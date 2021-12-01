 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Australia being Australia, where everything can kill you, is now fitting native bilbies with poisonous implants to combat feral cats   (9news.com.au) divider line
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I thought that said "native bibles" and I wondered what kind of bibles the Aboriginals have that they could be affixed with poisonous devices and more importantly why feral cats are drawn to the deities and dogma of them. This all happened in the 8 or so seconds it took me to realize it said "bilbies".
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm no huge cat fan, but poison seems like a shiatty way to go.

I'm guessing it ain't too pleasant for the billabong, either. Or whatever the fark they are.
 
sharbear
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't like that "solution"...how about tuna flavored birth control pills. Idk...not poison tho.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WhatsSoGodDamnPunny: I thought that said "native bibles" and I wondered what kind of bibles the Aboriginals have that they could be affixed with poisonous devices and more importantly why feral cats are drawn to the deities and dogma of them. This all happened in the 8 or so seconds it took me to realize it said "bilbies".


Same
 
Cheron
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Feral dogs in Australia can carry long barrel guns without a permit.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WhatsSoGodDamnPunny: I thought that said "native bibles"


Speaking of that, over the weekend I was out of town and found what could be a valuable collectors item, a Bible autographed by Jesus Christ.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why not a poison that sterilizes the cat? Sure, it will take longer this way but it seems a bit more humane.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cats can be very destructive when introduced to places where they are not native.  A well known case is a little New Zealand bird that was supposedly driven to extinction by a single cat (not quite true), but there are a lot of species that they have wiped off the map.

" Feral cats on islands are responsible for at least 14% global bird, mammal, and reptile extinctions and are the principal threat to almost 8% of critically endangered birds, mammals, and reptiles. "
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cheron: Feral dogs in Australia can carry long barrel guns without a permit.


Not to mention the farking Dingos.  Armored up vs. small arms fire, and if you're really unlucky they've replaced the mounted machine gun with an auto grenade launcher

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Here is a bilby

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sharbear
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: I'm no huge cat fan, but poison seems like a shiatty way to go.

I'm guessing it ain't too pleasant for the billabong, either. Or whatever the fark they are.


I agree 100%.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mock26: Why not a poison that sterilizes the cat? Sure, it will take longer this way but it seems a bit more humane.


Because it would be much more difficult and expensive and time consuming and certainly less effective to come up with a poison that sterilizes a cat without killing it, probably.  The cats themselves are a problem.  They DO want to actually kill them.  Yes poison seems cruel, but cats are very destructive.


JustHereForThePics: I'm no huge cat fan, but poison seems like a shiatty way to go.

I'm guessing it ain't too pleasant for the billabong, either. Or whatever the fark they are.


TFA: " They are lethal to feral cats but not to bilbies due to a specialised coating, and the marsupials' natural resistance to the toxin. "
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WhatsSoGodDamnPunny: I thought that said "native bibles" and I wondered what kind of bibles the Aboriginals have that they could be affixed with poisonous devices and more importantly why feral cats are drawn to the deities and dogma of them. This all happened in the 8 or so seconds it took me to realize it said "bilbies".


Put poison in your bibles to eradicate feral catechisms.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mock26: Why not a poison that sterilizes the cat? Sure, it will take longer this way but it seems a bit more humane.


Why not just sterilize the invasive cane toads instead of killing them?
 
rfenster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Where these donated by the Gideons?
 
The Yattering
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Here is a bilby

[Fark user image image 259x194]


Looks absolutely delicious
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Here is a bilby

[Fark user image 259x194]


Thats adorable! But probably deadly because Australia.
 
wademh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just be thankful they don't have poisonous cats.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whatever wildlife that might feed on a dead cat will also be poisoned.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Just be thankful they don't have poisonous cats.


Yet.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You'd think with their array of spells a bilby wouldn't need such add-ons.
 
