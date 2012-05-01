 Skip to content
(NYPost)   ♫Secret service man. Secret service man. The women think you're hot and they really want to know your name♫   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, United States Secret Service, President of the United States, Secret Service agent, English-language films, White House, Joe Biden, President Joe Biden's protection detail, new agent  
1446 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Nov 2021 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why any woman would want a man who's prettier than they are, I'll never know.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so secret anymore, now, is he?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fig 1.1. What a Secret Asian Man might look like
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Spidey sense tells me the ladies would be disappointed.
 
jennycom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is hilarious but i feel a little bad for the guy. Imagine the ribbing he'll get from co-workers for YEARS.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: My Spidey sense tells me the ladies would be disappointed.


You mean he's a member of the "I have a little secret" service?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gross.

Objectification hurts everyone.

And he's probably gay so how dare you.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's how you send a poor bloke back to desk duty
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, ladies. They give you a number and take away your name.
 
monkeypapa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump

Obama
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a pig with a very unique badge.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: [Fark user image 700x300]
Fig 1.1. What a Secret Asian Man might look like


Fark user imageView Full Size

Chiun laughs at your pitiful attempt.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵
Secret ASIAN MAN!

Secret ASIAN MAN!

They've given you a number and oh, they've taken

'way your name
🎵
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monkeypapa: Trump

Obama


Hey, the closer I stay to my bodyguards, the better they can protect me. Even if it means sleeping in the same room as them, you can't put a price on safety.
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: Gross.

Objectification hurts everyone.

And he's probably gay so how dare you.


"probably"
 
NobleHam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Why any woman would want a man who's prettier than they are, I'll never know.


I'm a man, so it's fine for me to want him.

Although, he's really just regular dude hot. He would catch my eye in a bar, but I never would have noticed him in the background of a Biden photo op.
 
special20
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Somaticasual: [Fark user image 700x300]
Fig 1.1. What a Secret Asian Man might look like

[Fark user image 330x327]
Chiun laughs at your pitiful attempt.


cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size

"What's going on in this thread?"
 
SuperSix-Two
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Not so secret anymore, now, is he?


Exactly.

Nice job, New York Post. The whole point of the Presidential Detail is the special agents' anonymity. The guy will probably get reassigned and back to doing counterfeiting investigations.

Public Enemy was right about that worthless rag.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MythDragon: monkeypapa: Trump

Obama

Hey, the closer I stay to my bodyguards, the better they can protect me. Even if it means sleeping in the same room as them, you can't put a price on safety.
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x419]


I mean, what if someone tries to kill me while I'm asleep? A simple bodyguard sandwich isn't enough. Someone could shoot in from the sides, so I need them all around me. I really should be encased in a bodyguard burrito all night.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This country needs laid in the worst way.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jgok: MythDragon: monkeypapa: Trump

Obama

Hey, the closer I stay to my bodyguards, the better they can protect me. Even if it means sleeping in the same room as them, you can't put a price on safety.
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x419]

I mean, what if someone tries to kill me while I'm asleep? A simple bodyguard sandwich isn't enough. Someone could shoot in from the sides, so I need them all around me. I really should be encased in a bodyguard burrito all night.


You also need to adhere to a strict no weapons policy in the bed chamber, so all clothing is forbidden.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Why any woman would want a man who's prettier than they are, I'll never know.


It's not just the women who're looking.
 
Milk D
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If a guy posted this about a female secret service agent he'd be shamed and labeled as misogynistic pig.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: And that's how you send a poor bloke back to desk duty


Oz?
 
KB202
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Not so secret anymore, now, is he?


Clearly a misdirect.
 
KB202
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jennycom: This is hilarious but i feel a little bad for the guy. Imagine the ribbing he'll get from co-workers for YEARS.


Aawww, poor attractive white man.
 
daffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He's not bad looking, but I think this has been blown out of proportion.
 
buster_v
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He looks like a douchebag
 
KB202
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SuperSix-Two: cyberspacedout: Not so secret anymore, now, is he?

Exactly.

Nice job, New York Post. The whole point of the Presidential Detail is the special agents' anonymity. The guy will probably get reassigned and back to doing counterfeiting investigations.

Public Enemy was right about that worthless rag.


If he wore a regulation suit and had a regulation haircut, he would have stayed background. His choice.
 
KB202
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Milk D: If a guy posted this about a female secret service agent he'd be shamed and labeled as misogynistic pig.


Whatever you do, do not read today's fark thread on Selma Hayak.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Agent Gomer.
 
