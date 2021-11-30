 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   I call this painting "Girl with a Pearl Earring and Four Kilos of Meth"   (oakbaynews.com) divider line
9
    More: Fail, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Canada, Australian law enforcement, B.C. RCMP press release Tuesday, Police, Organized Crime team, operations officer, international flow of narcotics  
•       •       •

601 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2021 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It was a bad Paint by Numbers which made the police suspicious.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Girl with a Pearl Necklace is my favorite painting.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was madness in his meth odd.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a schooner.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multi-jurisdictional operation sees Australian man arrested

Yep, there he goes.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Doesn't Australia have their own high school chemistry teachers?
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm certain that the dress she is wearing is blue.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Big deal that is $4000 on the dark markets.

//I am not joking, do you want a SS?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
You've got to have art.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.