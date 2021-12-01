 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Canadian Armed Forces helicopter crew forced down by inclement weather is greeted by locals with keys to cabin for the night, chainsaws to cut down trees for bigger landing zone, and grilled cheese sandwiches. Apologies all around, we're guessing   (cbc.ca) divider line
ModernLuddite
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I bet it was all just an elaborate trick to get free sandwiches.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sorry
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So shines a good deed in a dark world, great to see.  Hopefully they are still in town because it is still farking raining, supposed to get up to 100mm from Tuesday to Wednesday.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'll bet it was these hosers

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Pandora Spox
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
[Sappy]
Tapping into what you did there, Subbeh
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The natives to the south would have attacked and held the crew hostage in the name of the Cheeto.

The helicopter would have been declared property of the local militia and been made to disappear.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I didn't think anyone still flew UH-1s! I grew up with that sound, nothing like it. I kinda miss it.
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It was going great until they bit into the sandwiches and just as they noticed the sandwiches tasted a bit funny they lost consciousness and woke up an unknown time later naked and chained in a dark dank room with the strong sense they'd been anally probed. Oh wait, this was Canada? Yeah I'm thinking of someplace else, carry on.
 
