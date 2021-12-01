 Skip to content
 
(Calgary Herald)   Suddenly, lava bees   (calgaryherald.com) divider line
9
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds like something from my nightmares.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Please do not let this be the start of another bad Steve Guttenberg movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's great that they survived. Now they look around and say, Where have all the flowers gone?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I prefer ghost bees.
You might know them as boo bees.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a home brew DND/Pathfinder1e monster I came up with. They were basically a swarm of bees with a pyro augment, so when they stung you (once per round that you are in the swarm), you lost 1 CON due to your blood boiling, and took 1d6 fire per round for each round you are in the swarm and 1d4 rounds thereafter. Plus they superheat the air around them so everything has 20% concealment within the swarm.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But have a single bee do a flyover of a crop farm in the US and they drop dead.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Where spiffy tag?
 
