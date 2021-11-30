 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   With just four weeks left in office, Mayor Bill de Blasio is opening the country's first supervised shooting galleries in Upper Manhattan. Not for shooting guns but for shooting drugs   (nypost.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
De Blasio opening first legal shooting galleries for drug users in the US

I wonder if NY Post editors spent hours going back and forth at which sounded worse and legitimately worried "shooting gallery" might win too many points with their readers vs "drug clinic" or "injection center" sounding too humanizing.

/Also, as always, fark NYPost.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heroic.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We have had some overdoses today," Kailin See, senior director of programs at New York Harm Reduction Educators, told The Post.

Oh, no! I bet they all died and were found by next of kin or just lying in alleys or

"They survived," she said.

Oh. Well, I guess that's good.

"I think what they're doing is they're promoting this which is awful," said the business owner, who declined to be named citing concerns that his shop would be vandalized.

I doubt that there's someone just wandering by that sees the site and goes "You know what, trying heroin sounds fun I'm gonna go in there," this is for the people who would be shooting up regardless. This way, they're somewhere out of the way with someone watching them so medical care can be prompt (If needed). As an added bonus, you can plaster the place with "Want to quit? Call this number!" posters.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: "We have had some overdoses today," Kailin See, senior director of programs at New York Harm Reduction Educators, told The Post.

Oh, no! I bet they all died and were found by next of kin or just lying in alleys or

"They survived," she said.

Oh. Well, I guess that's good.

"I think what they're doing is they're promoting this which is awful," said the business owner, who declined to be named citing concerns that his shop would be vandalized.

I doubt that there's someone just wandering by that sees the site and goes "You know what, trying heroin sounds fun I'm gonna go in there," this is for the people who would be shooting up regardless. This way, they're somewhere out of the way with someone watching them so medical care can be prompt (If needed). As an added bonus, you can plaster the place with "Want to quit? Call this number!" posters.


And have people who can help you get into said programs on hand to assist
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bunny Colvin seen nodding in approval.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You have to address the supply side. In Portland we decriminalized small amount of drugs and shootings went up because there was a gang war over who is going to supply the users. And I suspect it attracted some of the homeless. Some in Oregon will argue vehemently against the idea it would attract the homeless but it did.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess that that business owner doesn't mind paying the cost of sanitizing a bathroom if one of the addicts drop dead at his business
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good.

If you or someone you love has a problem with opiates, be it heroin or hydrocodone, consider writing to the e-mail address in my profile.  I can help find services in your area, or just lend a sympathetic ear.  Take care out there.
 
robodog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I guess that that business owner doesn't mind paying the cost of sanitizing a bathroom if one of the addicts drop dead at his business


Or the damage to their vehicle or shopfront if they decided to do what they do around here and shoot up with the car in gear so they plow into something if they pass out so that someone calls EMS who respond with Naloxone. When the firefighter in our troop told me about that I thought it was both ingenious and one of the shiattiest things I had heard of.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

433: Good.

If you or someone you love has a problem with opiates, be it heroin or hydrocodone, consider writing to the e-mail address in my profile.  I can help find services in your area, or just lend a sympathetic ear.  Take care out there.


So, um, normally I'm just here to post angry things.

But you are awesome. Thanks.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

koder: /Also, as always, fark NYPost.


So say we all
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Turns out treating people decently instead of like garbage ends up being a positive thing. Who knew?
 
