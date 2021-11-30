 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   711 infected across 93 new coronavirus outbreaks in Michigan. Not to be confused with the 93 people sickened in Michigan caused by eating at 7/11   (mlive.com) divider line
    new COVID-19 outbreaks, Vaccination, School, Michigan health officials, High school, outbreak data, ongoing outbreaks  
posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2021 at 11:04 PM



Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That lady is like, "Penis goes WHERE??"
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's MAGAtland.  They're probably dancing in the street and celebrating.
 
morg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Kids are way more virulent than 7-11s.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: That lady is like, "Penis goes WHERE??"


And even with the mask on, she looks way too normal to be a school bus driver
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
7/11 food is...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Waiting for the followip death counts
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Chipotle has partnered with 7/11?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Calling all prayer warriors, buy moar gunz now! The war has begun. We are the lion blooded true 'muricans that will fight this CCP virus with every weapon available.  We got the ivermectin, vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc, some weird sounding things I ain't ever heard of before, but must importanly, gunz.  We will win even if it kills every last one of us.

I'm glad that the article clarified that of the hundreds of outbreaks and nearly 7000 infections there was one additional case in the last four weeks. One can never be to precise
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
SimonElectric:

I'm glad that the article clarified that of the hundreds of outbreaks and nearly 7000 infections there was one additional case in the last four weeks. One can never be to precise

*too* even
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I worked at 7-11 in High School and ate way too many of those over-cooked leathery roller dogs.  Not too bad, really - somewhere between a real hot dog and a large unspicy Slim Jim.  Free condiments, fark yeah.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: SimonElectric:

I'm glad that the article clarified that of the hundreds of outbreaks and nearly 7000 infections there was one additional case in the last four weeks. One can never be to precise

*too* even


**to** was correct

/I keed
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There's a better way to live. You get boosted, live your life like the unvaccinated do offline.
 
