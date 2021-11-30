 Skip to content
(WSPA)   I laughed, my wife laughed, the toaster laughed. I shot the toaster, the toaster shot back   (wspa.com) divider line
33
33 Comments
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This should be it.
 
RaptorLC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clive Owen is eating a carrot somewhere nearby.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So many questions.  Why did an assisted living facility have ammo in the first place?  Why would ammo be stored in a toaster?  What was so funny that everybody laughed?
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I mean, hey, warm bullets. You'd prefer cold?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Officials said it appeared the fire was started because the resident placed several rounds of ammunition into a toaster oven causing the ammunition to discharge and making employees believe that a shooter was on the property.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Remember kids, pop a tart in your toaster, not a cap.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How did the toast taste?
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Terribly written satire. Right? This IS satire....right guys? Guys? .........guys?
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The only thing that can stop a bad toaster is... a brave little toaster?
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Full metal Pop-Tart
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

helpful image of what a toaster might look like
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Remember kids, pop a tart in your toaster, not a cap.


Chicks don't like to be called tarts.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, that definitely explains the frozen waffle...
AND the profound leg wound...
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Should have just had the damned toast.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
mmm, toasters...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
... something ... something ... hot lead.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
....how did an old person in a nursing home get ammo?
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's probably harder for someone in that facility to get a toaster than farking ammo to shove in it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: ....how did an old person in a nursing home get ammo?


I am sure it was a son or daughter; Here pop, you take this .357 and box of ammo. If that Mrs. Stevens from room 236 gives you anymore shiat, you put take her out.

Pop: When is Nixon going to get us out of Vietnam?!
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had to get a new toaster recently, and no bullets/pop-tarts will ever be placed inside of it.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Accidents like these are why I store all my ammo in a yttrium laser based plasma generator /s
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
tarts dont like to be called dames...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: SimonElectric: Remember kids, pop a tart in your toaster, not a cap.

Chicks don't like to be called tarts.


Bints don't like to be called chicks especially when they've been moistenedz
 
Dave2042
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There seems to be a missing step; you can shoot in and into buildings otherwise and it doesn't start a fire.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
cdn.goliath.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
old and busted: Stand Your Ground

new hotness: Leggo My Eggo
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The toaster is now in toaster heaven.

raw.githubusercontent.comView Full Size
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But is the toast okay?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Well, that definitely explains the frozen waffle...
AND the profound leg wound...


Still no explanation for the blue waffle though.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: There seems to be a missing step; you can shoot in and into buildings otherwise and it doesn't start a fire.


If you set ammo off by heating the primer you get lots of loose, burning gunpowder.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

