(CBC)   Toronto Police suspend 117 officers and 88 civilian employees without pay, for failure to comply with the vaccine mandate   (cbc.ca) divider line
26
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Good.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yea, too bad for them, eh.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
About farking time.  You don't want the jab?  Then stay the fark home and don't expect to be paid for it.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey at least Canada still has the ball--ermm, powerful gonads--to flush the turds from their police forces.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meanwhile in the US, a judge said we can't mandate vaccinations for healthcare workers, so I assume cops and firefighters will be exempted in a couple of days.

Still mad I have never seen a cop wearing a mask in public here.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
trendstees.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, USA says agencies shouldn't start enforcing vaccine mandates that were due last month until next year. Because Christmas. and maybe Hanukah, I don't know the dates
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media.wired.comView Full Size


Spiffy.
 
Pert
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think the bottom level of cops is populated by idiots who think A] rules don't apply to them, and B] they are irreplaceable and society "needs" them (the 'thin blue line' delusion)
 
princhester
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where I am it's reported that 6000 teachers may be excluded from the system due to them not being vaxxed.  This is being reported as if it were a calamity.

So we want people who are disconnected from reality and/or outstandingly selfish to be teaching and setting an example to our children?  Why?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ISO15693: I think the bottom level of cops is populated by idiots who think A] rules don't apply to them, and B] they are irreplaceable and society "needs" them (the 'thin blue line' delusion)


... so it is good to get rid of them, if they are going to endanger people with their idiocy.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Spiffy only if you're not in their situation. Imagine if for some reason, maybe a different situation, you get suspended or fired for your legally allowed personal decisions or private opinions or actions.
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Spiffy only if you're not in their situation. Imagine if for some reason, maybe a different situation, you get suspended or fired for your legally allowed personal decisions or private opinions or actions.


Dude(the),

It's okay if you are gay now.
 
dywed88
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

princhester: Where I am it's reported that 6000 teachers may be excluded from the system due to them not being vaxxed.  This is being reported as if it were a calamity.

So we want people who are disconnected from reality and/or outstandingly selfish to be teaching and setting an example to our children?  Why?


Depends on whether you want children learning about reality or not
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I see Canadians are also confused about the meaning of "civilian".
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't believe people won't get a safe and fairly effective vaccine in the middle of a pandemic.

It would be like the coast guard throwing life jackets to people in the water, and the people saying "I'm not that stupid", and then drowning.

I just don't believe it.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Vaccine? I'm not that stupibgdfhcfhbbvvgh
 
Damnhippyfreak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Spiffy only if you're not in their situation. Imagine if for some reason, maybe a different situation, you get suspended or fired for your legally allowed personal decisions or private opinions or actions.


Sure. We can imagine a different reason or a different situation. The problem is whatever conclusions you might draw from such an exercise might not be useful because it's a different reason or a different situation.

It should be raising red flags for your reasoning if you're primarily considering other situations than the one at hand.
 
queezyweezel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A whopping 1.5% of the workforce.  *Yawn*
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Starting to think that North America's hat actually has all the brains
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Spiffy only if you're not in their situation. Imagine if for some reason, maybe a different situation, you get suspended or fired for your legally allowed personal decisions or private opinions or actions.


Let me laugh louder. HAHAHAHA!

Absolutely! I 100% agree with that. Personal decisions/options are excellent! BUT so are an employers ability to determine the terms of employment. You may choose to adhere to them. Or you may not. Absolutely your choice. You absolutely determine your own future.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 minute ago  

maxandgrinch: Starting to think that North America's hat actually has all the brains

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
