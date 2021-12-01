 Skip to content
 
(Jerusalem Post)   Good: The Pfizer vaccine is as effective in preventing infection and serious symptoms with Omicron as with Delta. Fark: The unvaccinated have a 2.4 times greater chance of developing serious symptoms with Omicron   (jpost.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And more:

Israel's coronavirus czar: We need to consider making vaccines mandatory

(Duh.)
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not really worried about the willfully unvaccinated chances of getting serious symptoms, are you?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

plecos: I'm not really worried about the willfully unvaccinated chances of getting serious symptoms, are you?


Perhaps the Spiffy tag refers to both parts of the headline.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It just seems too early to make any big pronouncements about efficacy.
 
tuxq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is never going to end, is it?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tuxq: This is never going to end, is it?



Fark user imageView Full Size

Nope, never finished it.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: tuxq: This is never going to end, is it?


[Fark user image 640x633]
Nope, never finished it.


Is that David Bowie?
 
Klivian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

plecos: I'm not really worried about the willfully unvaccinated chances of getting serious symptoms, are you?


The only issue is that this data treats people who have had 2 vaccinations but no booster as also unvaccinated.

A LOT of people haven't had boosters yet, and there will certainly be some that will not get a booster.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pray for Omnicron.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: tuxq: This is never going to end, is it?


[Fark user image image 640x633]
Nope, never finished it.


Sure is.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


FAFO, antivaxxers
 
Cormee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

plecos: I'm not really worried about the willfully unvaccinated chances of getting serious symptoms, are you?


I sort of am, because they block up valuable ICU beds, and overwhelm health systems.

Sure, if they were just taken to a field to die I might be less concerned
 
FarkQued
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Before entering isolation, the doctor had performed several cardiac catheterizations and attended at least two other large events. He was also in contact with the second cardiologist, in his 70s, who is now also infected with the variant.
Both doctors were fully vaccinated with three shots of the Pfizer corona vaccine."
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tuxq: This is never going to end, is it?


Those who don't care, it ended in June 2020. It ended for me last June after receiving my second dose and the state lifted restrictions.

Leave those who don't get vaccinated to their own devices. Sometimes stubborn people have to learn their lessons the hard way. We can't always be there and tell'em to buckle up in the car. If they die, they die.
 
Cormee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tuxq: This is never going to end, is it?


The drugs used to treat it, which should be approved and available early next year should make it less of a thread.
 
