(The Smoking Gun)   Woman misunderstands the meaning of UberEats   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Criminal law, Michele Stilwell, Misdemeanor, Michael Hassey, unprovoked attack, Felony, plea deal, pair of criminal charges  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Displayed indications of alcohol influence?

/ Since when did alcohol cause people to choke and bite other people?

//bath salts maybe? Or some good ol PCP?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She still looks peckish...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scary
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: [Fark user image 250x320]
She still looks peckish...


"You gonna eat that camera?"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happened in Florida. Florida tag should have been used.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks like she is in position to bite his cawk off in this terrific photo.
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I clicked the link before looking at the tag and as I read I thought "this has got to be in Florida." Closed TFA saw the scary tag and thought HOLD UP! Re-opened the article clicked on the police document and voila I was right. I typed all of that just to say BOOOO Submitter! Florida tag or GTFO
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Begging for Photoshop

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She looks like the elderly lady who was possessed and escaped the asylum in Exorcist III
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Displayed indications of alcohol influence?

/ Since when did alcohol cause people to choke and bite other people?

//bath salts maybe? Or some good ol PCP?


Or infected by the T-virus.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's pointy end of the red zone in Barney's hot vs crazy chart. Waaaay into the pointy end.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Misdemeanors? Does the victim get no say in this? Lock that lunatic away.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Begging for Photoshop

[Fark user image 425x255]


Let Daniel Radcliffe go!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Say, that reminds me of another amusing anecdote

Weird Al Yankovic - Albuquerque: THE MOVIE
Youtube JE37e1eK2mY


Man, some people just can't take a joke, you know? Anyway, um, um, where was I? Kinda lost my train of thought.
// Wacka wacka doo-doo yeah
/// three
 
Birnone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She did a Dracula on his ass...well, not on his ass, but my point still stands.
 
Ringo48
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
static2.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She got off easy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I remember this story - it was horrible. The video of the attack shows him terrified to defend himself in case. Her was clearly worried that he would lose his livelihood if he raised his hands against her in self defense.

She was completely out of control and her attacks on him were horrible in their viciousness. It's only because she had no strength and he was so young that he could opt for non-retaliation.

The fact that they let her off so lightly is appalling.

Florida woman caught on video choking, biting and scratching Uber driver
Youtube 6uHrI_f2NJg
 
Ringo48
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ringo48: [static2.srcdn.com image 850x425]


Damn it, hit the wrong button.

thesmokinggun.comView Full Size


But the resemblance is striking
 
daffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I would like to know why. This is a very crazy ass story. By the way, does she remind anyone else of Bret Butler?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ansius: I remember this story - it was horrible. The video of the attack shows him terrified to defend himself in case. Her was clearly worried that he would lose his livelihood if he raised his hands against her in self defense.

She was completely out of control and her attacks on him were horrible in their viciousness. It's only because she had no strength and he was so young that he could opt for non-retaliation.

The fact that they let her off so lightly is appalling.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6uHrI_f2​NJg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


Holy f*ck, that was horrifying!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
From now on she'll need to wear one of these while in public.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
