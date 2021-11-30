 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   DC Assistant Principal works two full-time jobs - concurrently   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    High school, Michael Redmond II, assistant principal of a D.C. school, District ethics board documents, Providence Public Schools, school district, principal of a school, DC Public Schools  
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Send me to the principal's office will you?  Joke's on you, he isn't here.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meanwhile executives work on multiple boards.
 
Snort
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I should get a second job I am lazy at.

I can double my income reading Fark.com!
 
rfenster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I worked with a guy for years who probably had one or two other management jobs nearby.

He would come into the office unpack his bag, take a bite out of a donut and set it by the keyboard, then vanish for several hours.   Show up to run a meeting, turn on the radio in his office, then vanish again until later in the afternoon.

His office always looked like 'Kit will be right back'.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"You had ONE job..."  oh, wait
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dude got away with it for 17 weeks. I can't tell if that's sad or impressive, depending on how he was caught.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stephen E. Kramer Middle School
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've been working two full time jobs for years now. Unfortunately, not concurrently. One during the day, the other late into the night. Still manage to stay poor, but I am too busy/tired to worry about stuff like that
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That's the new style these days.  Instead of working an hour or two a day for one paycheck, people work remotely for five to six hours for three paychecks.
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Meanwhile executives work on multiple boards.


It's only unethical if you're poor.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Like ELPrimitivo above, I've worked two full time jobs myself, albeit one during the day and one at night. It was rough but I've done it a couple of times to get back on my feet.

However, right now I have a brother in law who is literally working two full time jobs, remotely. They do not know about each other and he's signed at least one Non-Compete-Clause.

His dad is proud but I'm like...uh, that's just fraud. I mean, why not get a 3rd or 4th job if nobody's 'checking', right? (firm eye roll here)

If both jobs believe that they have 40 hours dedicated from this one person, they are most definitely fraudulently working them.

He's still doing it and we all had a laugh over Thanksgiving about it...
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Principal. Caught sayof school that has stoped Employing.
 
sleze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Like ELPrimitivo above, I've worked two full time jobs myself, albeit one during the day and one at night. It was rough but I've done it a couple of times to get back on my feet.

However, right now I have a brother in law who is literally working two full time jobs, remotely. They do not know about each other and he's signed at least one Non-Compete-Clause.

His dad is proud but I'm like...uh, that's just fraud. I mean, why not get a 3rd or 4th job if nobody's 'checking', right? (firm eye roll here)

If both jobs believe that they have 40 hours dedicated from this one person, they are most definitely fraudulently working them.

He's still doing it and we all had a laugh over Thanksgiving about it...


If he is meeting all metrics at both jobs, he isn't doing anything wrong (and is probably more valuable than other lazy, do-nothings).
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: I've been working two full time jobs for years now. Unfortunately, not concurrently. One during the day, the other late into the night. Still manage to stay poor, but I am too busy/tired to worry about stuff like that


My mom had a main job. At nite. Then she did part time at a grocery store, as a cashier. And would also do loss prevention at the same place. And then she had a ultra part time job doing traffic control for an apartment complex for just 2 hours. (She get there early and take a quick nap. ) On the weekends we would do renovation on a used car dealership. And on other weekends we did subcontractor stuff and on other weekends we'd do landscaping.


Million dollar question why is a dude can have a whole life with a wife and kids and mistress with just one job, but, my mom was doing all that? WTF?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Non-Compete-Clause


Must not be competition if he can do both jobs simultaneously to a satisfactory level.

He didn't sign a non-coördination clause so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Like ELPrimitivo above, I've worked two full time jobs myself, albeit one during the day and one at night. It was rough but I've done it a couple of times to get back on my feet.

However, right now I have a brother in law who is literally working two full time jobs, remotely. They do not know about each other and he's signed at least one Non-Compete-Clause.

His dad is proud but I'm like...uh, that's just fraud. I mean, why not get a 3rd or 4th job if nobody's 'checking', right? (firm eye roll here)

If both jobs believe that they have 40 hours dedicated from this one person, they are most definitely fraudulently working them.

He's still doing it and we all had a laugh over Thanksgiving about it...


More power to him.

I'd love to work Uber for a pal. But. He say's it's impossible and wrong. wrong? JFC. Life is wrong.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ElPrimitivo: I've been working two full time jobs for years now. Unfortunately, not concurrently. One during the day, the other late into the night. Still manage to stay poor, but I am too busy/tired to worry about stuff like that

My mom had a main job. At nite. Then she did part time at a grocery store, as a cashier. And would also do loss prevention at the same place. And then she had a ultra part time job doing traffic control for an apartment complex for just 2 hours. (She get there early and take a quick nap. ) On the weekends we would do renovation on a used car dealership. And on other weekends we did subcontractor stuff and on other weekends we'd do landscaping.


Million dollar question why is a dude can have a whole life with a wife and kids and mistress with just one job, but, my mom was doing all that? WTF?


You said "we" a lot

Maybe people don't want to use their kids as free labor
 
swankywanky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: I've been working two full time jobs for years now. Unfortunately, not concurrently. One during the day, the other late into the night. Still manage to stay poor, but I am too busy/tired to worry about stuff like that


Of course. We have an entire system in place to make sure you never rise above your lot.

Now get back to work while your betters enjoy high quality caviar on the golf course with your tax dollars
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've known lots of people that get paid and don't do sh*t.  This is not a lot different.
 
