(Variety)   CNN: Don't Cuomo 'round here no more   (variety.com)
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching cuomo is the bigger crime
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember defending his not wanting to cover his brother on TV, as I believed he was surprised by the allegations as well.

Fark em both.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give it up.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its about time.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone from NYC:

I appreciated some of his takes.

Also the dude was just some dude standing below a "STEROTYPE HERE" billboard with arrows pointed at him.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, Subby.

i.imgur.com
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's get after it!

And by "it" I mean unemployment.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll never forget the time he spent an entire day ranting about how calling an Italian "Fredo" is just as bad as the n-word
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: I remember defending his not wanting to cover his brother on TV, as I believed he was surprised by the allegations as well.

Fark em both.


On one hand its you have a normal relationship with your brother, trust him, you stick your neck out for them if they need it.

On the other hand, you can read the last name on your drivers licenses.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: I'll never forget the time he spent an entire day ranting about how calling an Italian "Fredo" is just as bad as the n-word


shut up you gabagool.
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when does he start at Fox News?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: I'll never forget the time he spent an entire day ranting about how calling an Italian "Fredo" is just as bad as the n-word


What a Fredo thing to do.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo to CNN for canning Cuomo now that his misdeeds are known outside CNN.
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, less toxic masculinity is something I support.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Lifeless: I'll never forget the time he spent an entire day ranting about how calling an Italian "Fredo" is just as bad as the n-word

shut up you gabagool.


Vaffanculo!
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bye, Feelicia's brother
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuom on Eileen
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It ain't the way I wanted it! I can handle things! I'm smart! Not like everybody says... like dumb... I'm smart and I want respect!
- Fredo
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also its the waning days of 2021, and i have some Italian heritage so believe i am in a place to crack a joke about it, and if there is some deeper meaning to gabagool I am missing, beyond getting a laught out of Uncle Tony, Little Tony, Anthony, Vinnie, Big Tony, Tony Two Shoes, and Toni Toni Toni (not the band, cousin, twice removed), I meant nothing by it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well. Anyway.
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attractive man.

/no cuomo
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: I'll never forget the time he spent an entire day ranting about how calling an Italian "Fredo" is just as bad as the n-word


When it's actually 'Guido' that's like the n word.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Bravo to CNN for canning Cuomo now that his misdeeds are known outside CNN.


They haven't canned him...................................​..........yet


They should have fired him months ago
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KidKorporate: Cuom on Eileen


That is grosser than grease on Olivia Newton-John.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: I remember defending his not wanting to cover his brother on TV, as I believed he was surprised by the allegations as well.

Fark em both.


No snark, I appreciate you admitting that and moving on.
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn....gonna miss that sweet, sweet piece of liberal candy.

I guess he'll go cry into his giant pile of money and run for office or some shiat because this timeline BLOOWWWWSSSS.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Bravo to CNN for canning Cuomo now that his misdeeds are known outside CNN.


Who said he was canned?  Suspended pending investigation.  CNN could turn around and say he was cleared of any wrong doing.

They could find his actions were inappropriate, reprimand him and also reinstate him.

Richard Quest and Jeffrey Toobin are back on CNN.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only watched Cuomo from last sumner to this April, because he had good Jan 6 summaries. But holy hell, does that guy just yell a lot. Like, jeez, stop yelling at everybody, dude. we can hear you.

I'm shocked that such an asshole has more viewers than Don Lemon, who is at least easy to listen to even if he is a bit of a scold.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erebus1954: Lifeless: I'll never forget the time he spent an entire day ranting about how calling an Italian "Fredo" is just as bad as the n-word

When it's actually 'Guido' that's like the n word.


A gudio is someone with more money than fashion sense. Not someone with an institution against them.

Well unless that institution is good taste.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: also its the waning days of 2021, and i have some Italian heritage so believe i am in a place to crack a joke about it, and if there is some deeper meaning to gabagool I am missing, beyond getting a laught out of Uncle Tony, Little Tony, Anthony, Vinnie, Big Tony, Tony Two Shoes, and Toni Toni Toni (not the band, cousin, twice removed), I meant nothing by it.


It's capicola. If anything, calling someone gabagool is a compliment.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sean Hannity was revealed to be a client of convicted felon dirtbag lawyer Michael Cohen and was caught texting with convicted felon Paul Manafort about how to spin the many crimes of the felons working in the Trump campaign.  

I'm not saying this to defend Cuomo. He deserves to be fired. I'm just putting this out there as a reminder for the next time someone you know tries to both sides how media outlets operate.
 
Todorojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline is Petty.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty Petty joke there subs
 
omgwtfetc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't blame him for helping his brother. I do blame CNN for letting him cover (for) his brother and then stick around this long.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erebus1954: Lifeless: I'll never forget the time he spent an entire day ranting about how calling an Italian "Fredo" is just as bad as the n-word

When it's actually 'Guido' that's like the n word.


The name he picked for himself always cracked me up

Fark user image
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.com
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Lifeless: I'll never forget the time he spent an entire day ranting about how calling an Italian "Fredo" is just as bad as the n-word

shut up you gabagool.


and a 10 foot hoagie with extra gabagool

kimmy schmidt but its only maya rudolph
Youtube AOGzY9xShEI
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bye biatch
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: LineNoise: also its the waning days of 2021, and i have some Italian heritage so believe i am in a place to crack a joke about it, and if there is some deeper meaning to gabagool I am missing, beyond getting a laught out of Uncle Tony, Little Tony, Anthony, Vinnie, Big Tony, Tony Two Shoes, and Toni Toni Toni (not the band, cousin, twice removed), I meant nothing by it.

It's capicola. If anything, calling someone gabagool is a compliment.


You are talking about a piece of sliced ham with some spice to it.

I'm talking about an unarticulated expression from an angry italian.
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Chris would be suspended before Andrew resigned as Governor. What the CNN were they thinking?
 
Todorojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: Pretty Petty joke there subs


Still a step behind.

Pity that.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chris, if anyone at CNN wants to take you fishing, don't go
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand putting family and friends before your job, if and only if you quit your job when it means a conflict of interest. If his brother needed a press person then he should have quit CNN and go work for his brother.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


CNN staff stunned, inconsolable.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wonktnod: So when does he start at Fox News?



CNN should have fired his ass after initial reports of him writing stuff for his brother, but
Faux News will hire Chris after he writes a scathing article about how cancel culture came for him... and his 90 day (or whatever) non compete clause comes to an end.
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're gonna replace him with Jeffrey Toobin, as soon as they rig up some splash guards under the desk...

Fark user image
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocked to find out that another Cuomo has a hard time separating his personal life from the professional. I guess those lines get blurred in the Cuomo household.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soupafi: Chris, if anyone at CNN wants to take you fishing, don't go


No, PLEASE  go.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.