 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   "Keep women out of medicine, engineering and law". That was said by: A) Your uncle after his third brandy during Thanksgiving, B) A demented senior shuffling around Mar-a-Lago, or C) A professor at Boise state   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
61
    More: Asinine, Boise, Idaho, Idaho, Idaho's top universities, political-science professor, Boise State, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, single faculty member, State Sen. Melissa Wintrow  
•       •       •

746 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2021 at 8:30 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I suppose if you're crazy enough to believe such a thing, you are crazy enough to say it out loud in public.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
He has a PhD in potato.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
::Checks calendar to be sure it says 2021, not 1921::
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Seems stupid to gamble that 50% of the population has nothing to offer in these fields.

Reeeaaally stupid.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Boise" may be the stupidest sounding city name ever. This guy makes it worse.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People like him have prevented half of our geniuses from contributing to human civilisation simply because of their gender. We might be out among the stars right now if women had been permitted to use their natural talents alongside men as equals.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The university spokesperson says no action will be taken, but here's to hoping when he gets his schedule for the upcoming semester he has nothing but 8AM classes taught exclusively outdoors in the football parking lot porta-shiatter storage.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do I suspect that he already has tenure?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: People like him have prevented half of our geniuses from contributing to human civilisation simply because of their gender. We might be out among the stars right now if women had been permitted to use their natural talents alongside men as equals.


... Or at least we'd have finally perfected sex robots.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Society tried that for thousands of years and it sucked. Then we let the women do all those things and shiat got better. You're wrong; the end.

/half-assed idiocy doesn't need time wasted on sophisticated responses.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Keep misogynists out of education.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
MrBallou:

Especially since the city being a city isn't wooded anymore.
 
FitzShivering
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looked this guy up the other night, and this isn't the first time. They had to have already known about his quite public comments in this area.
 
Elandriel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He'll soon be the defendant in a gender discrimination lawsuit.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
at one of Idaho's top universities

So many jokes available.  I can't go with just one.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lemme guess, he's tenured
 
brilett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They have a Professor of Incel Studies?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd like to see an analysis of his class grading from the last decade broken down by race & gender.

I'd bet he marks down women.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Why do I suspect that he already has tenure?


Tenure means never having to say you're sorry.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Young men must be respectable and responsible to inspire young women to be secure with feminine goals of homemaking and having children," he told the crowd.

So, this is classic fascism.  Rigid gender roles are always a goal.  Women (the right kind of women - *wink*) need to have more babies to preserve "the culture".
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FitzShivering: Looked this guy up the other night, and this isn't the first time. They had to have already known about his quite public comments in this area.


They know, and approve. Because Idaho.
 
henryhill
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"one of Idaho's top universities"

It's just so funny when you see it in print.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"After his comments went viral on social media this week, female students and female lawmakers alike in Idaho said they are utterly freaked out."

Thanks, author. 🙄 You may as well have said the women were hysterical. You're not helping.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
¿Por qué no los tres?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Conference name on the podium tells you all you need to know.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I suppose if you're crazy enough to believe such a thing, you are crazy enough to say it out loud in public.


Far be it from me to deny in any way Prof. Yenor's First Amendment right to free speech. However, Boise State might want to ask Dr. Yenor how his personal beliefs square with Boise State's Standards of Conduct (and Federal anti-discimination laws):

G. Workplace Conduct
1. Respect
The University is committed to the principles of treating each community member with respect and dignity and maintaining a supportive environment in which all community members can reach their fullest potential. Each employee is expected to do his or her utmost to promote a respectful workplace culture that is free from harassment, intimidation, bias, or discrimination of any kind.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I'd like to see an analysis of his class grading from the last decade broken down by race & gender.

I'd bet he marks down women.


And browns.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've been to Boise. The place makes North Carolina look like the Summer of Love.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He can live his dream today by converting to orthdox judaism, I don't think he's very serious about this.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'll just add here, that some of the best engineers I have worked with in my career, have been women.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Love to see this guy needing emergency surgery only to be told the only qualified surgeon went home to be a better wife and mother.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's trolling and then there's polling.  He's doing both.
 
Valter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like women and I think they should be provided every opportunity.
 
VictoryCabal [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"one of Idaho's top universities"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is definitely the kind of nonsense toothless dredge-miners in the Sawtooths will applaud.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I like how how in order for the headline's joke to work, we all have to intuitively understand that a former US president and current frontrunner in next presidential cycle is held to a lower standard than some random professor.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd like to watch this mediocre old academic publicly defend this nonsense against a group of women from NASA and WiSE.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Lambskincoat: I suppose if you're crazy enough to believe such a thing, you are crazy enough to say it out loud in public.

