(AP News)   What would it take to get fired as a cop? If you guessed "shooting and killing a guy in a wheelchair on camera", congratulations, I guess   (apnews.com) divider line
36
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Nine times! That guy had a murder boner, they need to watch him.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Did he get fired as a cop, or did he get fired from his overtime assignment as a security guard?

And how do those assignments even make sense? Walmart's got to be paying him as much as all of their on-duty associates put together. Does he really stop enough loss to make that workout?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The Union will get him rehired with back-pay.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was getting away! That wheelchair was motorised. MOTORISED!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tucson attorney Mike Storie, who is representing Remington, said in a statement that his client "had no non-lethal options."
"He did have a taser, but in his mind, he couldn't use it because he didn't feel he had the proper spread to deploy it, with the wheelchair between him and Richards," Storie said.

Yeah better play it safe and just shoot him.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cawthorn?  Abbott?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Tucson attorney Mike Storie, who is representing Remington, said in a statement that his client "had no non-lethal options."
"He did have a taser, but in his mind, he couldn't use it because he didn't feel he had the proper spread to deploy it, with the wheelchair between him and Richards," Storie said.

Yeah better play it safe and just shoot him.


Uh... Hey, Twitchy. Ever thought about going old school with your baton? Yeah, it would look ugly beating on the guy, but he'd be alive.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They see me rolling, they blasting
 
johnphantom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think we need to start shooting first.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I mean... just tip him over.

/he's probably faking anyway
//I've seen a lot of spinals in my time, Dude
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
With him siting in a metal wheelchair, I think tasing would have been a more entertaining option.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's a murder in any civilized society.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Nine times! That guy had a murder boner, they need to watch him.


Nine times, in the back.

British cops manage to take down an angry loon with a machete with no injury, this guy can't even disarm a disabled guy without going all Clint farking Eastwood

fnordfocus: Did he get fired as a cop, or did he get fired from his overtime assignment as a security guard?


Fired from TPD, with the DA looking at charges.  TPD are cops, so they're hot garbage (this is hot on the heels of an off-duty cop kneeling on a woman's neck for... walking too slow in a parking lot), but they're still one of the more progressive departments in the country.
 
sleze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As brutal as the video is, I am not sold on the outrage.  Unless there are more facts that haven't been brought out here is the situation:

1. Handyman brandished a knife and threatened people with it in front of Marshall Dillon
2. Handyman was about to go into another store
3. Marshall Dillon says he didn't have the proper angle to shoot the Taser (not sure I believe that).

Assuming those are true, should he have let Handyman enter the store, potentially endangering other patrons?

That said, if he had gotten in front of Handyman (between him and the other store) and warned him to stop or be tazed, and then tazed him, I think he would have been justified.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Uh... Hey, Twitchy. Ever thought about going old school with your baton? Yeah, it would look ugly beating on the guy, but he'd be alive.


Dude's in a chair so he can't lunge, or really turn easily, which makes it simple.  You just get a little behind him to where he can't reach back easily, and one good whack on the wrist at arm's length with the baton, knife goes flying.  Guy probably has a broken metacarpal or two, but he earned that by waving the knife around.  But he's not dead.  This is all even easier if you pepper spray him first so he can't tell where you are.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Those wheelchairs usually have a switch on the back you can flip to disable them, or a plug/wires you could yank. One quick yank or flip and he ain't rollin' nowhere.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gopher321: Tucson attorney Mike Storie, who is representing Remington, said in a statement that his client "had no non-lethal options." "He did have a taser, but in his mind, he couldn't use it because he didn't feel he had the proper spread to deploy it, with the wheelchair between him and Richards," Storie said.

Yeah better play it safe and just shoot him?


Just spitballing here.....
I am thinking there might have been some sort of object in the Lowes that Remington could have used to chock the wheelchair wheels to end the 1.5 mph reign of terror that was unfolding.

Something like, say, a loose brick laying around.

Having stopped the progress of the perp, backup units and the AZ National Guard would have had time to deploy to the site.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sleze: As brutal as the video is, I am not sold on the outrage.  Unless there are more facts that haven't been brought out here is the situation:

1. Handyman brandished a knife and threatened people with it in front of Marshall Dillon
2. Handyman was about to go into another store
3. Marshall Dillon says he didn't have the proper angle to shoot the Taser (not sure I believe that).

Assuming those are true, should he have let Handyman enter the store, potentially endangering other patrons?

That said, if he had gotten in front of Handyman (between him and the other store) and warned him to stop or be tazed, and then tazed him, I think he would have been justified.


This better be the dumbest thing I'll read on the internet today.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

151: sleze: As brutal as the video is, I am not sold on the outrage.  Unless there are more facts that haven't been brought out here is the situation:

1. Handyman brandished a knife and threatened people with it in front of Marshall Dillon
2. Handyman was about to go into another store
3. Marshall Dillon says he didn't have the proper angle to shoot the Taser (not sure I believe that).

