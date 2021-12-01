 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Why Duolingo's sentences are so freakin' weird   (slate.com) divider line
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess...

We are more likely to remember words that we come across in strange sentences.

"I'm disappointed that the moon has no corners"
Vs.
"Pass the salt"
 
Thudfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hovercraft has no nose
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they weird?  I hadn't noticed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: Let me guess...

We are more likely to remember words that we come across in strange sentences.

"I'm disappointed that the moon has no corners"
Vs.
"Pass the salt"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they're teaching you grammar
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Because they're teaching you grammar


*their
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been years, but Duolingo spanish seemed to work in bears and spiders in weird sentences the last time I used it.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chemlight Battery:

moothemagiccow: Because they're teaching you grammar
*their
/pet peeve

RTFY
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: It's been years, but Duolingo spanish seemed to work in bears and spiders in weird sentences the last time I used it.


Yes, but the spiders acquire a terrible accent.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then you got Babbel, where their voice talent is recycled.  The "R" is apparently pronounced with the same amount of phlegm in German, Spanish, Italian and French.

/from my experience, anyway
//never heard anyone trying to hock up a loogie while pronouncing their R's when I've been in Quebec...
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, sentencing reform is needed here.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't used it in a long time, but I found duolingo to not be very effective for me for learning.  I tried it out having some "traditional" school background in my language of choice, but to me it seemed very slow and at times left a lot of blanks.  I wouldn't have known that except I intentionally started a couple levels below where I was from school.  It just seemed like it was ok for learning vocab, but when it came to things like verb conjugations etc. it was frustratingly slow.  It seemed designed more to make people feel good about learning a language than actually learning the language.  It gives you positive feedback and level-ups etc., but took forever to get anywhere useful.

The fastest way I have found to get comfortable with a second (or third, fourth, etc.) is to spend a few weeks just rote learning a core set of basic vocab and the rules for things like verb conjugations and noun inflections.  After that, just start picking away at things that interest you while you look up words/phrases/random sentence-structure idioms as-needed.  I made more progress in a year doing things like reading the news, listening to pop music (w/ lyrics on-screen), and watching movies with subtitles on than I did in 7 years in school learning things like how to ask where the airport bathroom was.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The arsonist had oddly shaped feet.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: And then you got Babbel, where their voice talent is recycled.  The "R" is apparently pronounced with the same amount of phlegm in German, Spanish, Italian and French.

/from my experience, anyway
//never heard anyone trying to hock up a loogie while pronouncing their R's when I've been in Quebec...


Check out forvo.com for user-submitted audio samples.  Most say where the person is from so you can differentiate between things like Mexican spanish vs peninsular spanish, etc.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: It's been years, but Duolingo spanish seemed to work in bears and spiders in weird sentences the last time I used it.


Community La Biblioteca Spanish Rap HD
Youtube j25tkxg5Vws
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember getting a cab with my friends (we were in Spain) and we needed to get to the airport. This was early internet, so no help there. He said a bunch of words, but I heard avion. That was all I needed to hear. All those years of taking Spanish finally paid off.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: Let me guess...

We are more likely to remember words that we come across in strange sentences.

"I'm disappointed that the moon has no corners"
Vs.
"Pass the salt"


Huh. "Pass the salt." Weird.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: I remember getting a cab with my friends (we were in Spain) and we needed to get to the airport. This was early internet, so no help there. He said a bunch of words, but I heard avion. That was all I needed to hear. All those years of taking Spanish finally paid off.


Que Hora Es? Part 1
Youtube 4cKGyOE_jOI
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: I haven't used it in a long time, but I found duolingo to not be very effective for me for learning.  I tried it out having some "traditional" school background in my language of choice, but to me it seemed very slow and at times left a lot of blanks.  I wouldn't have known that except I intentionally started a couple levels below where I was from school.  It just seemed like it was ok for learning vocab, but when it came to things like verb conjugations etc. it was frustratingly slow.  It seemed designed more to make people feel good about learning a language than actually learning the language.  It gives you positive feedback and level-ups etc., but took forever to get anywhere useful.

