(New Zealand Herald)   After almost eight years British expert 'pinpoints' precise resting spot of lost flight MH370. So was it the smoke monster?   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If some guy can figure this out, is it not likely that some place full of eggheads and equipment and big budgets like the NSA would have already done so?
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If some guy can figure this out, is it not likely that some place full of eggheads and equipment and big budgets like the NSA would have already done so?


Depends, especially since its been over seven years since the flight went down so everybody not obsessed with this thing has almost certainly moved on. If there is new data, or new ways of analyzing or modeling the existing data, that they didn't look at before, it's certainly possible to come up with a new credible proposal. For comparison, astronomers and particle physicists regularly go back over old data sets with new techniques and increased computing power to make new discoveries.

Not that I necessarily believe that this guy has something; I don't remotely have the expertise to judge. I'm just saying that this is one of those few cases where an outsider might conceivably have something.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"expert"
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
His "theory" bears a suspicious resemblance to the stuff that comes out of my butt.
 
smokewon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Say what?
 
rfenster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
John Locke disagrees
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He maintains that it was an act of hijacking / "terrorism" in which the terrorists... flew straight out into the ocean, for hours on end, in the direction of nothing whatsoever?
 
wage0048
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: His "theory" bears a suspicious resemblance to the stuff that comes out of my butt.


You're a bull?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: If some guy can figure this out, is it not likely that some place full of eggheads and equipment and big budgets like the NSA would have already done so?


you are assuming he did. he probably didn't.  he certainly didn't have any proof.  it is terribly convenient that his location is in deep water near a bunch of ridges that could easily mask the wreckage.
 
wage0048
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The more important question is - who is still so invested in finding the aircraft at this point that they are willing to pay for the new search?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Wolf Blitzer bat signal has just been sent into the sky. Breaking news: Gabby Pettito still dead despite resurrection attempts
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wage0048: The more important question is - who is still so invested in finding the aircraft at this point that they are willing to pay for the new search?


You wildly underestimate families' need for "closure"

https://time.com/5542636/malaysia-res​t​art-search-missing-mh370-flight-5-year​s/
 
keldaria
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't buy it. If they really did find it's final resting spot the CNN would've already had 20 broadcasts on this by noon
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: edmo: If some guy can figure this out, is it not likely that some place full of eggheads and equipment and big budgets like the NSA would have already done so?

you are assuming he did. he probably didn't.  he certainly didn't have any proof.  it is terribly convenient that his location is in deep water near a bunch of ridges that could easily mask the wreckage.


I DNRTFA, but if he's selling something that's what I would assume is why he picked this spot.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: His "theory" bears a suspicious resemblance to the stuff that comes out of my butt.


His theory is a cream pie ?
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Has it really been that long?  Feels like only yesterday.  I watch too much CNN.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


\stoppedreadingthere.jpg
 
macadamnut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ unavailable for comment
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: [Fark user image image 850x481]

\stoppedreadingthere.jpg


Why? He looks like the right kind of person to dedicate all his waking hours to this. Like the TempleOS guy.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: [Fark user image 850x481]

\stoppedreadingthere.jpg


You stopped reading at the end of the article? That'll show 'em!
 
