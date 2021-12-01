 Skip to content
 
Giant phallus bouncy castle for adults who like to bounce up and down on things gets attention on social media
26
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby's mom goes online to place an order...
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too small.  Expected the ball rooms to be larger.  Where's the orchestra supposed to sit?
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is the dark one smaller?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know those look seriously close to mushrooms. Do you think the designer did that on purpose to sneak one up on everyone?
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: You know those look seriously close to mushrooms. Do you think the designer did that on purpose to sneak one up on everyone?


According to a porn star, 45's looks like a stumpy little mushroom.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs a water slide shaped like a tongue
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Not to scale
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bunch of dicks.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks sticky.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard pass.

No, wait..... that's not what I meant....
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fixation on oversized genitalia is pathetic.
 
ar393
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

8 inches: Fixation on oversized genitalia is pathetic.


I see what you did there.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: Why is the dark one smaller?


Racism
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: Why is the dark one smaller?


Stereotypes hurt everyone, you know. Even 'positive' ones.
Not all Asians are good at math. Not all Jews are excellent lawyers, and not all black guys are packing meat.
It sets up a false expectation. Imagine you're a buxom blonde, getting ready for your first taste of that sweet sweet dark meat. You tingle with anticipation as he pulls down his pants, only to your utter disappointment, it's only 9 inches long. You just stare and say "that's it?" Imagine how you'd make that guy feel.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [cdn.shopify.com image 563x1200]


Is that Marjorie Taylor Greene?

It kinda looks like her and I have no problem believing she'd pose for that photo.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Needs a water slide shaped like a tongue


I don't know what you do for a living, but I think you missed your calling.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Phoenix Nights - Sammy Snake
Youtube Q1oe9pcoFI0
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
OK, I'd buy that. Not rent it, 'coz you don't know what the last people did.
 
i state your name
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Plus this
Fark user imageView Full Size

And you could have a hell of a time!
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MythDragon: JK8Fan: Why is the dark one smaller?

Stereotypes hurt everyone, you know. Even 'positive' ones.
Not all Asians are good at math. Not all Jews are excellent lawyers, and not all black guys are packing meat.
It sets up a false expectation. Imagine you're a buxom blonde, getting ready for your first taste of that sweet sweet dark meat. You tingle with anticipation as he pulls down his pants, only to your utter disappointment, it's only 9 inches long. You just stare and say "that's it?" Imagine how you'd make that guy feel.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Those look more like Neo Armstrong Cyclone Jet Armstrong Cannons to me.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Clorox.
//You're gonna need it.
///Trois.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That reminds me

I haven't had a good date in a while.
 
The Brains
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 420x236]
/Clorox.
//You're gonna need it.
///Trois.


It's not a trois, it's the devil's triangle
 
