(KBZK Bozeman)   A river doesn't run through it   (kbzk.com) divider line
21
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least there's free fish?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"NorthWestern Energy is currently working to restore flow to the river."

I had a mental image of all the male employees of NothWestern Energy, lined up along the side of the river with a case of beer next to each one, "working to restore flow"
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ennis and the Madison River there is among the most beautiful places on this Earth. This is a travesty. Can they just not turn the dam back on?
 
Thirsty Pagan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Have you tried opening the dam a bit?
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My hydrology and sedimentology professor said that once you finished a class with him, you'd never spell damn with three letters ever again. And people think it is "green" energy.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jmr61: Ennis and the Madison River there is among the most beautiful places on this Earth. This is a travesty. Can they just not turn the dam back on?


At first I thought it must be drought or something; pretty common in the west. Then I saw...

Fark user imageView Full Size


... and thought the same as you.  WTF is the problem with the damn? Did Homer press the wrong button or something?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Great article.  No details.  I mean, I know the energy company isn't talking, but is there a drought?  Have rain levels been normal?
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Great article.  No details.  I mean, I know the energy company isn't talking, but is there a drought?  Have rain levels been normal?


Uh...yes and no.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Great article.  No details.  I mean, I know the energy company isn't talking, but is there a drought?  Have rain levels been normal?


Someone divided by zero.
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dam thing broke.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jmr61: Ennis and the Madison River there is among the most beautiful places on this Earth. This is a travesty. Can they just not turn the dam back on?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jmr61: Ennis and the Madison River there is among the most beautiful places on this Earth. This is a travesty. Can they just not turn the dam back on?


Thats the problem the dam is on and its damming. My guess is the discharges are clogged who knows. The article didn't say what the issue was so a clog, valves stuck closed, etc. The Corps of Engineers is pretty good about getting things like this resolved quickly.
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The earth really is rejecting mankind isn't it?
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: My hydrology and sedimentology professor said that once you finished a class with him, you'd never spell damn with three letters ever again. And people think it is "green" energy.


Very much this (and super cool that you had a hydrology and sedimentology professor). If anybody like me needs a little dose of hope after reading TFA, here's one about all the dams removed across the US in 2020.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: jmr61: Ennis and the Madison River there is among the most beautiful places on this Earth. This is a travesty. Can they just not turn the dam back on?

At first I thought it must be drought or something; pretty common in the west. Then I saw...

[Fark user image 616x432]

... and thought the same as you.  WTF is the problem with the damn? Did Homer press the wrong button or something?


They grabbed the wrong graphic.  That's temperature not depth.  Now I would think they'd be similar to each other but it would be nice to see the depth gauge.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: My hydrology and sedimentology professor said that once you finished a class with him, you'd never spell damn with three letters ever again. And people think it is "green" energy.


Well technically it is since you dont burn anything to produce it. Windmills and solar have their downsides as well when it comes to waste so yeah its a matter of degrees. Hydro, Solar, and Wind are greener than coal and oil so yeah green. A lot of advancements are being made in nuclear power as well but are still relatively dirty due to the waste products. Solar is where I'm putting my money for long term energy generation and seeing power companies installing solar farms around my area it seems a safe bet. That said you gotta have the land to actually put these in and they aren't making any more of that.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: They grabbed the wrong graphic.  That's temperature not depth.  Now I would think they'd be similar to each other but it would be nice to see the depth gauge.


I'm guessing the sensor isn't underwater anymore, and is picking up the air temp.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: "NorthWestern Energy is currently working to restore flow to the river."

I had a mental image of all the male employees of NothWestern Energy, lined up along the side of the river with a case of beer next to each one, "working to restore flow"


Well, depending on the type of beer it is, they could possibly skip a step here and pour it directly in without the filtering.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Well technically it is since you dont burn anything to produce it.


So green simply means emission free? The total rape and destruction of the downstream ecosystem is irrelevant?

By your definition, nuclear is green as well.

Hydro dams destroy the environment far more than nuclear plants do.
 