Assuming those are true, should he have let Handyman enter the store, potentially endangering other patrons?

That said, if he had gotten in front of Handyman (between him and the other store) and warned him to stop or be tazed, and then tazed him, I think he would have been justified.

This better be the dumbest thing I'll read on the internet today.


Welcome to Wednesday
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The guy was a danger. He was heavily armed and armored, as you can clearly see here
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I FELT MY LIFE WAS IN DANGER! HE WAS ROLLING RIGHT AT ME!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You have to stop the wheelchair bandits before they start robbing people. https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/two​-​men-wanted-for-robbery-inside-cta-red-​line-station-elevator

Why I seen this the other day, I  didn't know to laugh or just feel bad.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sleze: As brutal as the video is, I am not sold on the outrage.  Unless there are more facts that haven't been brought out here is the situation:

1. Handyman brandished a knife and threatened people with it in front of Marshall Dillon
2. Handyman was about to go into another store
3. Marshall Dillon says he didn't have the proper angle to shoot the Taser (not sure I believe that).

Assuming those are true, should he have let Handyman enter the store, potentially endangering other patrons?

That said, if he had gotten in front of Handyman (between him and the other store) and warned him to stop or be tazed, and then tazed him, I think he would have been justified.


A knife. In a -wheelchair-. Not a gun. Not able to walk.

Grab a long object, swat the knife out of his hand, arrest him. Problem solved, minimal damage inflicted.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hissatsu: I FELT MY LIFE WAS IN DANGER! HE WAS ROLLING RIGHT AT ME!


American cops are some of the biggest cowards there are. Everything makes them afraid.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: gopher321: Tucson attorney Mike Storie, who is representing Remington, said in a statement that his client "had no non-lethal options."
"He did have a taser, but in his mind, he couldn't use it because he didn't feel he had the proper spread to deploy it, with the wheelchair between him and Richards," Storie said.

Yeah better play it safe and just shoot him.

Uh... Hey, Twitchy. Ever thought about going old school with your baton? Yeah, it would look ugly beating on the guy, but he'd be alive.


This. Or even just walking up next to him and whacking his wrist with the baton so he dropped the knife? You could even do it from behind and maintain cover.The guy is in a motorized wheelchair, he's really unlikely to pull an AR15 from his ass and start wildly firing
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I think we need to start shooting first.


At this point, it seems like the safe assumption is that if a cop is accosting you, your life is in immediate danger and you need to do whatever you can to make sure you're the one who walks away alive. The legal system won't support you, but you'll still live longer than you would have if you just let them kill you.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: johnphantom: I think we need to start shooting first.

At this point, it seems like the safe assumption is that if a cop is accosting you, your life is in immediate danger and you need to do whatever you can to make sure you're the one who walks away alive. The legal system won't support you, but you'll still live longer than you would have if you just let them kill you.


"Better to be judged by twelve, than carried by six."
 
zjoik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

schecter: gopher321: Tucson attorney Mike Storie, who is representing Remington, said in a statement that his client "had no non-lethal options." "He did have a taser, but in his mind, he couldn't use it because he didn't feel he had the proper spread to deploy it, with the wheelchair between him and Richards," Storie said.

Yeah better play it safe and just shoot him?

Just spitballing here.....
I am thinking there might have been some sort of object in the Lowes that Remington could have used to chock the wheelchair wheels to end the 1.5 mph reign of terror that was unfolding.

Something like, say, a loose brick laying around.

Having stopped the progress of the perp, backup units and the AZ National Guard would have had time to deploy to the site.
[Fark user image 500x280]


having been around a cat, a very large blanket would probably work as well.  too bad hardware stores don't have dropcloths.

maybe officer helpful was trying to poke holes in hotwheel's story.  9 times.  with a gun.
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I just moved to Tucson.
I love it here, but it's a shooting gallery... a two-story Philly.
So far, this looks like a typical Tuesday.
 
drxym
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DemonEater: British cops manage to take down an angry loon with a machete with no injury, this guy can't even disarm a disabled guy without going all Clint farking Eastwood


British police have armed response units who can and do shoot people. e.g. the two whackjobs who beheaded an off duty soldier got shot for their troubles (and sadly survived).

But in general policing they're not armed with firearms but they may have tasers or pepper spray. So if you wave a knife at them you're more likely to be sprayed in the face, tasered or have your arm busted by a truncheon.

UK police also follow Peelian principles for policing by consent so it probably moderates who they employ to be cops in the first place, their level of training and their general manner when dealing with the public.
 
sleze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

trerro: sleze: As brutal as the video is, I am not sold on the outrage.  Unless there are more facts that haven't been brought out here is the situation:

1. Handyman brandished a knife and threatened people with it in front of Marshall Dillon
2. Handyman was about to go into another store
3. Marshall Dillon says he didn't have the proper angle to shoot the Taser (not sure I believe that).