The fastest way I have found to get comfortable with a second (or third, fourth, etc.) is to spend a few weeks just rote learning a core set of basic vocab and the rules for things like verb conjugations and noun inflections.  After that, just start picking away at things that interest you while you look up words/phrases/random sentence-structure idioms as-needed.  I made more progress in a year doing things like reading the news, listening to pop music (w/ lyrics on-screen), and watching movies with subtitles on than I did in 7 years in school learning things like how to ask where the airport bathroom was.


That's why, in addition to Duolingo, todo mi celular es en español.

I started by changing all my gaming apps to Spanish, which as a bonus gave me a killer Spanish D&D vocab, but I realized that changing my OS language was the immersion I was looking for.

/"Oye, Siri" has made me work on my diction like an hijo de puta.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Because they're teaching you grammar


Because they're teaching you grammar your gramma
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I find the absurdity of encountering "I sell refrigerators, do you understand?" in a lesson laugh-out-loud funny, others might disagree.

That's because we need to know if they also do custom kitchen delivery, and if they have to move those color TVs.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: The arsonist had oddly shaped feet.


Could you send for the hall porter?  There appears to be a frog in my bidet.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: While I find the absurdity of encountering "I sell refrigerators, do you understand?" in a lesson laugh-out-loud funny, others might disagree.

That's because we need to know if they also do custom kitchen delivery, and if they have to move those color TVs.


Mira eso, mira eso.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: moothemagiccow: Because they're teaching you grammar

*their


Theirwolf?
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: xanadian: And then you got Babbel, where their voice talent is recycled.  The "R" is apparently pronounced with the same amount of phlegm in German, Spanish, Italian and French.

/from my experience, anyway
//never heard anyone trying to hock up a loogie while pronouncing their R's when I've been in Quebec...

Check out forvo.com for user-submitted audio samples.  Most say where the person is from so you can differentiate between things like Mexican spanish vs peninsular spanish, etc.


I grew up in a Spanish-speaking home with Ecuadorians. It's hard enough listening to Mexican Spanish with their made-up words and slang, until I traveled to Florida and met some Cubans.

And don't get me started on France French vs. Quebec/Louisiana/Haiti French
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: xanadian: And then you got Babbel, where their voice talent is recycled.  The "R" is apparently pronounced with the same amount of phlegm in German, Spanish, Italian and French.

/from my experience, anyway
//never heard anyone trying to hock up a loogie while pronouncing their R's when I've been in Quebec...

Check out forvo.com for user-submitted audio samples.  Most say where the person is from so you can differentiate between things like Mexican spanish vs peninsular spanish, etc.


I will confess, I've never been to Paris, and I took 4 years of Parisian French...while living a stone's throw from Quebec.  There are very notable differences in not just pronunciation but in some of the words themselves.  As it was explained to me, it's because Quebecois, joual and Acadien are closer to old French than what's in France right now.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TheHappyCanadian: And don't get me started on France French vs. Quebec/Louisiana/Haiti French


*nucks*
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
De neushoorn eet een boterham.

/One of my current favorites
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Chemlight Battery: moothemagiccow: Because they're teaching you grammar

*their

Theirwolf?


And their castle.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I haven't used it in a long time, but I found duolingo to not be very effective for me for learning.  I tried it out having some "traditional" school background in my language of choice, but to me it seemed very slow and at times left a lot of blanks.  I wouldn't have known that except I intentionally started a couple levels below where I was from school.  It just seemed like it was ok for learning vocab, but when it came to things like verb conjugations etc. it was frustratingly slow.  It seemed designed more to make people feel good about learning a language than actually learning the language.  It gives you positive feedback and level-ups etc., but took forever to get anywhere useful.

The fastest way I have found to get comfortable with a second (or third, fourth, etc.) is to spend a few weeks just rote learning a core set of basic vocab and the rules for things like verb conjugations and noun inflections.  After that, just start picking away at things that interest you while you look up words/phrases/random sentence-structure idioms as-needed.  I made more progress in a year doing things like reading the news, listening to pop music (w/ lyrics on-screen), and watching movies with subtitles on than I did in 7 years in school learning things like how to ask where the airport bathroom was.


I got a very basic and mediocre intro to Spanish for a job. I also minored in German so I've got a decent grasp of tenses and other language stuff as my own prior existing base.

I find Duolingo significantly improved my pronunciation and the speed at which I formed sentences. Granted, the vocab didn't apply to anything I use Spanish for.

