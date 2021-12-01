 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   Boys abandoned with their brother's corpse in their apartment lived in a 'filthy, disgusting environment.' I'd think the corpse would have made that obvious   (abc13.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like something from a horror movie.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they wouldn't hurt a fly
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No doubt about it, have you ever been to Houston?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: I'm sure they wouldn't hurt a fly


Lord no
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...washing dishes in the bathtub. Pill and alcohol bottles were littered on the floor."

Sounds like my first apartment. Except for the part about washing the dishes.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take away all the other abuse and neglect and have just the "living with the corpse of your dead brother" part and that would be enough by itself to screw up all these kids. Damn shame.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to sound like an Internet tough guy but since I don't believe in religion I would like to volunteer to join an effort to build a "special hell" for those two adults who left those children to suffer and killed one of them.

If that guy gets the death penalty I think he should be beaten to death just like the boy was.

And I don't personally believe in the death penalty.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skeletal remains of their 8-year-old brother

They ate him didn't they. With a nice Chianti and some fava beans.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one wondering what the medications were that the mom and boyfriend left behind?

I assume they weren't the 'good stuff', like you might buy off someone illegally or they'd have taken them with them.  Maybe anti-psychotics or similar?  Do those have value on the street?

Also, how long ago had the mom moved out?  I assume more than a month, if they were getting 'monthly' food deliveries.

/and for those who might have a power outage: ramen is already cooked, so can be eaten like a cracker in an emergency
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weekend at Bernie's told me this would be fun.
 
Nogale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not believe in the death penalty. I do not believe in the death penalty. I do not believe in the death penalty.

If, however, they want to take these two adults and force them to live out the rest of their lives in the conditions the boys were forced to endure, I think I'd be OK with that.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again Texas proving life is sacred and demands protection. At least until it's born, then the welfare baby is on its own.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the parents:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Followed by:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
btraz70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stories like this make me so incredibly sad.  I know bad things are going on in the world at any given moment but when a story like this comes out I can't help but think, during that time frame, how I was going about my days probably worrying about some little thing while these poor kids just tried to stay alive.  Those parents need to be removed from this planet, no questions asked.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EON - Basket Case
Youtube -4475xmf9MU
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monocultured: Once again Texas proving life is sacred and demands protection. At least until it's born, then the welfare baby is on its own.


Your point is completely ridiculous, but at least you chose a totally inappropriate time to make it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"'It is beyond what the norm of humanity is and what you expect from people,' Wolfford said."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tabletop: Monocultured: Once again Texas proving life is sacred and demands protection. At least until it's born, then the welfare baby is on its own.

Your point is completely ridiculous, but at least you chose a totally inappropriate time to make it.


Thoughts and prayers!
 
jimjays
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members." Gandhi

There were countless missteps and dropped balls that made this scene possible, from top to bottom, and for a long, long time.

I know it's fantasy. But consider the money this country spends on maintaining the world's most powerful war machine, subsidizing the companies of the one percent, the tax breaks for their leaders, on the Super Bowl...pick your own capitalist extravagance, and imagine instead that money and effort were spent on looking out for and taking care of each other that spit like this isn't possible, anywhere, was left to horror novelists and screenwriters. It isn't for lack of ability, but a matter of values and budgeting.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jimjays: "The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members." Gandhi

There were countless missteps and dropped balls that made this scene possible, from top to bottom, and for a long, long time.

I know it's fantasy. But consider the money this country spends on maintaining the world's most powerful war machine, subsidizing the companies of the one percent, the tax breaks for their leaders, on the Super Bowl...pick your own capitalist extravagance, and imagine instead that money and effort were spent on looking out for and taking care of each other that spit like this isn't possible, anywhere, was left to horror novelists and screenwriters. It isn't for lack of ability, but a matter of values and budgeting.


Move back to Moscow.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jimjays: "The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members." Gandhi
There were countless missteps and dropped balls that made this scene possible, from top to bottom, and for a long, long time.
I know it's fantasy. But consider the money this country spends on maintaining the world's most powerful war machine, subsidizing the companies of the one percent, the tax breaks for their leaders, on the Super Bowl...pick your own capitalist extravagance, and imagine instead that money and effort were spent on looking out for and taking care of each other that spit like this isn't possible, anywhere, was left to horror novelists and screenwriters. It isn't for lack of ability, but a matter of values and budgeting.


You seem to be living in the wrong country. What is it, man?  snap out of it.  Get out there and do some shopping, like a good American.  We don't have time for this nonsense.  THE ECONOMY needs you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think this is the same lady that kidnapped a baby and went to prison for it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tabletop
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jimjays: "The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members." Gandhi

There were countless missteps and dropped balls that made this scene possible, from top to bottom, and for a long, long time.

I know it's fantasy. But consider the money this country spends on maintaining the world's most powerful war machine, subsidizing the companies of the one percent, the tax breaks for their leaders, on the Super Bowl...pick your own capitalist extravagance, and imagine instead that money and effort were spent on looking out for and taking care of each other that spit like this isn't possible, anywhere, was left to horror novelists and screenwriters. It isn't for lack of ability, but a matter of values and budgeting.


Ok, I'm imagining a government so powerful and omniscient that it can make it so things like this aren't even possible. Oh wait, now I'm imagining the election of a competent version of trump, who uses that system to strip minorities of their parenting rights en masse.

I can't understand how anyone can have lived through trump and still think giving the government more power over our lives is a good idea.
 
DCBuck
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, this Coulter guy, shame he didn't OD many years ago before he could create this horror. Hopefully he's been identified by the saltier fellows in his prison already. I certainly want the state to execute him. Don't care if the death penalty is a deterrent. I like it, and like that it terminates the existence of trash like this Coulter fellow. There's a wholesome cleanliness to that ultimate outcome. But, I don't want them to zap him to soon. I have no credible evidence for the existence or characteristics of an after life. I tend toward believing, but in a hunch/feeling sort of way. But, I certainly believe horrible suffering exists on this plane, and I'd like ole boyo Coulter to experience as much of it as he can take until he's completely broken. Then the state can turn off the lights and send him to what may or may not be next.
 
wild9
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hate reading stories like this, always brings me down a notch thinking I had a bad life growing up when it was only because of my perspective. I had a great childhood looking back.

The kiddos get 9 out of the 10 things they ask for usually and act like their lives are insufferable because they have some basic chores to take care of. I don't think it would be beneficial to have them read articles like this but how would you really demonstrate that they have good lives and are well cared for. That there are plenty of other children who would gladly trade their living situation for theirs and be grateful for it.

Maybe take a Christmas off and volunteer at a shelter or something?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tabletop: jimjays: "The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members." Gandhi

There were countless missteps and dropped balls that made this scene possible, from top to bottom, and for a long, long time.

I know it's fantasy. But consider the money this country spends on maintaining the world's most powerful war machine, subsidizing the companies of the one percent, the tax breaks for their leaders, on the Super Bowl...pick your own capitalist extravagance, and imagine instead that money and effort were spent on looking out for and taking care of each other that spit like this isn't possible, anywhere, was left to horror novelists and screenwriters. It isn't for lack of ability, but a matter of values and budgeting.

Ok, I'm imagining a government so powerful and omniscient that it can make it so things like this aren't even possible. Oh wait, now I'm imagining the election of a competent version of trump, who uses that system to strip minorities of their parenting rights en masse.

I can't understand how anyone can have lived through trump and still think giving the government more power over our lives is a good idea.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