Assuming those are true, should he have let Handyman enter the store, potentially endangering other patrons?

That said, if he had gotten in front of Handyman (between him and the other store) and warned him to stop or be tazed, and then tazed him, I think he would have been justified.

A knife. In a -wheelchair-. Not a gun. Not able to walk.

Grab a long object, swat the knife out of his hand, arrest him. Problem solved, minimal damage inflicted.


Grab a long object from where? Do security guards generally carry long 2x4s or Bolas?

Swat a knife out of his hand? Is Marshall Dillon Anakin Skywalker from Attack of the Clones?  The more you think about it, the harder the situation is.  Yes, the dude was in a slow moving wheelchair but getting anywhere near him could result in you getting stabbed.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

trerro: sleze: As brutal as the video is, I am not sold on the outrage.  Unless there are more facts that haven't been brought out here is the situation:

1. Handyman brandished a knife and threatened people with it in front of Marshall Dillon
2. Handyman was about to go into another store
3. Marshall Dillon says he didn't have the proper angle to shoot the Taser (not sure I believe that).

Assuming those are true, should he have let Handyman enter the store, potentially endangering other patrons?

That said, if he had gotten in front of Handyman (between him and the other store) and warned him to stop or be tazed, and then tazed him, I think he would have been justified.

A knife. In a -wheelchair-. Not a gun. Not able to walk.

Grab a long object, swat the knife out of his hand, arrest him. Problem solved, minimal damage inflicted.


Just run up and put on the wheel locks, then laugh at his struggles.
 
Katolu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sleze: trerro: sleze: As brutal as the video is, I am not sold on the outrage.  Unless there are more facts that haven't been brought out here is the situation:

1. Handyman brandished a knife and threatened people with it in front of Marshall Dillon
2. Handyman was about to go into another store
3. Marshall Dillon says he didn't have the proper angle to shoot the Taser (not sure I believe that).

Assuming those are true, should he have let Handyman enter the store, potentially endangering other patrons?

That said, if he had gotten in front of Handyman (between him and the other store) and warned him to stop or be tazed, and then tazed him, I think he would have been justified.

A knife. In a -wheelchair-. Not a gun. Not able to walk.

Grab a long object, swat the knife out of his hand, arrest him. Problem solved, minimal damage inflicted.

Grab a long object from where? Do security guards generally carry long 2x4s or Bolas?

Swat a knife out of his hand? Is Marshall Dillon Anakin Skywalker from Attack of the Clones?  The more you think about it, the harder the situation is.  Yes, the dude was in a slow moving wheelchair but getting anywhere near him could result in you getting stabbed.


I thought the first bit by you was a performance peice. Now I see you ain't no Andy Kaufman.
 
OicheSidhe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sleze: trerro: sleze: As brutal as the video is, I am not sold on the outrage.  Unless there are more facts that haven't been brought out here is the situation:

1. Handyman brandished a knife and threatened people with it in front of Marshall Dillon
2. Handyman was about to go into another store
3. Marshall Dillon says he didn't have the proper angle to shoot the Taser (not sure I believe that).

Assuming those are true, should he have let Handyman enter the store, potentially endangering other patrons?

That said, if he had gotten in front of Handyman (between him and the other store) and warned him to stop or be tazed, and then tazed him, I think he would have been justified.

A knife. In a -wheelchair-. Not a gun. Not able to walk.

Grab a long object, swat the knife out of his hand, arrest him. Problem solved, minimal damage inflicted.

Grab a long object from where? Do security guards generally carry long 2x4s or Bolas?

Swat a knife out of his hand? Is Marshall Dillon Anakin Skywalker from Attack of the Clones?  The more you think about it, the harder the situation is.  Yes, the dude was in a slow moving wheelchair but getting anywhere near him could result in you getting stabbed.


It was a Walmart.  He could have used a shopping cart.  They're all over the place.
How fast do you think those motorized wheelchairs turn?  Was it a Silver Bullet made by Gary Busey?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I had "homosex in evidence locker with a detainee caught on video by IA looking into gun thefts"
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: hissatsu: I FELT MY LIFE WAS IN DANGER! HE WAS ROLLING RIGHT AT ME!

American cops are some of the biggest cowards there are. Everything makes them afraid.


Remember the story of the rookie cop who was patrolling a ghetto apartment building? Not on a call, just doing a patrol. He was in the (kinda dark) stairwell and he heard a noise approaching from below. So naturally he feels threatened and fires.
It was a guy who just was coming home.
But don't worry, the article points out the guy had a couple of convictions, so it's ok. And the cops were treated at the hospital for b ringing in their ears, so they are ok too.
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local​/​new-york-brooklyn-shooting-nypd-pink-h​ouses-new-york/841352/
 