Additionally, it definitely stimulates my language centers. As I learn Spanish my German is refreshing too (not by using Duolingo German, but just from all the time spent thinking in other languages). I found myself dreaming in German again after picking up Spanish.

I'm sure there are better apps and programs of course, but it's good for what it is imo.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: moothemagiccow: Because they're teaching you grammar

*their


A Latin professor I know refers to that pedagogical technique as 'shaving the egg'. He called it that because of sentences like 'he had shaved the egg. He will have shaved the egg by tomorrow. The egg's smaller beard will grow back tomorrow.' to work through various tenses and forms (perfect, pluperfect, ablative by X, etc)'


It forces the student to focus on the grammar/syntax rather than using context to translate the text. I audited his classes and found the egg-shaving sentences to be good work. Previously, students complained about them because it muddled them up.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

xanadian: TheHappyCanadian: And don't get me started on France French vs. Quebec/Louisiana/Haiti French

*nucks*


and then there's Swiss French.

Which is a thing to behold.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Thudfark: My hovercraft has no nose


Mine is full of eels
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pull down your hedgehog I can hardly wait for lunch.

My picnic baskets explode with delight.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How to Learn a Language: INPUT (Why most methods don't work)
Youtube J_EQDtpYSNM
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheHappyCanadian: New Rising Sun: xanadian: And then you got Babbel, where their voice talent is recycled.  The "R" is apparently pronounced with the same amount of phlegm in German, Spanish, Italian and French.

/from my experience, anyway
//never heard anyone trying to hock up a loogie while pronouncing their R's when I've been in Quebec...

Check out forvo.com for user-submitted audio samples.  Most say where the person is from so you can differentiate between things like Mexican spanish vs peninsular spanish, etc.

I grew up in a Spanish-speaking home with Ecuadorians. It's hard enough listening to Mexican Spanish with their made-up words and slang, until I traveled to Florida and met some Cubans.

And don't get me started on France French vs. Quebec/Louisiana/Haiti French


I don't have much experience w/ Ecuadorian spanish, but I share your frustration with Mexican Spanish. It's like every sentence accelerates toward the end and then does a liftoff...guey.  As a second language, I opt to almost exclusively focus on peninsular Spanish for media/pop culture stuff, though I find that Colombian speakers are just as easy to understand too.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Poop. Blowjob.

SAME TIME
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who?
 
pwkpete
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Perhaps they use a similar source for material:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Pull down your hedgehog I can hardly wait for lunch.

My picnic baskets explode with delight.


Ranger Smith is getting awfully desperate with his bear problem.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Thudfark: My hovercraft has no nose


The front fell off.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Chemlight Battery: moothemagiccow: Because they're teaching you grammar

*their

Theirwolf?


There castle.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My small intestine is tightly coiled.
 
Fubegra
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I tried Duolingo a while back, first with French, and then with German (having taken Spanish in college). I found that I have just enough inherent language ability to get very far ahead of myself and then hit a wall. I found that I was wanting more of the how and why, not just the what, like "how do the verb conjugations work in this language?" It seems to me that it would be a useful study aid for me if I took a formal class, but not to directly learn the language.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why is Duolingo not teaching the really important things?
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
OK, so upon reading the headline, I thought "Duolingo" was the name of some judge somewhere who was ordering people to serve as the plaintiff's butler for minor civil infractions a-la Seinfeld.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: I remember getting a cab with my friends (we were in Spain) and we needed to get to the airport. This was early internet, so no help there. He said a bunch of words, but I heard avion. That was all I needed to hear. All those years of taking Spanish finally paid off.


Just saying airport would have gotten you there
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fubegra: I tried Duolingo a while back, first with French, and then with German (having taken Spanish in college). I found that I have just enough inherent language ability to get very far ahead of myself and then hit a wall. I found that I was wanting more of the how and why, not just the what, like "how do the verb conjugations work in this language?" It seems to me that it would be a useful study aid for me if I took a formal class, but not to directly learn the language.


I had a few years of french, then tried applying the rules of a romantic language to a Germanic one, Norwegian. Surprise! I didn't work out so good for me. The plural present tense is the same word for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd person. So I guess that's the same as english.
 
