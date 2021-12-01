 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   ♬ All in all, it's just another stolen Lego brick in the hole in the wall   (fox5ny.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Crime, Theft, German police, Robbery, Burglary, empty cardboard boxes, Larceny, Toy  
•       •       •

11 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earlier in the year, a man was arrested in Oregon and charged with stealing about $7,500 worth of the toy sets.

Sounds like a lot until you realise that's 10 of these

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or about 4 iPhones.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or about 4 iPhones.


You should stop buying iPhones from Elon Musk.
 
AverysDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ruinmyweek.comView Full Size
 
Gollie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or 68 Lion King brand models from yourwobb (Chinese logo knockoffs)
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Or about 6.8 of them based on eBay prices today.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wanted the Doctor Who set, but couldn't justify the spending $60 on a toy for myself and not for my kids.

That set is now selling for over $200.
 
Stantz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: That set is now selling for over $200.


If you care to look at my profile image, that set is currently out of stock at Lego.com. If I disassembled my set and put it back into the numbered bags, and back into the box that's still inside the original shipping box, all of which I still have, I could easily sell that, used, for £100 more than the selling price.
 
jimjays
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I understand this was probably adults stealing for black market profit. But I like to imagine a gang of delinquent 8-yr-old's topping off their toy boxes.
 
zez
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They should have made the wall out of a bunch of those skinny flat pieces, they'd never be able to get it apart.
 
