest for math nerds
Click on the 1 to get started
 