Far be it from me to deny in any way Prof. Yenor's First Amendment right to free speech. However, Boise State might want to ask Dr. Yenor how his personal beliefs square with Boise State's Standards of Conduct (and Federal anti-discimination laws):

G. Workplace Conduct
1. Respect
The University is committed to the principles of treating each community member with respect and dignity and maintaining a supportive environment in which all community members can reach their fullest potential. Each employee is expected to do his or her utmost to promote a respectful workplace culture that is free from harassment, intimidation, bias, or discrimination of any kind.


Well since there his personal beliefs you and the university would be infringing them.  I dont see you coming down on the feminist who demand as much ridiculousness.  You also probably think people should be freedom of religion as long as it doesnt upset you.  You expect everyone to accept what you accept and nobody is allowed to think differently.

You need to get your arse back in the kitchen and make a samitch sweetie.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Lambskincoat: I suppose if you're crazy enough to believe such a thing, you are crazy enough to say it out loud in public.

Far be it from me to deny in any way Prof. Yenor's First Amendment right to free speech. However, Boise State might want to ask Dr. Yenor how his personal beliefs square with Boise State's Standards of Conduct (and Federal anti-discimination laws):

G. Workplace Conduct
1. Respect
The University is committed to the principles of treating each community member with respect and dignity and maintaining a supportive environment in which all community members can reach their fullest potential. Each employee is expected to do his or her utmost to promote a respectful workplace culture that is free from harassment, intimidation, bias, or discrimination of any kind.


Hey, it could be he is being respectful - "to the best of his ability". He just has VERY limited ability.
 
Stantz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
our independent women are more medicated, meddlesome, and quarrelsome than women need to be

You mean more inquisitive and less likely to accept your bullshiat, you farking caveman
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He has power. He has power to issue a grade. It's disgusting. He needs to come into the current century,...

Even coming into the last century would be a leap forward for him.

The University of Kabul might be more his speed.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: I'd like to watch this mediocre old academic publicly defend this nonsense against a group of women from NASA and WiSE.


He'd have been WiSE to not say anything in the first place.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Boise State University professor Scott Yenor, who previously served on far-right Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin's task force investigating right-wing claims of "indoctrination" in schools, made the bizarre declaration during the National Conservatism Conference in Orlando in late October, the Idaho Statesmanreports.

I hope his first act on the task force was to point out that Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin should be back home raising a family and not interfering in Politics, which is obviously Man's work, as is Medicine, Engineering, and Law. And Stuff.

Because if he didn't do that, he'd be full of shiat.

But I think we know the answer to that already.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: I'd like to watch this mediocre old academic publicly defend this nonsense against a group of women from NASA and WiSE.


My eldest is an aerospace engineering student at Purdue. She just spent the last 6 months on an internship with a major aerospace company literally being a rocket scientist.

She's just way smarter and more skilled than this guy. And me too for that matter. Don't we all want our kids to be even smarter and more successful than we are?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: Flowery Twats: Lambskincoat: I suppose if you're crazy enough to believe such a thing, you are crazy enough to say it out loud in public.

Far be it from me to deny in any way Prof. Yenor's First Amendment right to free speech. However, Boise State might want to ask Dr. Yenor how his personal beliefs square with Boise State's Standards of Conduct (and Federal anti-discimination laws):

G. Workplace Conduct
1. Respect
The University is committed to the principles of treating each community member with respect and dignity and maintaining a supportive environment in which all community members can reach their fullest potential. Each employee is expected to do his or her utmost to promote a respectful workplace culture that is free from harassment, intimidation, bias, or discrimination of any kind.

Well since there his personal beliefs you and the university would be infringing them.  I dont see you coming down on the feminist who demand as much ridiculousness.  You also probably think people should be freedom of religion as long as it doesnt upset you.  You expect everyone to accept what you accept and nobody is allowed to think differently.

You need to get your arse back in the kitchen and make a samitch sweetie.


I'm a guy.
And you're either trolling or an asshole.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I agree with keeping women out of law.  I would also add keep men out of law as well.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Your Marxist "liberal indoctrination centers" at work, America.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Most men (especially minorities) actually feel this way, he is just saying it out loud. Go ask any black or Hispanic male about women and what women should be doing. You are almost certainly not going to like the response.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

educated: Seems stupid to gamble that 50% of the population has nothing to offer in these fields.

Reeeaaally stupid.


And conversely that men have nothing to offer in the area of childcare and homemaking. A really good friend of mine gave up a six figure job at IBM to stay home and care for his three daughters, one of whom has special needs. Admittedly, his wife made a LOT more money than him, so the financial part made sense, but quite a few people started treating him differently after he made that decision.
 
robodog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: I'd like to watch this mediocre old academic publicly defend this nonsense against a group of women from NASA and WiSE.


How about Gwynne Shotwell, would be hilarious to see the person most responsible for the success of US rocketry in the last decade destroy him =)
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.