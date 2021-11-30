 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Corona delivers Christians to God faster   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Vaccination, Marcus Lamb, Daystar Television Network, Joni Lamb, heavy heart, Covid-19 vaccines, Lamb's son, Jonathan Lamb  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That would be a bad beer ad, or would it?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Belloq unavailable for comment.
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Apparently, God wasn't too impressed with this dude.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Haha.jpg
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Believing in thoughts and prayers as THE answer for everything is stupid.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guys like this won't ever breach the Pearly Gates, not even with the armies of Hell.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God loves Covid because it keeps heaven packed with fresh souls.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, get yourself raptured up to heaven, christians.

I'll stay down here and enjoy you not being around to complain all the time.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In recent months, a number of prominent anti-vaccination Christian broadcasters have died from Covid-19. Conservative radio hosts Dick Farrell, Phil Valentine and Marc Bernier, who were unvaccinated, all died after they contracted Covid.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jonathan Lamb described his father's Covid infection as "a spiritual attack from the enemy" to "take down" Marcus Lamb.

No, you wanker. There's nothing "spiritual" about a virus.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But still not fast enough.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"It's like, you'll just be up and everything's great, and then you have a little lull, and then you come down low and then you come back up, but from everybody that I talk to - I think that's the pattern," she said.

Well, you thought wrong.
 
monkeyman3875
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He earned that. He said "you won't". God said "bet".
 
